Stillfront Needs to Deliver on FY Guidance to Restore Investor Confidence, Bank of America Says

(PLX AI) – Stillfront needs to deliver on its full-year guidance to restore investor confidence, analysts at Bank of America said, starting coverage of the stock with a neutral rating.

Price target SEK 29 implies upside of 24%

Stillfront targets a return to mid-single-digit growth this year after 4 quarters of decline, but the guidance is back-end loaded, which is a downside risk, BofA said

IDFA overhang makes new user acquisition more challenging, while Super Free studio's performance has been patchy: BofA

On the plus side, Stillfront is trading close to all-time lows on valuation, while operating in a fast-growing market with a superior margin: BofA



