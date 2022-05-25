Royal Unibrew Raises Outlook After Closing Acquisition of Hansa Borg

(PLX AI) – Royal Unibrew Outlook FY revenue DKK 10,700-11,700 million, up from DKK 10,000-11,000 million previously.Outlook FY EBIT DKK 1,700-1,850 million, up from DKK 1,650-1,800 million previouslyThe transaction will lead to a revaluation of the …

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer