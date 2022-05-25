Verisk Names Lee M. Shavel as CEO, Mark V. Anquillare as President; Replacement CFO to be Named at Later Date

(PLX AI) – Verisk Analytics says Shavel was also elected to the board, along with three new independent directors, nominated by the company: Jeffrey Dailey, Wendy Lane and Kimberly S. Stevenson.Most recently, Shavel served as CFO and group president …

