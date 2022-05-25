Aareal Bank Takeover Goes Through as 60% Acceptance Level Exceeded
(PLX AI) – Aareal Bank announces successful voluntary public takeover offer by Atlantic BidCo as 60 per cent minimum acceptance level exceeded.
- Atlantic BidCo will be the new majority owner of Aareal Bank AG, subject to regulatory approvals
- Statutory additional acceptance period is expected to start on 31 May 2022 and end on 13 June 2022, for those who still want to accept the EUR 33 per share offer
- Closing in Q4 2022 or Q1 next year
