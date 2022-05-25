Hexagon Purus Dives 22% After Losing Potential $2 Billion Truck Battery Contract
(PLX AI) – Hexagon Purus shares sank 22% after the company said it was no longer nominated by a commercial truck OEM to provide battery packs for serial production of battery electric heavy-duty vehicles.Hexagon Purus first disclosed the nomination …
- Hexagon Purus first disclosed the nomination on Jan. 31, without naming the truck maker
- At the time of announcement the contract was assessed at USD 0.8bn (incl options to extend USD 1.2bn) with deliveries during 2024-2027
- This is a large disappointment and is negative for confidence, but business should be refilled, analysts at SEB said
- The market might (rightly or wrongly) start questioning the firmness/quality/solidity of other contracts in the backlog: SEB
