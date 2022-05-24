Best Buy Q1 Adj. EPS Misses Consensus; Cuts FY Outlook
(PLX AI) – Best Buy Q1 adjusted EPS USD 1.57 vs. estimate USD 1.61. Q1 EPS USD 1.49FY Outlook Revenue of $48.3 billion to $49.9 billion, compared to the prior outlook of $49.3 billion to $50.8 billionComparable sales decline of 3.0% to 6.0%, …
- (PLX AI) – Best Buy Q1 adjusted EPS USD 1.57 vs. estimate USD 1.61.
- Q1 EPS USD 1.49
- FY Outlook Revenue of $48.3 billion to $49.9 billion, compared to the prior outlook of $49.3 billion to $50.8 billion
- Comparable sales decline of 3.0% to 6.0%, compared to the prior outlook of a decline of 1.0% to 4.0%
- Non-GAAP diluted EPS of $8.40 to $9.00, compared to the prior outlook of $8.85 to $9.15
