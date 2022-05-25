Pandora Shares Can Nearly Double as Consumers Won't Stop Buying Jewelry, Carnegie Says
(PLX AI) – Pandora shares can nearly double to DKK 900 as past recessions have not been too hard on jewelry demand, analysts at Carnegie said, reiterating a buy recommendation on the stock. The market seems overly concerned about how Pandora would …
- (PLX AI) – Pandora shares can nearly double to DKK 900 as past recessions have not been too hard on jewelry demand, analysts at Carnegie said, reiterating a buy recommendation on the stock.
- The market seems overly concerned about how Pandora would fare in a recession triggered by high inflation and rising interest rates, Carnegie said
- After a recent steep fall in its share price, Pandora now trades at valuation multiples last seen in 2011 and 2018, when the company had severe problems: Carnegie
- Meanwhile, Q1 was the strongest first quarter ever for Pandora
- Near-term visibility is limited, but fundamentals will win in the end as consumers won't stop buying jewelry, gifting will continue and Pandora is well positioned to perform better than the global market, while also benefitting from limited exposure to China, Carnegie said
