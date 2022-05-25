Aker Solutions Gets up to Nearly NOK 2 Billion in Contracts for Halten East Development
(PLX AI) – Aker Solutions has won a sizeable contract from Equinor to deliver the subsea production system for the Halten East development offshore Norway. The development concept is a subsea tie-back to the Åsgard B platform, using existing …
- (PLX AI) – Aker Solutions has won a sizeable contract from Equinor to deliver the subsea production system for the Halten East development offshore Norway.
- The development concept is a subsea tie-back to the Åsgard B platform, using existing facilities and infrastructure
- Aker Solutions will deliver a complete subsea production system including seven standardized vertical subsea trees, five dual-slot satellite structures with manifolds, a metering station, as well as control systems, wellheads and tie-in equipment
- Work will start immediately with final deliveries scheduled for the third quarter of 2024
- Aker Solutions defines a sizeable contract as between NOK 0.5 billion and NOK 1.5 billion
- Additionally, Aker Solutions has been awarded a separate letter of intent for the delivery of about 90 kilometers of static subsea umbilicals for Halten East
- Aker Solutions to book an order intake between NOK 300 million and NOK 400 million related to the umbilicals contract
