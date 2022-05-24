Stellantis, Samsung SDI Invest Over $2.5 Billion in Battery JV in United States
(PLX AI) – Stellantis and Samsung SDI to Invest Over $2.5 Billion in Joint Venture for Lithium-Ion Battery Production Plant in United States.Stellantis and Samsung SDI Facility to have an initial annual production capacity of 23 gigawatt hours
