Royal Unibrew Raises Outlook After Closing Acquisition of Hansa Borg
(PLX AI) – Royal Unibrew Outlook FY revenue DKK 10,700-11,700 million, up from DKK 10,000-11,000 million previously.Outlook FY EBIT DKK 1,700-1,850 million, up from DKK 1,650-1,800 million previouslyThe transaction will lead to a revaluation of the …
- (PLX AI) – Royal Unibrew Outlook FY revenue DKK 10,700-11,700 million, up from DKK 10,000-11,000 million previously.
- Outlook FY EBIT DKK 1,700-1,850 million, up from DKK 1,650-1,800 million previously
- The transaction will lead to a revaluation of the 25% ownership that Royal Unibrew has in Hansa Borg Bryggerierne at closing and will lead to an extraordinary tax-free profit in 2022 of around DKK 0.4 billion booked under financial income below EBIT
