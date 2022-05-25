Bavarian Nordic Raises Guidance After Getting Large Vaccine Contract in Response to Monkeypox Outbreak
(PLX AI) – Bavarian Nordic new Outlook FY revenue DKK 1,300-1,500 million, up from DKK 1,100-1,400 million previously.Outlook FY EBITDA DKK -1,200 to -1,000 million, up from DKK -1,300 to -1,000 millionBavarian Nordic signed today a supply contract …
- Bavarian Nordic signed today a supply contract with an undisclosed country for the Company’s smallpox vaccine with the aim to ensure sufficient supply to meet the country’s requirements for vaccinating individuals at risk for monkeypox in the short to medium term
- The vaccine is approved for use against monkeypox by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Health Canada as the only vaccine having obtained regulatory approval for this indication in any territory
- Bavarian Nordic says vaccine deliveries to start immediately aiming to ensure a rapid response to the current monkeypox outbreak
