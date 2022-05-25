Elekta Q4 Earnings Beat Consensus; Sees No Changes to Q1 Challenges
(PLX AI) – Elekta Q4 orders SEK 5,897 million.Q4 sales SEK 4,239 million vs. estimate SEK 4,115 millionQ4 EBIT SEK 570 million vs. estimate SEK 525 millionCEO says for the first quarter 2022/23 we do not see a change in the macro environment with …
- (PLX AI) – Elekta Q4 orders SEK 5,897 million.
- Q4 sales SEK 4,239 million vs. estimate SEK 4,115 million
- Q4 EBIT SEK 570 million vs. estimate SEK 525 million
- CEO says for the first quarter 2022/23 we do not see a change in the macro environment with continued inflation and supply chain challenges impacting our installations, costs and margins
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0