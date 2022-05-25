Norway Royal Salmon Q1 Operational EBIT Below Expectations
- (PLX AI) – Norway Royal Salmon Q1 operational EBIT NOK 133 million vs. estimate NOK 162 million.
- EBIT per kg NOK 20.65
- We have had biological challenges in both Norway and Iceland that significantly affected the results in this quarter, CEO said
- Norway harvest was down 13%, while Iceland harvest was up 11%
- Arctic Fish experienced big biological challenges with high mortality at two sites; company is accelerating the harvest of salmon at these two localities
- The total mortality was 2 512 tonnes LW and resulted in a non-recurring cost of NOK 129 million in the first quarter
