Continuous advisor growth key to success / Vorwerk Group reports record sales

Wuppertal (ots) - With record sales of 3.4 billion euros, the Vorwerk Group

continued its growth course in 2021. After the positive effects from the

implementation of Strategy 2025 and the performance of the Vorwerk direct sales

system were already reflected in an extraordinarily successful annual result in

2020, the Wuppertal-based family-owned company was able to increase its sales by

another 6.4 percent in 2021.



This success is driven in particular by the worldwide growth of Thermomix and

Kobold sales to currently more than 100,000 advisors. In 2021, sales in the

Thermomix division increased by 7.1 percent to 1.7 billion euros in its 50th

anniversary year. The Kobold division also developed positively and, with sales

growth of 16.5 percent to 819 million euros, grew even more strongly than the

Thermomix division.





"The positive business development in 2021 is once again impressive proof of theattractiveness and strength of people-based direct sales at Vorwerk and asustainable basis for our success. Many new advisors have joined Vorwerk - andthis growth in salesforce corresponds directly with the growth in sales.Accordingly, the development and support of our sales force was and is a centralelement of our activities," is how Dr. Thomas Stoffmehl, Speaker of theExecutive Board of the Vorwerk Group, classifies the 2021 result. "At thispoint, I would like to thank all our employees and advisors, whose personalcommitment and dedication made the record result possible in another challengingyear."The key success factor in 2021 was once again the consistent implementation ofStrategy 2025 with its core elements of innovative products and services, directsales via three connected sales channels and the Vorwerk community of employees,advisors and customers.Consistent implementation of Strategy 2025 continuesAnother element of the consistent implementation of Strategy 2025 in thereporting year 2021 was again the strengthening and targeted expansion of keymarkets as well as investments in the growth of the Vorwerk Group. In thiscontext, individual market presences that had previously performed belowexpectations were consolidated in 2021.For example, JAFRA Cosmetics was sold to the Mexican company Betterware deMexico, thereby accelerating the further positive development of JAFRA in theNorth and Latin American core market. In the area of product brands, it wasdecided to discontinue the active marketing of the Temial tea machine launchedin 2018. Here, despite extensive investments in development and marketing, ithad not been possible to establish a stable and viable market position inGermany and China.Outlook 2022The challenging framework conditions with regard to rising raw material pricesand the shortage of individual components for production are currently leadingto longer delivery times, especially in the Thermomix® business. However, theVorwerk Group expects things to return to normal in the second half of the year.Even though uncertainties remain that make it challenging to make a forecast,the Vorwerk Group is also planning further growth for the 2022 financial year.First highlight this year: The Thermomix® Limited Black Edition was a realsuccess and sold out within a very short time.In terms of sustainability, the Vorwerk Group has also set itself the target for2022, among other things, of becoming climate-neutral with regard to its own CO2emissions - through consistent reduction, avoidance and also compensation. By2025, the Vorwerk Group aims to reduce two-thirds of its own emissions.In addition, the Vorwerk Group joins the world's largest initiative forsustainable and responsible corporate governance, the UN Global Compact.ABOUT VORWERKThe Vorwerk SE & Co. KG family enterprise was founded in 1883. The holdingcompany's registered office is located in Wuppertal, Germany. Vorwerk's corebusiness encompasses both the production and sale of high-quality householdproducts (Thermomix® kitchen appliance, Kobold vacuum cleaner). As a directsales company, Vorwerk always seeks direct contact with its customers. Here, theadvisor is at the center of activities and serves as a central point of contactfor the customer. The Vorwerk family also includes Neato Robotics and the akfbank. Vorwerk generated consolidated sales of 3.4 billion euros (2021) andoperates in more than 60 countries.