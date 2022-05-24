checkAd

Sell Alfa Laval on Margin Dilution, Goldman Says; Shares Slip 2%

(PLX AI) – Alfa Laval shares were down 2% in Stockholm after analysts at Goldman Sachs reiterated a sell recommendation on the stock. Alfa Laval is likely to experience unfavorable pricing on its existing backlog, which will further dilute margins …

  • (PLX AI) – Alfa Laval shares were down 2% in Stockholm after analysts at Goldman Sachs reiterated a sell recommendation on the stock.
  • Alfa Laval is likely to experience unfavorable pricing on its existing backlog, which will further dilute margins in coming quarters, Goldman said
  • Price target SEK 209 implies downside of 18% from yesterday's close
  • Alfa Laval's adjusted EBIT margin was steady in Q1 at 17.1%, when sales and profits missed consensus expectations even as orders were higher than expected
  • Supply chain disruptions are likely to continue to delay deliveries, in particular in the Food & Water division but also in Marine, due to the substantial cut to industrial production in China, Goldman said


Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Autor: PLX AI
 |  30   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Sell Alfa Laval on Margin Dilution, Goldman Says; Shares Slip 2% (PLX AI) – Alfa Laval shares were down 2% in Stockholm after analysts at Goldman Sachs reiterated a sell recommendation on the stock. Alfa Laval is likely to experience unfavorable pricing on its existing backlog, which will further dilute margins …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
TAG Immobilien Q1 FFO at EUR 47.8 Million; FY Guidance Unchanged
Albemarle Raises Guidance Again After Lithium Contract Renegotiations
Bayer Reports New Data on Kerendia Potential Renal, Cardiovascular Benefits
Siemens Gamesa CEO Sees Very Strong Market Prospects, Onshore Turnaround by 2025
Aegon Sells Stake in Spanish JV for EUR 177 Million
Siemens Energy Estimates Cost Synergies up to EUR 300 Million per Year After Siemens Gamesa ...
Kinnevik to Sell 45 Million Tele2 Shares, or 6.5%
Frontline Q1 Adj. Net Loss USD 1.6 Million; Says Tanker Market Recovery Has Accelerated
Zoom Q1 Revenue in Line; Adj. Net Income Tops Estimates
Advance Auto Parts Q1 Earnings in Line with Estimates; Guidance Unchanged
Titel
Bavarian Nordic Surges Another 22% as Monkeypox Vaccine Could Be Game Changer, Danske Says
Bavarian Nordic May Benefit from Monkeypox Vaccine Stockpiling, Nordea Says
Siemens Sells Commercial Vehicles Business to Meritor for Enterprise Value EUR 190 Million
Ross Stores FY Outlook Below Consensus; Shares Collapse After Market
Ambu Names Britt Meelby Jensen New CEO Following Departure of Gonzalez; Guidance Unchanged
Cisco Q3 Earnings Miss Expectations; Q4 Guidance Well Below Consensus
Vestas Jumps 5% as Siemens Gamesa Deal Shows Wind Industry Potential, Analysts Say
Siemens Energy to Pay EUR 18.05 per Share for Siemens Gamesa, Delist It
TAG Immobilien Q1 FFO at EUR 47.8 Million; FY Guidance Unchanged
Bayer Says 2 Xarelto Studies Support Effectiveness of Dual Pathway Inhibition in Artery Disease
Titel
Telefonica Subsidiary Telefonica Tech Buys BE-terna Group for up to EUR 350 Million
Plug Power Q1 Revenue Below Expectations; Keeps FY Targets Unchanged
TeamViewer Q1 Adjusted EBITDA EUR 83.2 Million vs. Estimate EUR 62 Million
Nel Q1 Revenue NOK 213 Million vs. Estimate NOK 248 Million
Tomra Systems Q1 EBITA NOK 237 Million vs. Estimate NOK 248 Million
Bavarian Nordic Surges Another 22% as Monkeypox Vaccine Could Be Game Changer, Danske Says
Vonovia Q1 Net Income EUR -29.1 Million
Sixt Hit by Cyber Attack, Says Impact Was Minimized
AbbVie Q1 Adj. EPS Tops Estimates; Guidance Cut on Milestone Expense
Bavarian Nordic May Benefit from Monkeypox Vaccine Stockpiling, Nordea Says
Titel
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Dentsply Sirona Fired CEO Casey; Board Member Groetelaars Takes Over Temporarily
Viatris Sells Biosimilars Portfolio to Biocon Biologics for up to $3.335 Bilion
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Biomerieux Buys Specific Diagnostics for Price Equivalent to 3.3% of Market Cap
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Plug Power Q4 Revenue Beats Expectations; Sees Fuel Margins Breakeven by 2023
Amazon Jumps 7% After Earnings; Takes $11.8 Billion Gain from Rivian