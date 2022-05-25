Aker Solutions Gets up to Nearly NOK 2 Billion in Contracts for Halten East Development

(PLX AI) – Aker Solutions has won a sizeable contract from Equinor to deliver the subsea production system for the Halten East development offshore Norway.

The development concept is a subsea tie-back to the Åsgard B platform, using existing facilities and infrastructure

Aker Solutions will deliver a complete subsea production system including seven standardized vertical subsea trees, five dual-slot satellite structures with manifolds, a metering station, as well as control systems, wellheads and tie-in equipment

Work will start immediately with final deliveries scheduled for the third quarter of 2024

Aker Solutions defines a sizeable contract as between NOK 0.5 billion and NOK 1.5 billion

Additionally, Aker Solutions has been awarded a separate letter of intent for the delivery of about 90 kilometers of static subsea umbilicals for Halten East

Aker Solutions to book an order intake between NOK 300 million and NOK 400 million related to the umbilicals contract



