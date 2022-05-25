Hexagon Purus No Longer Potential Supplier to Commercial Truck OEM
(PLX AI) – Hexagon Purus is no longer nominated by a commercial truck OEM to provide battery packs for serial production of battery electric heavy-duty vehicles.Hexagon Purus first disclosed the nomination on Jan. 31, without naming the truck …
- (PLX AI) – Hexagon Purus is no longer nominated by a commercial truck OEM to provide battery packs for serial production of battery electric heavy-duty vehicles.
- Hexagon Purus first disclosed the nomination on Jan. 31, without naming the truck maker
- Says withdrawal is due to reasons unrelated to Hexagon Purus product performance and technological capabilities
