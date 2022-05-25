Curevac Q1 Earnings Beat Consensus; Partners with myNEO in Cancer Vaccine Research
(PLX AI) – CureVac Q1 revenue EUR 24.4 million vs. estimate EUR 9.5 million.Q1 EBIT EUR -15.3 million vs. estimate EUR -98 millionPartners with myNEO to identify novel antigen targets for mRNA-based cancer vaccine developmentThe partnership combines …
