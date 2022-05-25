Veon Total Cash, Deposits Now at USD 2.4 Billion
- (PLX AI) – Veon liquidity update: total cash and deposits have increased to approximately USD 2.4 billion.
- Veon HQ also has a limited amount of RUB denominated cash to cover its upcoming coupon payments under its RUB notes
- Veon currently has USD 973 million outstanding under the RCF, net of the USD 24 million with A.O. Raiffeisen (Raiffeisen Russia)
