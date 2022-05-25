International consortium to advance decarbonisation of the aviation sector

Johannesburg, South Africa (ots/PRNewswire) - CARE-O-SENE research project will

Sasol joins forces with five other world-leading organisations in Germany andSouth Africa to accelerate the development of catalysts that are essential toproduce green kerosene on a commercial scale through Fischer-Tropsch (FT)technology."We are delighted to have been selected to lead this important project," saidFleetwood Grobler, President and Chief Executive Officer of Sasol Limited. "Ourexpertise in FT technology and catalysts makes us the ideal partner to helpGermany and the world decarbonise the aviation sector and make it sustainableover the long-term."Prof. Dr. Bernd Rech, Scientific Managing Director of HZB adds, "CARE-O-SENEwill enable us to accelerate innovation in a crucial field of green energy. Thiscan only be achieved in a global partnership by deeply integrating fundamentalresearch and technology development on an industry relevant scale."Other CARE-O-SENE project partners include the Fraunhofer Institute for CeramicTechnologies and Systems (IKTS), the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT),the University of Cape Town, Department of Chemical Engineering (UCT) andINERATEC GmbH. The consortium expresses its sincere gratitude to the GermanFederal Ministry of Education and Research for supporting these importantefforts.CARE-O-SENE will run for three years and pursues the goal of setting the coursefor large-scale commercialisation of green kerosene production by 2025 with itsresearch on catalysts. Catalysts are used to speed up chemical reactions,increase the yield and improve the quality of refined products. The new FTcatalysts are expected to increase the fuel yield of the process to over 80percent, thereby optimising use of resources.Unlike conventional kerosene derived from fossil feedstocks, SAF can be madefrom green hydrogen and sustainable carbon dioxide sources. Developing SAF iskey to a sustainable decarbonisation of the hard-to-abate aviation industry, andthe main lever for net zero aviation. The underlying technology to developing