Best Buy Q1 Adj. EPS Misses Consensus; Cuts FY Outlook

(PLX AI) – Best Buy Q1 adjusted EPS USD 1.57 vs. estimate USD 1.61. Q1 EPS USD 1.49FY Outlook Revenue of $48.3 billion to $49.9 billion, compared to the prior outlook of $49.3 billion to $50.8 billionComparable sales decline of 3.0% to 6.0%, …

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer