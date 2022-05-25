International consortium to advance decarbonisation of the aviation sector
Johannesburg, South Africa (ots/PRNewswire) - CARE-O-SENE research project will
develop advanced catalysts for sustainable aviation fuels
Sasol (JSE: SOL, NYSE SSL) and Helmholtz-Zentrum Berlin (HZB) will lead a
consortium to develop and optimise next-generation catalysts that will play a
key role in decarbonising the aviation sector through sustainable aviation fuels
(SAF).
At a ceremony at Sasol's global headquarters in Johannesburg today, South
African President Cyril Ramaphosa and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz attended the
launch of CARE-O-SENE (Catalyst Research for Sustainable Kerosene) research
project, to be funded by the German Federal Ministry of Education and Research
(BMBF) and Sasol.
Sasol joins forces with five other world-leading organisations in Germany and
South Africa to accelerate the development of catalysts that are essential to
produce green kerosene on a commercial scale through Fischer-Tropsch (FT)
technology.
"We are delighted to have been selected to lead this important project," said
Fleetwood Grobler, President and Chief Executive Officer of Sasol Limited. "Our
expertise in FT technology and catalysts makes us the ideal partner to help
Germany and the world decarbonise the aviation sector and make it sustainable
over the long-term."
Prof. Dr. Bernd Rech, Scientific Managing Director of HZB adds, "CARE-O-SENE
will enable us to accelerate innovation in a crucial field of green energy. This
can only be achieved in a global partnership by deeply integrating fundamental
research and technology development on an industry relevant scale."
Other CARE-O-SENE project partners include the Fraunhofer Institute for Ceramic
Technologies and Systems (IKTS), the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT),
the University of Cape Town, Department of Chemical Engineering (UCT) and
INERATEC GmbH. The consortium expresses its sincere gratitude to the German
Federal Ministry of Education and Research for supporting these important
efforts.
CARE-O-SENE will run for three years and pursues the goal of setting the course
for large-scale commercialisation of green kerosene production by 2025 with its
research on catalysts. Catalysts are used to speed up chemical reactions,
increase the yield and improve the quality of refined products. The new FT
catalysts are expected to increase the fuel yield of the process to over 80
percent, thereby optimising use of resources.
Unlike conventional kerosene derived from fossil feedstocks, SAF can be made
from green hydrogen and sustainable carbon dioxide sources. Developing SAF is
key to a sustainable decarbonisation of the hard-to-abate aviation industry, and
the main lever for net zero aviation. The underlying technology to developing
