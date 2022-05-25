BMO Financial Group Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results
Toronto (ots/PRNewswire) - BMO's Second Quarter 2022 Report to Shareholders,
including the unaudited interim consolidated financial statements for the period
ended April 30, 2022, is available online at www.bmo.com/investorrelations (http
s://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3546638-1&h=345138782&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.bmo.com
%2Finvestorrelations&a=www.bmo.com%2Finvestorrelations) and at https://c212.net/
c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3546638-1&h=678591070&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.sedar.com&a=www.seda
r.com .
Financial Results Highlights
including the unaudited interim consolidated financial statements for the period
ended April 30, 2022, is available online at www.bmo.com/investorrelations (http
s://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3546638-1&h=345138782&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.bmo.com
%2Finvestorrelations&a=www.bmo.com%2Finvestorrelations) and at https://c212.net/
c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3546638-1&h=678591070&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.sedar.com&a=www.seda
r.com .
Financial Results Highlights
Second Quarter 2022 Compared With Second Quarter 2021:
- Net income of $4,756 million, an increase from $1,303 million; adjusted net
income1,3 of $2,187 million, an increase of 4% from $2,095 million
- Reported earnings per share (EPS)2 of $7.13, an increase from $1.91; adjusted
EPS1,2,3 of $3.23, an increase of 3% from $3.13
- Provision for credit losses (PCL) of $50 million, compared with $60 million
- Return on equity (ROE) of 34.5%, compared with 10.2%; adjusted ROE1,3 of
15.7%, compared with 16.7%
- Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio4 of 16.0%, an increase from 13.0%
- Dividend increased $0.06 from the prior quarter to $1.39, an increase of $0.33
or 31% from the prior year
Year-to-Date 2022 Compared With Year-to-Date 2021:
- Net income of $7,689 million, an increase from $3,320 million; adjusted net
income1,3 of $4,771 million, an increase of 15% from $4,133 million
- Reported EPS2 of $11.57, an increase from $4.93; adjusted EPS1,2,3 of $7.12,
an increase of 15% from $6.19
- Recovery of the provision for credit losses of $49 million, compared with a
provision of $216 million
- ROE of 28.0%, an increase from 13.0%; adjusted ROE1,3 of 17.2%, an increase
from 16.3%
For the second quarter ended April 30, 2022, BMO Financial Group (TSX: BMO)
(NYSE: BMO) recorded net income of $4,756 million or $7.13 per share on a
reported basis, and net income of $2,187 million or $3.23 per share on an
adjusted basis.
"We continued to deliver good financial performance this quarter, driven by
broad-based customer loan growth and strong credit quality in our North American
P&C businesses, and solid results in our market sensitive businesses even amid
more challenging conditions. With consistent and disciplined execution of our
strategy, we continue to deliver on our commitment to positive operating
leverage, while investing to grow our revenue and drive our Digital-First
agenda," said Darryl White, Chief Executive Officer, BMO Financial Group.
"We are well-positioned to support our customers in navigating the changing
environment and to deliver sustained performance, benefitting from our
well-diversified business mix, ongoing investments in talent and technology and
the wide scope of products and services that we offer. During the quarter, we
made significant progress preparing for the closing and integration of our
acquisition of Bank of the West, including the execution of the planned equity
issuance.
"We are steadfast in our Purpose-driven commitments to a thriving economy,
sustainable future and inclusive society, exemplified through our recently
announced agreement with Export Development Canada (EDC). This collaboration
brings innovative sustainable finance solutions to Canadian businesses, to help
them transition from carbon-intensive operations to those that can eliminate or
significantly reduce emissions, supporting our collective ambition for a net
zero world," concluded Mr. White.
(1) Results and measures in this document are presented on a GAAP
basis. They are also presented on an adjusted basis that excluded
the impact of certain specified items from reported results.
Adjusted results and ratios are non-GAAP and are detailed for all
reported periods in the Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures
section. For details on the composition of non-GAAP amounts,
measures and ratios, as well as supplementary financial measures,
refer to the Glossary of Financial Terms in our Second Quarter
2022 Report to Shareholders.
(2) All EPS measures in this document refer to diluted EPS, unless
specified otherwise. EPS is calculated using net income after
deducting total dividends on preferred shares and distributions
payable on other equity instruments.
(3) Reported net income included the impact of the announced
acquisition of Bank of the West comprising revenue related to the
management of the impact of interest rate changes between the
announcement and the closing of the acquisition on its fair value
and goodwill of $2,612 million ($3,555 million pre-tax) in Q2-2022
and $413 million ($562 million pre-tax) in Q1-2022, as well as
acquisition and integration costs of $26 million ($35 million
pre-tax) in Q2-2022 and $7 million ($8 million pre-tax) in
Q1-2022. Reported net income included the impact of divestitures
related to the sale of our EMEA Asset Management business and our
Private Banking business in Hong Kong and Singapore: a gain of $6
million ($8 million pre-tax) relating to the transfer of certain
U.S. asset management clients and expenses of $15 million ($18
million pre-tax) in Q2-2022, a $29 million pre-tax and after-tax
loss relating to foreign currency translation that was
reclassified from accumulated other comprehensive income to
revenue, a $3 million pre-tax net recovery of non-interest
expense, and taxes of $22 million in Q1-2022, and a $747 million
pre-tax and after-tax write-down of goodwill related to the sale
of our EMEA Asset Management business, a $22 million ($29 million
pre-tax) gain on the sale of our Private Banking business, and $47
million ($53 million pre-tax) of divestiture-related costs for
both transactions in Q2-2021.
(4) The Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) Ratio is disclosed in accordance
with the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institution's
(OSFI's) Capital Adequacy Requirements (CAR) Guideline.
Note: All ratios and percentage changes in this document are based on
unrounded numbers.
Concurrent with the release of results, BMO announced a third quarter 2022
dividend of $1.39 per common share, up $0.06 from the prior quarter, and an
increase of 31% from the prior year. The quarterly dividend of $1.39 per common
share is equivalent to an annual dividend of $5.56 per common share.
Caution
The foregoing section contains forward-looking statements. Please refer to the
Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements.
Significant Events
During the first quarter of 2022, we completed the sale of our EMEA Asset
Management business to Ameriprise Financial, Inc., including the transfer of
certain U.S. asset management clients, and on April 30, 2021 we completed the
sale of our Private Banking business in Hong Kong and Singapore to J. Safra
Sarasin Group. Collectively, we refer to these transactions as "divestitures".
The divestitures reduced net revenue by approximately 3% on both a reported and
adjusted basis and expenses by approximately 4% on a reported basis and 5% on an
adjusted basis compared with the prior year.
On December 20, 2021, we announced the signing of a definitive agreement with
BNP Paribas to acquire Bank of the West and its subsidiaries. Under the terms of
the agreement we will pay a cash purchase price of US$16.3 billion, or US$13.4
billion net of an estimated US$2.9 billion of excess capital (at closing) at
Bank of the West. The transaction, which is expected to close by the end of
calendar 2022, is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory
approvals.
On closing, the acquisition is expected to add approximately US$95 billion
assets, US$58 billion of loans and US$80 billion of deposits to our consolidated
balance sheet. These amounts are based on the financial position and results of
Bank of the West as at the period ended March 31, 2022. We expect to fund the
transaction primarily with excess capital, reflecting our strong capital
position and anticipated capital generation.
On March 29, 2022, we issued 20,843,750 common shares for $3,106 million to
finance a portion of the purchase price.
This acquisition aligns with our strategic, financial, and cultural objectives,
and meaningfully accelerates our U.S. growth. Building on the strength of our
performance and our integrated North American foundation, the acquisition will
bring nearly 1.8 million customers to BMO and will further extend our banking
presence through an additional 514 branches and commercial and wealth offices in
key U.S. growth markets. Post closing, our footprint will expand to 32 states,
including an immediate scaled entry into the attractive California market, where
we expect to deliver a highly competitive offering to new growth markets,
combining the strength of our digital banking platform and our strong banking
team to generate good customer growth.
A signature strength of the Bank of the West is the deep relationships formed
between their employees, their customers, and the communities they have served
for over 100 years. As part of this transaction, BMO does not plan to close Bank
of the West branches, and is committed to retaining front-line Bank of the West
branch employees.
Leveraging our deep integration experience and proven track record for U.S.
expansion, we remain confident in achieving annual pre-tax cost synergies of
approximately US$670 million (C$860 million) through operational efficiencies
across our combined businesses. Integration planning is underway and is being
overseen by a dedicated, joint integration management office.
Under IFRS accounting, the purchase price will be allocated to the fair value of
identifiable assets and liabilities of Bank of the West at close, with the
difference recorded as goodwill. The fair value/par value differences, referred
to as the fair value mark, will be amortized to income over the estimated life
of the underlying asset (liability). Intangible assets identified, including the
core deposit intangible related to non-maturity deposits, will be amortized over
their estimated life. The fair value of fixed rate loans and deposits is largely
dependent on interest rates. If interest rates were to increase, the fair value
of the acquired fixed rate assets (in particular, loans and securities) will
decrease, resulting in higher goodwill. If interest rates were to decrease, the
opposite would be true. Conversely, the fair value of floating rate assets
(liabilities) and non-maturity deposits are accounted for at par, providing no
natural fair value change offset. Changes in goodwill relative to our original
assumptions announced on December 20, 2021 will impact capital ratios at close,
because goodwill is treated as a deduction from capital under the Office of the
Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI) Basel III rules. In addition,
given that the purchase price of the acquisition is in U.S. dollars, any change
in foreign exchange translation between the Canadian dollar relative to the U.S.
dollar between the announcement and the close of the acquisition, will result in
a change to the Canadian dollar equivalent goodwill.
We are proactively managing exposure to capital from changes in fair value of
the assets and liabilities of Bank of the West at close. As part of our fair
value management actions, we entered into interest rate swaps that rise in value
as interest rates rise, resulting in mark-to-market gains (losses) recorded in
trading revenue. These swaps were largely offset from an interest rate risk
perspective through the purchase of a portfolio of matched duration U.S.
treasuries and other balance sheet instruments that generate net interest
income. Together, these transactions aim to mitigate changes in goodwill arising
from changes in interest rates between the announcement and closing of the
acquisition, with the associated revenue (loss) treated as an adjusting item. In
addition, BMO entered into forward contracts, which qualify as accounting
hedges, to mitigate changes in the Canadian dollar equivalent of the purchase
price on close. Changes in the fair value of these forward contracts are
recorded in Other Comprehensive Income until close of the transaction.
The impact of the fair value management actions on our results was treated as an
adjusting item. The current quarter included $2,612 million ($3,555 million
pre-tax) of revenue related to the management of interest rate changes,
comprising $3,433 million of pre-tax mark-to-market gains on certain interest
rate swaps recorded in non-interest revenue and $122 million pre-tax interest on
a portfolio of U.S. treasuries and other balance sheet instruments recorded in
net interest income. Year-to-date results included $3,025 million ($4,117
million pre-tax) comprising $3,950 million pre-tax recorded as non-interest
revenue and $167 million pre-tax recorded as net interest income. The cumulative
impact on our CET1 Ratio was 90 basis points relating to these fair value
management actions. In addition, the changes in the fair value of the forward
contracts increased other comprehensive income (OCI) by $170 million in the
current quarter and decreased OCI by $64 million year-to-date.
This Significant Events section contains forward-looking statements. Please
refer to the Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements.
Second Quarter 2022 Performance Review
The order in which the impact on net income is discussed in this section follows
the order of revenue, expenses and provision for credit losses, regardless of
their relative impact.
Adjusted results and ratios, and U.S. dollar amounts and ratios in this Second
Quarter 2022 Performance Review section are on a non-GAAP basis and discussed in
the Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures section.
Reported and adjusted net income increased from the prior year, reflecting
higher net income in our P&C businesses, while net income in BMO Capital Markets
and BMO Wealth Management decreased. On a reported basis, Corporate Services
recorded net income in the current quarter, compared with a net loss in the
prior year, while the adjusted net loss decreased.
Adjusted results in the current quarter excluded the impact of the announced
acquisition of Bank of the West, comprising revenue related to the management of
the impact of interest rate changes between the announcement and closing of the
acquisition on its fair value and goodwill of $2,612 million ($3,555 million
pre-tax), as well as acquisition and integration costs of $26 million ($35
million pre-tax). Adjusted results also excluded a gain of $6 million ($8
million pre-tax) and expenses of $15 million ($18 million pre-tax) related to
the sale of our EMEA and U.S. Asset Management businesses. For further
information, refer to Note 12 to the unaudited interim consolidated financial
statements in our Second Quarter 2022 Report to Shareholders. Adjusted net
income also excluded the amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets
and other acquisition and integration costs in both the current quarter and the
prior year.
Canadian P&C
Reported net income was $940 million and adjusted net income was $941 million,
both increasing $163 million or 21% from the prior year. Results were driven by
an 11% increase in revenue, with higher net interest income and non-interest
revenue, higher expenses and a lower provision for credit losses compared with
the prior year.
U.S. P&C
Reported net income was $588 million, an increase of $50 million or 9% from the
prior year, and adjusted net income was $589 million, an increase of $46 million
or 8%. The impact of the stronger U.S. dollar increased net income growth by 1%.
On a U.S. dollar basis, reported net income was $464 million, an increase of $32
million or 8% from the prior year, and adjusted net income was $465 million, an
increase of $28 million or 7%. Reported and adjusted results were driven by a 5%
increase in revenue, with higher net interest income, higher expenses and a
higher recovery of the provision for credit losses compared with the prior year.
BMO Wealth Management
Reported net income was $314 million, compared with $322 million in the prior
year, and adjusted net income was $315 million, a decrease of $14 million or 4%.
Traditional Wealth reported net income was $247 million, compared with $266
million in the prior year, and adjusted net income was $248 million, compared
with $273 million, with higher underlying revenue more than offset by higher
underlying expenses and the impact of divestitures. Insurance net income was $67
million, an increase of $11 million or 17% from the prior year due to more
favourable market movements in the current quarter.
BMO Capital Markets
Reported net income was $448 million, compared with $558 million in the prior
year, and adjusted net income was $453 million, compared with $565 million.
Reported and adjusted results reflected higher revenue in Global Markets and
Investment and Corporate Banking, more than offset by higher expenses and
provisions for credit losses in the current quarter compared with a recovery in
the prior year.
Corporate Services
Reported net income was $2,466 million, compared with a reported net loss of
$892 million in the prior year, and adjusted net loss was $111 million, compared
with an adjusted net loss of $120 million. Reported results increased, primarily
due to higher revenue from fair value management actions related to the
announced acquisition of Bank of the West in the current quarter, and lower
expenses due to the write-down of goodwill related to the sale of our EMEA Asset
Management business in the prior year. Adjusted results were driven by lower
revenue, lower expenses and the impact of a more favourable tax rate in the
prior year.
Capital
BMO's Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) Ratio was 16.0% as at April 30, 2022, an
increase from 14.1% at the end of the first quarter of 2022, driven by the $3.1
billion public offering of common shares, the benefit from fair value management
actions related to the announced acquisition of Bank of the West, strong
internal capital generation, and common shares issued from Treasury under the
shareholder dividend reinvestment and share purchase plan, partially offset by
higher risk-weighted assets. Please refer to the Significant Events section for
further information on the fair value management actions.
Credit Quality
Total provision for credit losses was $50 million, a decrease of $10 million
from $60 million in the prior year. The total provision for credit losses as a
percentage of average net loans and acceptances ratio was 4 basis points,
compared with 5 basis points in the prior year. The provision for credit losses
on impaired loans was $120 million, a decrease of $35 million from $155 million
in the prior year. The provision for credit losses on impaired loans as a
percentage of average net loans and acceptances ratio was 10 basis points,
compared with 13 basis points in the prior year. There was a $70 million
recovery of the provision for credit losses on performing loans in the current
quarter, compared with a recovery of $95 million in the prior year. The recovery
in the current quarter reflected reduced uncertainty as a result of the
improving pandemic environment, portfolio credit improvement and model changes,
partially offset by a deteriorating economic outlook, increased adverse scenario
weight and portfolio growth. The prior year largely reflected positive credit
migration and an improving economic outlook, partially offset by a more severe
adverse scenario.
Refer to the Critical Accounting Estimates section of BMO's 2021 Annual Report
and Note 4 of our audited annual consolidated financial statements for further
information on the allowance for credit losses as at October 31, 2021.
Supporting a Sustainable and Inclusive Future
BMO has a deep sense of purpose - to be a champion for progress and a catalyst
for change. We are leveraging our position as a leading financial services
provider to create opportunities for our communities and our stakeholders to
make positive, sustainable change in the belief that success can and must be
mutual. In support of our customers, communities and employees, BMO:
- Announced an agreement with Export Development Canada (EDC) to bring
sustainable finance solutions to medium- and large-sized Canadian exporting
businesses, to help them transition from carbon-intensive operations to those
that can eliminate or significantly reduce emissions. We are the first
financial institution to offer EDC's new Sustainable Financing Guarantee, a
product available through EDC's Sustainable Financing Program - a key source
of funding to enable the support that Canadian businesses will need.
- Acted as a joint-lead manager for the Government of Canada's inaugural Green
Bond transaction, a landmark achievement. The $5 billion transaction
demonstrates Canada's environmental leadership, ensures government
expenditures align with Canada's climate, environmental and emissions goals
and principles, and acts as a catalyst towards the continued development of
the sustainable finance market in Canada.
- Became the first financial institution in Canada to implement the True
Name(TM) feature by Mastercard, enabling transgender and non-binary
individuals to use their chosen name across all BMO consumer and small
business credit cards without the requirement of a legal name change. BMO
Harris Bank was the first financial institution globally to partner with
Mastercard to issue these cards in 2019.
- Announced a new $5 billion commitment to support women business owners in
Canada. Through the program, BMO will allocate $5 billion in capital over five
years to women entrepreneurs.
- BMO's leadership continues to be recognized across a number of rankings,
including:
-
- Recognized as one of the 2022 World's Most Ethical Companies for the fifth
consecutive year by Ethisphere. We are one of five banks worldwide, four
banks in the U.S., and the only bank in Canada to be recognized in 2022. The
award affirms the bank's commitment to doing what's right and operating with
transparency, good governance, and integrity in support of a thriving
economy, sustainable future, and inclusive society.
- Ranked first in the Insider Intelligence Canada Mobile Banking Emerging
Features Benchmark 2022 . The ranking reflects the strength of select
emerging features offered on the BMO Mobile Banking app, with top marks in
the categories of digital money management, account management and alerts,
helping our customers make real financial progress.
- BMO Harris Bank was recognized by Forbes as one of the Best Employers for
Diversity for the fourth consecutive year.
Caution
The foregoing sections contain forward-looking statements. Please refer to the
Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements.
Regulatory Filings
BMO's continuous disclosure materials, including interim filings, annual
Management's Discussion and Analysis and audited annual consolidated financial
statements, Annual Information Form and Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders
and Proxy Circular, are available on our website at
www.bmo.com/investorrelations (https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3546638-1&h=3
45138782&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.bmo.com%2Finvestorrelations&a=www.bmo.com%2Finvestor
relations) , on the Canadian Securities Administrators' website at https://c212.
net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3546638-1&h=678591070&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.sedar.com&a=www.
sedar.com , and on the EDGAR section of the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission's website at https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3546638-1&h=22734118
54&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.sec.gov%2F&a=www.sec.gov . Information contained in or
otherwise accessible through our website ( https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3
546638-1&h=138082191&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.bmo.com%2F&a=www.bmo.com ), or any third
party websites mentioned herein, does not form part of this document.
Bank of Montreal uses a unified branding approach that links all of the
organization's member companies. Bank of Montreal, together with its
subsidiaries, is known as BMO Financial Group. As such, in this document, the
names BMO and BMO Financial Group mean Bank of Montreal, together with its
subsidiaries.
Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures
Results and measures in this document are presented on a GAAP basis. Unless
otherwise indicated, all amounts are in Canadian dollars and have been derived
from our unaudited interim consolidated financial statements prepared in
accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). References
to GAAP mean IFRS. We use a number of financial measures to assess our
performance, as well as the performance of our operating businesses, including
measures and ratios that are presented on a non-GAAP basis, as described below.
We believe that these non-GAAP amounts, measures and ratios, read together with
our GAAP results, provide readers with a better understanding of how management
assesses results.
Non-GAAP amounts, measures and ratios do not have standardized meanings under
GAAP. They are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other
companies and should not be viewed in isolation from, or as a substitute for,
GAAP results.
Certain information contained in BMO's Management's Discussion and Analysis
dated May 25, 2022 for the period ended April 30, 2022 (Second Quarter 2022
Report to Shareholders) is incorporated by reference into this document. For
further details on the composition of non-GAAP amounts, measures and ratios,
including supplementary financial measures, please refer to the Glossary of
Financial Terms section in our Second Quarter 2022 Report to Shareholders which
is available on SEDAR at https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3546638-1&h=7066246
64&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.sedar.com%2F&a=www.sedar.com .
Our non-GAAP measures broadly fall into the following categories:
Adjusted measures and ratios
Management considers both reported and adjusted results and measures useful in
assessing underlying ongoing business performance. Adjusted results and measures
remove certain specified items from revenue, non-interest expense and income
taxes, as detailed in the following table. Adjusted results and measures
presented in this document are non-GAAP. Presenting results on both a reported
basis and an adjusted basis permits readers to assess the impact of certain
items on results for the periods presented, and to better assess results
excluding those items that may not be reflective of ongoing business
performance. As such, the presentation may facilitate readers' analysis of
trends. Except as otherwise noted, management's discussion of changes in
reported results in this document applies equally to changes in the
corresponding adjusted results.
Measures net of insurance claims, commissions and changes in policy benefit
liabilities (CCPB)
We also present reported and adjusted revenue on a basis that is net of
insurance claims, commissions and changes in policy benefit liabilities (CCPB),
and our efficiency ratio and operating leverage are calculated on a similar
basis, as reconciled in the Revenue section. Measures and ratios presented on a
basis net of CCPB are non-GAAP. Insurance revenue can experience variability
arising from fluctuations in the fair value of insurance assets, caused by
movements in interest rates and equity markets. The investments that support
policy benefit liabilities are predominantly fixed income assets recorded at
fair value, with changes in fair value recorded in insurance revenue in the
Consolidated Statement of Income. These fair value changes are largely offset by
changes in the fair value of policy benefit liabilities, the impact of which is
reflected in CCPB. The presentation and discussion of revenue, efficiency ratios
and operating leverage on a net basis reduces this variability, which allows for
a better assessment of operating results. For more information refer to the
Insurance Claims, Commissions and Changes in Policy Benefit Liabilities section
in our Second Quarter 2022 Report to Shareholders.
Presenting results on a taxable equivalent basis (teb)
We analyze consolidated revenue on a reported basis. In addition, we analyze
revenue on a taxable equivalent basis (teb) at the operating group level,
consistent with the Canadian peer group. Revenue and the provision for income
taxes in BMO Capital Markets and U.S. P&C are increased on tax-exempt securities
to an equivalent pre-tax basis. These adjustments are offset in Corporate
Services. Presenting results on a teb basis reflects how our operating groups
manage their business and is useful to facilitate comparisons of income between
taxable and tax-exempt sources. The effective tax rate is also analyzed on a teb
basis for consistency of approach, with the offset to operating segment
adjustments recorded in Corporate Services.
Tangible common equity and return on tangible common equity
Tangible common equity is calculated as common shareholders' equity less
goodwill and acquisition-related intangible assets, net of related deferred tax
liabilities. Return on tangible common equity is commonly used in the North
American banking industry and is meaningful because it measures the performance
of businesses consistently, whether they were acquired or developed organically.
Presenting results on a U.S. dollar basis
Results and measures that exclude the impact of Canadian/U.S. dollar exchange
rate movements on BMO's U.S. segment are non-GAAP. Please refer to the Foreign
Exchange section for a discussion of the effects of changes in exchange rates on
our results.
We present our U.S. P&C business results, as well as select U.S. segment
information for the bank, BMO Wealth Management, BMO Capital Markets and
Corporate Services, on a U.S. dollar basis. Presenting these results on a U.S.
dollar basis is useful in assessing the underlying performance without the
variability caused by changes in foreign exchange rates.
Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures
(Canadian $ in millions, Q2-2022 Q1-2022 Q2-2021 YTD-2022 YTD-2021
except as noted)
Reported Results
Revenue 9,318 7,723 6,076 17,041 13,051
Insurance claims, 808 (81) 283 727 (318)
commissions and changes
in policy benefit
liabilities (CCPB)
Revenue, net of CCPB 10,126 7,642 6,359 17,768 12,733
Total provision for (50) 99 (60) 49 (216)
(recovery of) credit
losses
Non-interest expense (3,713) (3,846) (4,409) (7,559) (8,022)
Income before income 6,363 3,895 1,890 10,258 4,495
taxes
Provision for income (1,607) (962) (587) (2,569) (1,175)
taxes
Net income 4,756 2,933 1,303 7,689 3,320
Diluted EPS ($) 7.13 4.43 1.91 11.57 4.93
Adjusting Items Impacting
Revenue (Pre-tax)
Impact of divestitures 8 (29) 29 (21) 29
(1)
Management of fair value 3,555 562 - 4,117 -
changes on the purchase
of Bank of the West (2)
Impact of adjusting items 3,563 533 29 4,096 29
on revenue (pre-tax)
Adjusting Items Impacting
Non-Interest Expense
(Pre-tax)
Acquisition and (37) (12) (2) (49) (5)
integration costs (3)
Amortization of (8) (8) (24) (16) (49)
acquisition-related
intangible assets (4)
Impact of divestitures (18) 3 (800) (15) (800)
(1)
Impact of adjusting items (63) (17) (826) (80) (854)
on non-interest expense
(pre-tax)
Impact of adjusting items 3,500 516 (797) 4,016 (825)
on reported pre-tax
income
Adjusting Items Impacting
Revenue (After-tax)
Impact of divestitures 6 (29) 22 (23) 22
(1)
Management of fair value 2,612 413 - 3,025 -
changes on the purchase
of Bank of the West (2)
Impact of adjusting items 2,618 384 22 3,002 22
on revenue (after-tax)
Adjusting Items Impacting
Non-Interest Expense
(After-tax)
Acquisition and (28) (10) (2) (38) (4)
integration costs (3)
Amortization of (6) (6) (18) (12) (37)
acquisition-related
intangible assets (4)
Impact of divestitures (15) (19) (794) (34) (794)
(1)
Impact of adjusting items (49) (35) (814) (84) (835)
on non-interest expense
(after-tax)
Impact of adjusting items 2,569 349 (792) 2,918 (813)
on reported net income
(after-tax)
Impact on diluted EPS ($) 3.90 0.54 (1.22) 4.45 (1.26)
Adjusted Results
Revenue 5,755 7,190 6,047 12,945 13,022
Insurance claims, 808 (81) 283 727 (318)
commissions and changes
in policy benefit
liabilities (CCPB)
Revenue, net of CCPB 6,563 7,109 6,330 13,672 12,704
Total provision for (50) 99 (60) 49 (216)
credit losses
Non-interest expense (3,650) (3,829) (3,583) (7,479) (7,168)
Income before income 2,863 3,379 2,687 6,242 5,320
taxes
Provision for income (676) (795) (592) (1,471) (1,187)
taxes
Net income 2,187 2,584 2,095 4,771 4,133
Diluted EPS ($) 3.23 3.89 3.13 7.12 6.19
(1) Reported net income included the impact of divestitures related to
the sale of our EMEA Asset Management business and our Private
Banking business in Hong Kong and Singapore: Q2-2022 reported net
income included a gain of $6 million ($8 million pre-tax) relating
to the transfer of certain U.S. asset management clients recorded
in revenue and expenses of $15 million ($18 million pre-tax), both
related to the sale of our EMEA Asset Management business. Q1-2022
reported net income included a $29 million pre-tax and after-tax
loss relating to foreign currency translation reclassified from
accumulated other comprehensive income recorded in non-interest
revenue, a $3 million pre-tax net recovery of non-interest
expense, and taxes of $22 million on closing of the sale of our
EMEA Asset Management business. Q2-2021 reported net income
included a $747 million pre-tax and after-tax write-down of
goodwill related to the sale of our EMEA Asset Management
business, a $22 million ($29 million pre-tax) gain on the sale of
our Private Banking business, and $47 million ($53 million
pre-tax) of divestiture-related costs for both transactions. The
gain on the sale was recorded in revenue with the goodwill
write-down and divestiture costs recorded in non-interest expense.
These amounts were recorded in Corporate Services.
(2) Reported net income included revenue related to the announced
acquisition of Bank of the West: Q2-2022 included $2,612 million
($3,555 million pre-tax) related to the management of the impact
of interest rate changes between the announcement and closing of
the acquisition on its fair value and goodwill, comprising $3,433
million of pre-tax mark-to-market gains on certain interest rate
swaps recorded in non-interest trading revenue and $122 million
pre-tax interest on a portfolio of primarily U.S. treasury
securities recorded in net interest income. Q1-2022 included
revenue of $413 million ($562 million pre-tax) related to the
management of the impact of interest rate changes, comprising $517
million of pre-tax mark-to-market gains and $45 million pre-tax
net interest income. For further information on this acquisition
refer to the Significant Events section.
(3) Acquisition and integration costs related to the announced
acquisition of Bank of the West of $26 million ($35 million
pre-tax) in Q2-2022 and $7 million ($8 million pre-tax) in Q1-2022
were recorded in non-interest expenses in Corporate Services.
Acquisition integration costs related to Clearpool in Q2-2022 and
Q1-2022, and acquisition integration costs related to both
KGS-Alpha and Clearpool in Q2-2021 are recorded in non-interest
expense in BMO Capital Markets. Acquisition integration costs are
$2 million ($2 million pre-tax) in Q2-2022, $3 million ($4 million
pre-tax) in Q1-2022, and $2 million ($2 million pre-tax) in
Q2-2021; $5 million ($6 million pre-tax) for YTD-2022 and $4
million ($5 million pre-tax) for YTD-2021.
(4) Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets is recorded
in non-interest expense in the related operating group and was $6
million ($8 million pre-tax) in Q2-2022; $6 million ($8 million
pre-tax) in Q1-2022, and $18 million ($24 million pre-tax) in
Q2-2021; $12 million ($16 million pre-tax) for YTD-2022 and $37
million ($49 million pre-tax) for YTD-2021.
Summary of Reported and Adjusted Results by Operating Group
BMO BMO Ca Corpora U.S.
Wealth pital te Segment
(5)
(Canadian $ in Canadian U.S. Total Managemen Market Service Total (US $
millions) P&C P&C P&C t s s Bank in mill
ions)
Q2-2022
Reported net 940 588 1,528 314 448 2,466 4,756 2,656
income (loss)
Acquisition and - - - - 2 26 28 23
integration costs
(3)
Amortization of a 1 1 2 1 3 - 6 4
cquisition-relate
d intangible
assets (4)
Impact of - - - - - 9 9 (2)
divestitures (1)
Management of - - - - - (2,612) (2,612 (2,062)
fair value )
changes on the
purchase of
Bank of the West
(2)
Adjusted net 941 589 1,530 315 453 (111) 2,187 619
income (loss)
Q1-2022
Reported net 1,004 681 1,685 315 705 228 2,933 1,145
income (loss)
Acquisition and - - - - 3 7 10 7
integration costs
(3)
Amortization of a - 1 1 1 4 - 6 4
cquisition-relate
d intangible
assets (4)
Impact of - - - - - 48 48 (40)
divestitures (1)
Management of - - - - - (413) (413) (325)
fair value
changes on the
purchase of
Bank of the West
(2)
Adjusted net 1,004 682 1,686 316 712 (130) 2,584 791
income (loss)
Q2-2021
Reported net 777 538 1,315 322 558 (892) 1,303 596
income (loss)
Acquisition and - - - - 2 - 2 1
integration costs
(3)
Amortization of a 1 5 6 7 5 - 18 10
cquisition-relate
d intangible
assets (4)
Impact of - - - - - 772 772 20
divestitures (1)
Adjusted net 778 543 1,321 329 565 (120) 2,095 627
income (loss)
YTD-2022
Reported net 1,944 1,269 3,213 629 1,153 2,694 7,689 3,801
income (loss)
Acquisition and - - - - 5 33 38 30
integration costs
(3)
Amortization of a 1 2 3 2 7 - 12 8
cquisition-relate
d intangible
assets (4)
Impact of - - - - - 57 57 (42)
divestitures (1)
Management of - - - - - (3,025) (3,025 (2,387)
fair value )
changes on the
purchase of
Bank of the West
(2)
Adjusted net 1,945 1,271 3,216 631 1,165 (241) 4,771 1,410
income (loss)
YTD-2021
Reported net 1,527 1,117 2,644 658 1,036 (1,018) 3,320 1,268
income (loss)
Acquisition and - - - - 4 - 4 3
integration costs
(3)
Amortization of a 1 12 13 15 9 - 37 19
cquisition-relate
d intangible
assets (4)
Impact of - - - - - 772 772 20
divestitures (1)
Adjusted net 1,528 1,129 2,657 673 1,049 (246) 4,133 1,310
income (loss)
Refer to footnotes (1) to (4) in the Non-GAAP and other Financial Measures
table for details on adjusting items.
?(5) U.S. segment results presented in U.S. dollars are
non-GAAP amounts.
Return on Equity and Return on Tangible Common Equity
(Canadian $ in millions, Q2-2022 Q1-2022 Q2-2021 YTD-2022 YTD-2021
except as noted)
Reported net income 4,756 2,933 1,303 7,689 3,320
Dividends on preferred (52) (55) (68) (107) (124)
shares and distributions
on other equity
instruments
Net income available to 4,704 2,878 1,235 7,582 3,196
common shareholders (A)
After-tax amortization of 6 6 18 12 37
acquisition-related
intangible assets
Net income available to
common shareholders after
adjusting for
amortization of
acquisition-related 4,710 2,884 1,253 7,594 3,233
intangible assets (B)
After-tax impact of other (2,575) (355) 774 (2,930) 776
adjusting items (1)
Adjusted net income 2,135 2,529 2,027 4,664 4,009
available to common
shareholders (C)
Average common 55,843 53,345 49,812 54,574 49,729
shareholders' equity (D)
Return on equity (%) (= 34.5 21.4 10.2 28.0 13.0
A/D) (3)
Adjusted return on equity 15.7 18.8 16.7 17.2 16.3
(%) (= C/D) (3)
Average tangible common 51,022 48,431 43,552 49,705 43,341
equity (E) (2)
Return on tangible common 37.9 23.6 11.8 30.8 15.0
equity (%) (= B/E) (3)
Adjusted return on 17.2 20.7 19.1 18.9 18.7
tangible common equity
(%) (= C/E) (3)
(1) Refer to footnotes (1) to (4) in the Non-GAAP and Other Financial
Measures table above.
(2) Average tangible common equity is average common shareholders'
equity (D above) adjusted for goodwill of $4,943 million in
Q2-2022, $5,031 million in Q1-2022, and $6,135 million in Q2-2021;
$4,988 million for YTD-2022 and $6,254 million for YTD-2021.
Acquisition-related intangible assets of $130 million in Q2-2022,
$138 million in Q1-2022, and $392 million in Q2-2021; $134 million
for YTD-2022 and $403 million for YTD-2021. Net of related
deferred tax liabilities of $252 million in Q2-2022, $255 million
in Q1-2022, and $267 million in Q2-2021; $253 million for YTD-2022
and $269 million for YTD-2021.
(3) Quarterly calculations are on an annualized basis.
Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Bank of Montreal's public communications often include written or oral
forward-looking statements. Statements of this type are included in this
document, and may be included in other filings with Canadian securities
regulators or the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, or in other
communications. All such statements are made pursuant to the "safe harbor"
provisions of, and are intended to be forward-looking statements under, the
United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and any
applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements in this
document may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to our
objectives and priorities for fiscal 2022 and beyond, our strategies or future
actions, our targets and commitments (including with respect to net zero
emissions), expectations for our financial condition, capital position or share
price, the regulatory environment in which we operate, the results of, or
outlook for, our operations or for the Canadian, U.S. and international
economies, the closing of our proposed acquisition of Bank of the West,
including plans for the combined operations of BMO and Bank of the West, the
financial, operational and capital impacts of the transaction, and the COVID-19
pandemic, and include statements made by our management. Forward-looking
statements are typically identified by words such as "will", "would", "should",
"believe", "expect", "anticipate", "project", "intend", "estimate", "plan",
"goal", "commit", "target", "may", "might", "forecast" and "could" or negative
or grammatical variations thereof.
By their nature, forward-looking statements require us to make assumptions and
are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific in
nature. There is significant risk that predictions, forecasts, conclusions or
projections will not prove to be accurate, that our assumptions may not be
correct, and that actual results may differ materially from such predictions,
forecasts, conclusions or projections. The uncertainty created by the COVID-19
pandemic has heightened this risk, given the increased challenge in making
assumptions, predictions, forecasts, conclusions or projections. We caution
readers of this document not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking
statements, as a number of factors - many of which are beyond our control and
the effects of which can be difficult to predict - could cause actual future
results, conditions, actions or events to differ materially from the targets,
expectations, estimates or intentions expressed in the forward-looking
statements.
The future outcomes that relate to forward-looking statements may be influenced
by many factors, including, but not limited to: general economic and market
conditions in the countries in which we operate, including labour challenges;
the severity, duration and spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, and possibly other
outbreaks of disease or illness, and its impact on local, national or
international economies, as well as its heightening of certain risks that may
affect our future results; information, privacy and cyber security, including
the threat of data breaches, hacking, identity theft and corporate espionage, as
well as the possibility of denial of service resulting from efforts targeted at
causing system failure and service disruption; benchmark interest rate reforms;
technological changes and technology resiliency; political conditions, including
changes relating to, or affecting, economic or trade matters; climate change and
other environmental and social risk; the Canadian housing market and consumer
leverage; inflationary pressures; global supply-chain disruptions; changes in
monetary, fiscal, or economic policy; changes in laws, including tax legislation
and interpretation, or in supervisory expectations or requirements, including
capital, interest rate and liquidity requirements and guidance, and the effect
of such changes on funding costs; weak, volatile or illiquid capital or credit
markets; the level of competition in the geographic and business areas in which
we operate; judicial or regulatory proceedings; the accuracy and completeness of
the information we obtain with respect to our customers and counterparties;
failure of third parties to comply with their obligations to us; our ability to
execute our strategic plans and to complete proposed acquisitions or
dispositions, including obtaining regulatory approvals; critical accounting
estimates and the effects of changes to accounting standards, rules and
interpretations on these estimates; operational and infrastructure risks,
including with respect to reliance on third parties; the possibility that our
proposed acquisition of Bank of the West does not close when expected or at all
because required regulatory approvals and other conditions to closing are not
received or satisfied on a timely basis or at all or are received subject to
adverse conditions or requirements; the anticipated benefits from the proposed
acquisition of Bank of the West, such as it creating synergies and operational
efficiencies, are not realized; our ability to perform effective fair value
management actions and unforeseen consequences arising from such actions;
changes to our credit ratings; global capital markets activities; the possible
effects on our business of war or terrorist activities; natural disasters and
disruptions to public infrastructure, such as transportation, communications,
power or water supply; and our ability to anticipate and effectively manage
risks arising from all of the foregoing factors.
We caution that the foregoing list is not exhaustive of all possible factors.
Other factors and risks could adversely affect our results. For more
information, please refer to the discussion in the Risks That May Affect Future
Results section, and the sections related to credit and counterparty, market,
insurance, liquidity and funding, operational non-financial, legal and
regulatory, strategic, environmental and social, and reputation risk, in the
Enterprise-Wide Risk Management section of BMO's 2021 Annual Report, and the
Risk Management section in our Second Quarter 2022 Report to Shareholders, all
of which outline certain key factors and risks that may affect our future
results. Investors and others should carefully consider these factors and risks,
as well as other uncertainties and potential events, and the inherent
uncertainty of forward-looking statements. We do not undertake to update any
forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time
to time by the organization or on its behalf, except as required by law. The
forward-looking information contained in this document is presented for the
purpose of assisting shareholders and analysts in understanding our financial
position as at and for the periods ended on the dates presented, as well as our
strategic priorities and objectives, and may not be appropriate for other
purposes.
Material economic assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements
contained in this document are set out in the Economic Developments and Outlook
section of BMO's 2021 Annual Report and updated in the Economic Developments and
Outlook section in our Second Quarter 2022 Report to Shareholders, as well as in
the Allowance for Credit Losses section of BMO's 2021 Annual Report and updated
in the Allowance for Credit Losses section in our Second Quarter 2022 Report to
Shareholders. Assumptions about the performance of the Canadian and U.S.
economies, as well as overall market conditions and their combined effect on our
business, are material factors we consider when determining our strategic
priorities, objectives and expectations for our business. Assumptions about Bank
of the West's balance sheet, product mix and margins, and interest rate
sensitivity were material factors we considered in estimating the fair value and
goodwill and intangibles amounts at closing, and assumptions about our
integration plan, the efficiency and duration of integration and the alignment
of organizational responsibilities were material factors we considered in
estimating pre-tax cost synergies.
In determining our expectations for economic growth, we primarily consider
historical economic data, past relationships between economic and financial
variables, changes in government policies, and the risks to the domestic and
global economy. Please refer to the Economic Developments and Outlook and
Allowance for Credit Losses sections in our Second Quarter 2022 Report to
Shareholders.
INVESTOR AND MEDIA INFORMATION
Investor Presentation Materials
Interested parties are invited to visit BMO's website at
www.bmo.com/investorrelations (https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3546638-1&h=3
45138782&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.bmo.com%2Finvestorrelations&a=www.bmo.com%2Finvestor
relations) to review the 2021 Annual MD&A and audited annual consolidated
financial statements, quarterly presentation materials and supplementary
financial and regulatory information package.
Quarterly Conference Call and Webcast Presentations
Interested parties are also invited to listen to our quarterly conference call
on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at 8.15 a.m. (ET). The call may be accessed by
telephone at 416-406-0743 (from within Toronto) or 1-800-898-3989 (toll-free
outside Toronto), entering Passcode: 1539938#. A replay of the conference call
can be accessed until June 25, 2022, by calling 905-694-9451 (from within
Toronto) or 1-800-408-3053 (toll-free outside Toronto) and entering Passcode:
4221349#.
A live webcast of the call can be accessed on our website at
www.bmo.com/investorrelations (https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3546638-1&h=3
45138782&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.bmo.com%2Finvestorrelations&a=www.bmo.com%2Finvestor
relations) . A replay can also be accessed on the website.
Shareholder Dividend For other shareholder information, please contact
Reinvestment and Share
Purchase Bank of Montreal
Plan (the Plan) Shareholder Services
Average market price as Corporate Secretary's Department
defined under the Plan
One First Canadian Place, 21st Floor
February 2022: $144.96
Toronto, Ontario M5X 1A1
March 2022: $148.90
Telephone: (416) 867-6785
April 2022: $138.85
Fax: (416) 867-6793
For dividend information,
change in shareholder E-mail: mailto:corp.secretary@bmo.com
address
For further information on this document, please
or to advise of duplicate contact
mailings, please contact
Bank of Montreal
Computershare Trust Company
of Canada Investor Relations Department
100 University Avenue, 8th P.O. Box 1, One First Canadian Place, 10th Floor
Floor
Toronto, Ontario M5X 1A1
Toronto, Ontario M5J 2Y1
To review financial results and regulatory filings
Telephone: 1-800-340-5021 and disclosures online, please visit BMO's website
(Canada and the United at www.bmo.com/investorrelations (https://c212.net
States) /c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3546638-1&h=345138782&u=http%3
A%2F%2Fwww.bmo.com%2Finvestorrelations&a=www.bmo.c
Telephone: (514) 982-7800 om%2Finvestorrelations) .
(international)
Fax: 1-888-453-0330 (Canada
and the United States)
Fax: (416) 263-9394
(international)
E-mail: mailto:service@comp
utershare.com
BMO's 2021 Annual MD&A, audited consolidated financial statements, annual
information form and annual report on Form 40-F (filed with the U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission) are available online at www.bmo.com/investorrelations (
https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3546638-1&h=345138782&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.bmo
.com%2Finvestorrelations&a=www.bmo.com%2Finvestorrelations) and at on SEDAR at h
ttps://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3546638-1&h=706624664&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.seda
r.com%2F&a=www.sedar.com . Printed copies of the bank's complete 2021 audited
consolidated financial statements are available free of charge upon request at
416-867-6785 or mailto:corp.secretary@bmo.com .
® Registered trademark of Bank of Montreal
Media Relations Contact: Paul Gammal, mailto:paul.gammal@bmo.com , 416-867-6543;
Investor Relations Contacts: Christine Viau, mailto:christine.viau@bmo.com ,
416-867-6956; Bill Anderson, mailto:bill2.anderson@bmo.com , 416-867-7834
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/56914/5231711
OTS: BMO Financial Group
- Net income of $4,756 million, an increase from $1,303 million; adjusted net
income1,3 of $2,187 million, an increase of 4% from $2,095 million
- Reported earnings per share (EPS)2 of $7.13, an increase from $1.91; adjusted
EPS1,2,3 of $3.23, an increase of 3% from $3.13
- Provision for credit losses (PCL) of $50 million, compared with $60 million
- Return on equity (ROE) of 34.5%, compared with 10.2%; adjusted ROE1,3 of
15.7%, compared with 16.7%
- Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio4 of 16.0%, an increase from 13.0%
- Dividend increased $0.06 from the prior quarter to $1.39, an increase of $0.33
or 31% from the prior year
Year-to-Date 2022 Compared With Year-to-Date 2021:
- Net income of $7,689 million, an increase from $3,320 million; adjusted net
income1,3 of $4,771 million, an increase of 15% from $4,133 million
- Reported EPS2 of $11.57, an increase from $4.93; adjusted EPS1,2,3 of $7.12,
an increase of 15% from $6.19
- Recovery of the provision for credit losses of $49 million, compared with a
provision of $216 million
- ROE of 28.0%, an increase from 13.0%; adjusted ROE1,3 of 17.2%, an increase
from 16.3%
For the second quarter ended April 30, 2022, BMO Financial Group (TSX: BMO)
(NYSE: BMO) recorded net income of $4,756 million or $7.13 per share on a
reported basis, and net income of $2,187 million or $3.23 per share on an
adjusted basis.
"We continued to deliver good financial performance this quarter, driven by
broad-based customer loan growth and strong credit quality in our North American
P&C businesses, and solid results in our market sensitive businesses even amid
more challenging conditions. With consistent and disciplined execution of our
strategy, we continue to deliver on our commitment to positive operating
leverage, while investing to grow our revenue and drive our Digital-First
agenda," said Darryl White, Chief Executive Officer, BMO Financial Group.
"We are well-positioned to support our customers in navigating the changing
environment and to deliver sustained performance, benefitting from our
well-diversified business mix, ongoing investments in talent and technology and
the wide scope of products and services that we offer. During the quarter, we
made significant progress preparing for the closing and integration of our
acquisition of Bank of the West, including the execution of the planned equity
issuance.
"We are steadfast in our Purpose-driven commitments to a thriving economy,
sustainable future and inclusive society, exemplified through our recently
announced agreement with Export Development Canada (EDC). This collaboration
brings innovative sustainable finance solutions to Canadian businesses, to help
them transition from carbon-intensive operations to those that can eliminate or
significantly reduce emissions, supporting our collective ambition for a net
zero world," concluded Mr. White.
(1) Results and measures in this document are presented on a GAAP
basis. They are also presented on an adjusted basis that excluded
the impact of certain specified items from reported results.
Adjusted results and ratios are non-GAAP and are detailed for all
reported periods in the Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures
section. For details on the composition of non-GAAP amounts,
measures and ratios, as well as supplementary financial measures,
refer to the Glossary of Financial Terms in our Second Quarter
2022 Report to Shareholders.
(2) All EPS measures in this document refer to diluted EPS, unless
specified otherwise. EPS is calculated using net income after
deducting total dividends on preferred shares and distributions
payable on other equity instruments.
(3) Reported net income included the impact of the announced
acquisition of Bank of the West comprising revenue related to the
management of the impact of interest rate changes between the
announcement and the closing of the acquisition on its fair value
and goodwill of $2,612 million ($3,555 million pre-tax) in Q2-2022
and $413 million ($562 million pre-tax) in Q1-2022, as well as
acquisition and integration costs of $26 million ($35 million
pre-tax) in Q2-2022 and $7 million ($8 million pre-tax) in
Q1-2022. Reported net income included the impact of divestitures
related to the sale of our EMEA Asset Management business and our
Private Banking business in Hong Kong and Singapore: a gain of $6
million ($8 million pre-tax) relating to the transfer of certain
U.S. asset management clients and expenses of $15 million ($18
million pre-tax) in Q2-2022, a $29 million pre-tax and after-tax
loss relating to foreign currency translation that was
reclassified from accumulated other comprehensive income to
revenue, a $3 million pre-tax net recovery of non-interest
expense, and taxes of $22 million in Q1-2022, and a $747 million
pre-tax and after-tax write-down of goodwill related to the sale
of our EMEA Asset Management business, a $22 million ($29 million
pre-tax) gain on the sale of our Private Banking business, and $47
million ($53 million pre-tax) of divestiture-related costs for
both transactions in Q2-2021.
(4) The Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) Ratio is disclosed in accordance
with the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institution's
(OSFI's) Capital Adequacy Requirements (CAR) Guideline.
Note: All ratios and percentage changes in this document are based on
unrounded numbers.
Concurrent with the release of results, BMO announced a third quarter 2022
dividend of $1.39 per common share, up $0.06 from the prior quarter, and an
increase of 31% from the prior year. The quarterly dividend of $1.39 per common
share is equivalent to an annual dividend of $5.56 per common share.
Caution
The foregoing section contains forward-looking statements. Please refer to the
Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements.
Significant Events
During the first quarter of 2022, we completed the sale of our EMEA Asset
Management business to Ameriprise Financial, Inc., including the transfer of
certain U.S. asset management clients, and on April 30, 2021 we completed the
sale of our Private Banking business in Hong Kong and Singapore to J. Safra
Sarasin Group. Collectively, we refer to these transactions as "divestitures".
The divestitures reduced net revenue by approximately 3% on both a reported and
adjusted basis and expenses by approximately 4% on a reported basis and 5% on an
adjusted basis compared with the prior year.
On December 20, 2021, we announced the signing of a definitive agreement with
BNP Paribas to acquire Bank of the West and its subsidiaries. Under the terms of
the agreement we will pay a cash purchase price of US$16.3 billion, or US$13.4
billion net of an estimated US$2.9 billion of excess capital (at closing) at
Bank of the West. The transaction, which is expected to close by the end of
calendar 2022, is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory
approvals.
On closing, the acquisition is expected to add approximately US$95 billion
assets, US$58 billion of loans and US$80 billion of deposits to our consolidated
balance sheet. These amounts are based on the financial position and results of
Bank of the West as at the period ended March 31, 2022. We expect to fund the
transaction primarily with excess capital, reflecting our strong capital
position and anticipated capital generation.
On March 29, 2022, we issued 20,843,750 common shares for $3,106 million to
finance a portion of the purchase price.
This acquisition aligns with our strategic, financial, and cultural objectives,
and meaningfully accelerates our U.S. growth. Building on the strength of our
performance and our integrated North American foundation, the acquisition will
bring nearly 1.8 million customers to BMO and will further extend our banking
presence through an additional 514 branches and commercial and wealth offices in
key U.S. growth markets. Post closing, our footprint will expand to 32 states,
including an immediate scaled entry into the attractive California market, where
we expect to deliver a highly competitive offering to new growth markets,
combining the strength of our digital banking platform and our strong banking
team to generate good customer growth.
A signature strength of the Bank of the West is the deep relationships formed
between their employees, their customers, and the communities they have served
for over 100 years. As part of this transaction, BMO does not plan to close Bank
of the West branches, and is committed to retaining front-line Bank of the West
branch employees.
Leveraging our deep integration experience and proven track record for U.S.
expansion, we remain confident in achieving annual pre-tax cost synergies of
approximately US$670 million (C$860 million) through operational efficiencies
across our combined businesses. Integration planning is underway and is being
overseen by a dedicated, joint integration management office.
Under IFRS accounting, the purchase price will be allocated to the fair value of
identifiable assets and liabilities of Bank of the West at close, with the
difference recorded as goodwill. The fair value/par value differences, referred
to as the fair value mark, will be amortized to income over the estimated life
of the underlying asset (liability). Intangible assets identified, including the
core deposit intangible related to non-maturity deposits, will be amortized over
their estimated life. The fair value of fixed rate loans and deposits is largely
dependent on interest rates. If interest rates were to increase, the fair value
of the acquired fixed rate assets (in particular, loans and securities) will
decrease, resulting in higher goodwill. If interest rates were to decrease, the
opposite would be true. Conversely, the fair value of floating rate assets
(liabilities) and non-maturity deposits are accounted for at par, providing no
natural fair value change offset. Changes in goodwill relative to our original
assumptions announced on December 20, 2021 will impact capital ratios at close,
because goodwill is treated as a deduction from capital under the Office of the
Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI) Basel III rules. In addition,
given that the purchase price of the acquisition is in U.S. dollars, any change
in foreign exchange translation between the Canadian dollar relative to the U.S.
dollar between the announcement and the close of the acquisition, will result in
a change to the Canadian dollar equivalent goodwill.
We are proactively managing exposure to capital from changes in fair value of
the assets and liabilities of Bank of the West at close. As part of our fair
value management actions, we entered into interest rate swaps that rise in value
as interest rates rise, resulting in mark-to-market gains (losses) recorded in
trading revenue. These swaps were largely offset from an interest rate risk
perspective through the purchase of a portfolio of matched duration U.S.
treasuries and other balance sheet instruments that generate net interest
income. Together, these transactions aim to mitigate changes in goodwill arising
from changes in interest rates between the announcement and closing of the
acquisition, with the associated revenue (loss) treated as an adjusting item. In
addition, BMO entered into forward contracts, which qualify as accounting
hedges, to mitigate changes in the Canadian dollar equivalent of the purchase
price on close. Changes in the fair value of these forward contracts are
recorded in Other Comprehensive Income until close of the transaction.
The impact of the fair value management actions on our results was treated as an
adjusting item. The current quarter included $2,612 million ($3,555 million
pre-tax) of revenue related to the management of interest rate changes,
comprising $3,433 million of pre-tax mark-to-market gains on certain interest
rate swaps recorded in non-interest revenue and $122 million pre-tax interest on
a portfolio of U.S. treasuries and other balance sheet instruments recorded in
net interest income. Year-to-date results included $3,025 million ($4,117
million pre-tax) comprising $3,950 million pre-tax recorded as non-interest
revenue and $167 million pre-tax recorded as net interest income. The cumulative
impact on our CET1 Ratio was 90 basis points relating to these fair value
management actions. In addition, the changes in the fair value of the forward
contracts increased other comprehensive income (OCI) by $170 million in the
current quarter and decreased OCI by $64 million year-to-date.
This Significant Events section contains forward-looking statements. Please
refer to the Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements.
Second Quarter 2022 Performance Review
The order in which the impact on net income is discussed in this section follows
the order of revenue, expenses and provision for credit losses, regardless of
their relative impact.
Adjusted results and ratios, and U.S. dollar amounts and ratios in this Second
Quarter 2022 Performance Review section are on a non-GAAP basis and discussed in
the Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures section.
Reported and adjusted net income increased from the prior year, reflecting
higher net income in our P&C businesses, while net income in BMO Capital Markets
and BMO Wealth Management decreased. On a reported basis, Corporate Services
recorded net income in the current quarter, compared with a net loss in the
prior year, while the adjusted net loss decreased.
Adjusted results in the current quarter excluded the impact of the announced
acquisition of Bank of the West, comprising revenue related to the management of
the impact of interest rate changes between the announcement and closing of the
acquisition on its fair value and goodwill of $2,612 million ($3,555 million
pre-tax), as well as acquisition and integration costs of $26 million ($35
million pre-tax). Adjusted results also excluded a gain of $6 million ($8
million pre-tax) and expenses of $15 million ($18 million pre-tax) related to
the sale of our EMEA and U.S. Asset Management businesses. For further
information, refer to Note 12 to the unaudited interim consolidated financial
statements in our Second Quarter 2022 Report to Shareholders. Adjusted net
income also excluded the amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets
and other acquisition and integration costs in both the current quarter and the
prior year.
Canadian P&C
Reported net income was $940 million and adjusted net income was $941 million,
both increasing $163 million or 21% from the prior year. Results were driven by
an 11% increase in revenue, with higher net interest income and non-interest
revenue, higher expenses and a lower provision for credit losses compared with
the prior year.
U.S. P&C
Reported net income was $588 million, an increase of $50 million or 9% from the
prior year, and adjusted net income was $589 million, an increase of $46 million
or 8%. The impact of the stronger U.S. dollar increased net income growth by 1%.
On a U.S. dollar basis, reported net income was $464 million, an increase of $32
million or 8% from the prior year, and adjusted net income was $465 million, an
increase of $28 million or 7%. Reported and adjusted results were driven by a 5%
increase in revenue, with higher net interest income, higher expenses and a
higher recovery of the provision for credit losses compared with the prior year.
BMO Wealth Management
Reported net income was $314 million, compared with $322 million in the prior
year, and adjusted net income was $315 million, a decrease of $14 million or 4%.
Traditional Wealth reported net income was $247 million, compared with $266
million in the prior year, and adjusted net income was $248 million, compared
with $273 million, with higher underlying revenue more than offset by higher
underlying expenses and the impact of divestitures. Insurance net income was $67
million, an increase of $11 million or 17% from the prior year due to more
favourable market movements in the current quarter.
BMO Capital Markets
Reported net income was $448 million, compared with $558 million in the prior
year, and adjusted net income was $453 million, compared with $565 million.
Reported and adjusted results reflected higher revenue in Global Markets and
Investment and Corporate Banking, more than offset by higher expenses and
provisions for credit losses in the current quarter compared with a recovery in
the prior year.
Corporate Services
Reported net income was $2,466 million, compared with a reported net loss of
$892 million in the prior year, and adjusted net loss was $111 million, compared
with an adjusted net loss of $120 million. Reported results increased, primarily
due to higher revenue from fair value management actions related to the
announced acquisition of Bank of the West in the current quarter, and lower
expenses due to the write-down of goodwill related to the sale of our EMEA Asset
Management business in the prior year. Adjusted results were driven by lower
revenue, lower expenses and the impact of a more favourable tax rate in the
prior year.
Capital
BMO's Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) Ratio was 16.0% as at April 30, 2022, an
increase from 14.1% at the end of the first quarter of 2022, driven by the $3.1
billion public offering of common shares, the benefit from fair value management
actions related to the announced acquisition of Bank of the West, strong
internal capital generation, and common shares issued from Treasury under the
shareholder dividend reinvestment and share purchase plan, partially offset by
higher risk-weighted assets. Please refer to the Significant Events section for
further information on the fair value management actions.
Credit Quality
Total provision for credit losses was $50 million, a decrease of $10 million
from $60 million in the prior year. The total provision for credit losses as a
percentage of average net loans and acceptances ratio was 4 basis points,
compared with 5 basis points in the prior year. The provision for credit losses
on impaired loans was $120 million, a decrease of $35 million from $155 million
in the prior year. The provision for credit losses on impaired loans as a
percentage of average net loans and acceptances ratio was 10 basis points,
compared with 13 basis points in the prior year. There was a $70 million
recovery of the provision for credit losses on performing loans in the current
quarter, compared with a recovery of $95 million in the prior year. The recovery
in the current quarter reflected reduced uncertainty as a result of the
improving pandemic environment, portfolio credit improvement and model changes,
partially offset by a deteriorating economic outlook, increased adverse scenario
weight and portfolio growth. The prior year largely reflected positive credit
migration and an improving economic outlook, partially offset by a more severe
adverse scenario.
Refer to the Critical Accounting Estimates section of BMO's 2021 Annual Report
and Note 4 of our audited annual consolidated financial statements for further
information on the allowance for credit losses as at October 31, 2021.
Supporting a Sustainable and Inclusive Future
BMO has a deep sense of purpose - to be a champion for progress and a catalyst
for change. We are leveraging our position as a leading financial services
provider to create opportunities for our communities and our stakeholders to
make positive, sustainable change in the belief that success can and must be
mutual. In support of our customers, communities and employees, BMO:
- Announced an agreement with Export Development Canada (EDC) to bring
sustainable finance solutions to medium- and large-sized Canadian exporting
businesses, to help them transition from carbon-intensive operations to those
that can eliminate or significantly reduce emissions. We are the first
financial institution to offer EDC's new Sustainable Financing Guarantee, a
product available through EDC's Sustainable Financing Program - a key source
of funding to enable the support that Canadian businesses will need.
- Acted as a joint-lead manager for the Government of Canada's inaugural Green
Bond transaction, a landmark achievement. The $5 billion transaction
demonstrates Canada's environmental leadership, ensures government
expenditures align with Canada's climate, environmental and emissions goals
and principles, and acts as a catalyst towards the continued development of
the sustainable finance market in Canada.
- Became the first financial institution in Canada to implement the True
Name(TM) feature by Mastercard, enabling transgender and non-binary
individuals to use their chosen name across all BMO consumer and small
business credit cards without the requirement of a legal name change. BMO
Harris Bank was the first financial institution globally to partner with
Mastercard to issue these cards in 2019.
- Announced a new $5 billion commitment to support women business owners in
Canada. Through the program, BMO will allocate $5 billion in capital over five
years to women entrepreneurs.
- BMO's leadership continues to be recognized across a number of rankings,
including:
-
- Recognized as one of the 2022 World's Most Ethical Companies for the fifth
consecutive year by Ethisphere. We are one of five banks worldwide, four
banks in the U.S., and the only bank in Canada to be recognized in 2022. The
award affirms the bank's commitment to doing what's right and operating with
transparency, good governance, and integrity in support of a thriving
economy, sustainable future, and inclusive society.
- Ranked first in the Insider Intelligence Canada Mobile Banking Emerging
Features Benchmark 2022 . The ranking reflects the strength of select
emerging features offered on the BMO Mobile Banking app, with top marks in
the categories of digital money management, account management and alerts,
helping our customers make real financial progress.
- BMO Harris Bank was recognized by Forbes as one of the Best Employers for
Diversity for the fourth consecutive year.
Caution
The foregoing sections contain forward-looking statements. Please refer to the
Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements.
Regulatory Filings
BMO's continuous disclosure materials, including interim filings, annual
Management's Discussion and Analysis and audited annual consolidated financial
statements, Annual Information Form and Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders
and Proxy Circular, are available on our website at
www.bmo.com/investorrelations (https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3546638-1&h=3
45138782&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.bmo.com%2Finvestorrelations&a=www.bmo.com%2Finvestor
relations) , on the Canadian Securities Administrators' website at https://c212.
net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3546638-1&h=678591070&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.sedar.com&a=www.
sedar.com , and on the EDGAR section of the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission's website at https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3546638-1&h=22734118
54&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.sec.gov%2F&a=www.sec.gov . Information contained in or
otherwise accessible through our website ( https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3
546638-1&h=138082191&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.bmo.com%2F&a=www.bmo.com ), or any third
party websites mentioned herein, does not form part of this document.
Bank of Montreal uses a unified branding approach that links all of the
organization's member companies. Bank of Montreal, together with its
subsidiaries, is known as BMO Financial Group. As such, in this document, the
names BMO and BMO Financial Group mean Bank of Montreal, together with its
subsidiaries.
Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures
Results and measures in this document are presented on a GAAP basis. Unless
otherwise indicated, all amounts are in Canadian dollars and have been derived
from our unaudited interim consolidated financial statements prepared in
accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). References
to GAAP mean IFRS. We use a number of financial measures to assess our
performance, as well as the performance of our operating businesses, including
measures and ratios that are presented on a non-GAAP basis, as described below.
We believe that these non-GAAP amounts, measures and ratios, read together with
our GAAP results, provide readers with a better understanding of how management
assesses results.
Non-GAAP amounts, measures and ratios do not have standardized meanings under
GAAP. They are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other
companies and should not be viewed in isolation from, or as a substitute for,
GAAP results.
Certain information contained in BMO's Management's Discussion and Analysis
dated May 25, 2022 for the period ended April 30, 2022 (Second Quarter 2022
Report to Shareholders) is incorporated by reference into this document. For
further details on the composition of non-GAAP amounts, measures and ratios,
including supplementary financial measures, please refer to the Glossary of
Financial Terms section in our Second Quarter 2022 Report to Shareholders which
is available on SEDAR at https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3546638-1&h=7066246
64&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.sedar.com%2F&a=www.sedar.com .
Our non-GAAP measures broadly fall into the following categories:
Adjusted measures and ratios
Management considers both reported and adjusted results and measures useful in
assessing underlying ongoing business performance. Adjusted results and measures
remove certain specified items from revenue, non-interest expense and income
taxes, as detailed in the following table. Adjusted results and measures
presented in this document are non-GAAP. Presenting results on both a reported
basis and an adjusted basis permits readers to assess the impact of certain
items on results for the periods presented, and to better assess results
excluding those items that may not be reflective of ongoing business
performance. As such, the presentation may facilitate readers' analysis of
trends. Except as otherwise noted, management's discussion of changes in
reported results in this document applies equally to changes in the
corresponding adjusted results.
Measures net of insurance claims, commissions and changes in policy benefit
liabilities (CCPB)
We also present reported and adjusted revenue on a basis that is net of
insurance claims, commissions and changes in policy benefit liabilities (CCPB),
and our efficiency ratio and operating leverage are calculated on a similar
basis, as reconciled in the Revenue section. Measures and ratios presented on a
basis net of CCPB are non-GAAP. Insurance revenue can experience variability
arising from fluctuations in the fair value of insurance assets, caused by
movements in interest rates and equity markets. The investments that support
policy benefit liabilities are predominantly fixed income assets recorded at
fair value, with changes in fair value recorded in insurance revenue in the
Consolidated Statement of Income. These fair value changes are largely offset by
changes in the fair value of policy benefit liabilities, the impact of which is
reflected in CCPB. The presentation and discussion of revenue, efficiency ratios
and operating leverage on a net basis reduces this variability, which allows for
a better assessment of operating results. For more information refer to the
Insurance Claims, Commissions and Changes in Policy Benefit Liabilities section
in our Second Quarter 2022 Report to Shareholders.
Presenting results on a taxable equivalent basis (teb)
We analyze consolidated revenue on a reported basis. In addition, we analyze
revenue on a taxable equivalent basis (teb) at the operating group level,
consistent with the Canadian peer group. Revenue and the provision for income
taxes in BMO Capital Markets and U.S. P&C are increased on tax-exempt securities
to an equivalent pre-tax basis. These adjustments are offset in Corporate
Services. Presenting results on a teb basis reflects how our operating groups
manage their business and is useful to facilitate comparisons of income between
taxable and tax-exempt sources. The effective tax rate is also analyzed on a teb
basis for consistency of approach, with the offset to operating segment
adjustments recorded in Corporate Services.
Tangible common equity and return on tangible common equity
Tangible common equity is calculated as common shareholders' equity less
goodwill and acquisition-related intangible assets, net of related deferred tax
liabilities. Return on tangible common equity is commonly used in the North
American banking industry and is meaningful because it measures the performance
of businesses consistently, whether they were acquired or developed organically.
Presenting results on a U.S. dollar basis
Results and measures that exclude the impact of Canadian/U.S. dollar exchange
rate movements on BMO's U.S. segment are non-GAAP. Please refer to the Foreign
Exchange section for a discussion of the effects of changes in exchange rates on
our results.
We present our U.S. P&C business results, as well as select U.S. segment
information for the bank, BMO Wealth Management, BMO Capital Markets and
Corporate Services, on a U.S. dollar basis. Presenting these results on a U.S.
dollar basis is useful in assessing the underlying performance without the
variability caused by changes in foreign exchange rates.
Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures
(Canadian $ in millions, Q2-2022 Q1-2022 Q2-2021 YTD-2022 YTD-2021
except as noted)
Reported Results
Revenue 9,318 7,723 6,076 17,041 13,051
Insurance claims, 808 (81) 283 727 (318)
commissions and changes
in policy benefit
liabilities (CCPB)
Revenue, net of CCPB 10,126 7,642 6,359 17,768 12,733
Total provision for (50) 99 (60) 49 (216)
(recovery of) credit
losses
Non-interest expense (3,713) (3,846) (4,409) (7,559) (8,022)
Income before income 6,363 3,895 1,890 10,258 4,495
taxes
Provision for income (1,607) (962) (587) (2,569) (1,175)
taxes
Net income 4,756 2,933 1,303 7,689 3,320
Diluted EPS ($) 7.13 4.43 1.91 11.57 4.93
Adjusting Items Impacting
Revenue (Pre-tax)
Impact of divestitures 8 (29) 29 (21) 29
(1)
Management of fair value 3,555 562 - 4,117 -
changes on the purchase
of Bank of the West (2)
Impact of adjusting items 3,563 533 29 4,096 29
on revenue (pre-tax)
Adjusting Items Impacting
Non-Interest Expense
(Pre-tax)
Acquisition and (37) (12) (2) (49) (5)
integration costs (3)
Amortization of (8) (8) (24) (16) (49)
acquisition-related
intangible assets (4)
Impact of divestitures (18) 3 (800) (15) (800)
(1)
Impact of adjusting items (63) (17) (826) (80) (854)
on non-interest expense
(pre-tax)
Impact of adjusting items 3,500 516 (797) 4,016 (825)
on reported pre-tax
income
Adjusting Items Impacting
Revenue (After-tax)
Impact of divestitures 6 (29) 22 (23) 22
(1)
Management of fair value 2,612 413 - 3,025 -
changes on the purchase
of Bank of the West (2)
Impact of adjusting items 2,618 384 22 3,002 22
on revenue (after-tax)
Adjusting Items Impacting
Non-Interest Expense
(After-tax)
Acquisition and (28) (10) (2) (38) (4)
integration costs (3)
Amortization of (6) (6) (18) (12) (37)
acquisition-related
intangible assets (4)
Impact of divestitures (15) (19) (794) (34) (794)
(1)
Impact of adjusting items (49) (35) (814) (84) (835)
on non-interest expense
(after-tax)
Impact of adjusting items 2,569 349 (792) 2,918 (813)
on reported net income
(after-tax)
Impact on diluted EPS ($) 3.90 0.54 (1.22) 4.45 (1.26)
Adjusted Results
Revenue 5,755 7,190 6,047 12,945 13,022
Insurance claims, 808 (81) 283 727 (318)
commissions and changes
in policy benefit
liabilities (CCPB)
Revenue, net of CCPB 6,563 7,109 6,330 13,672 12,704
Total provision for (50) 99 (60) 49 (216)
credit losses
Non-interest expense (3,650) (3,829) (3,583) (7,479) (7,168)
Income before income 2,863 3,379 2,687 6,242 5,320
taxes
Provision for income (676) (795) (592) (1,471) (1,187)
taxes
Net income 2,187 2,584 2,095 4,771 4,133
Diluted EPS ($) 3.23 3.89 3.13 7.12 6.19
(1) Reported net income included the impact of divestitures related to
the sale of our EMEA Asset Management business and our Private
Banking business in Hong Kong and Singapore: Q2-2022 reported net
income included a gain of $6 million ($8 million pre-tax) relating
to the transfer of certain U.S. asset management clients recorded
in revenue and expenses of $15 million ($18 million pre-tax), both
related to the sale of our EMEA Asset Management business. Q1-2022
reported net income included a $29 million pre-tax and after-tax
loss relating to foreign currency translation reclassified from
accumulated other comprehensive income recorded in non-interest
revenue, a $3 million pre-tax net recovery of non-interest
expense, and taxes of $22 million on closing of the sale of our
EMEA Asset Management business. Q2-2021 reported net income
included a $747 million pre-tax and after-tax write-down of
goodwill related to the sale of our EMEA Asset Management
business, a $22 million ($29 million pre-tax) gain on the sale of
our Private Banking business, and $47 million ($53 million
pre-tax) of divestiture-related costs for both transactions. The
gain on the sale was recorded in revenue with the goodwill
write-down and divestiture costs recorded in non-interest expense.
These amounts were recorded in Corporate Services.
(2) Reported net income included revenue related to the announced
acquisition of Bank of the West: Q2-2022 included $2,612 million
($3,555 million pre-tax) related to the management of the impact
of interest rate changes between the announcement and closing of
the acquisition on its fair value and goodwill, comprising $3,433
million of pre-tax mark-to-market gains on certain interest rate
swaps recorded in non-interest trading revenue and $122 million
pre-tax interest on a portfolio of primarily U.S. treasury
securities recorded in net interest income. Q1-2022 included
revenue of $413 million ($562 million pre-tax) related to the
management of the impact of interest rate changes, comprising $517
million of pre-tax mark-to-market gains and $45 million pre-tax
net interest income. For further information on this acquisition
refer to the Significant Events section.
(3) Acquisition and integration costs related to the announced
acquisition of Bank of the West of $26 million ($35 million
pre-tax) in Q2-2022 and $7 million ($8 million pre-tax) in Q1-2022
were recorded in non-interest expenses in Corporate Services.
Acquisition integration costs related to Clearpool in Q2-2022 and
Q1-2022, and acquisition integration costs related to both
KGS-Alpha and Clearpool in Q2-2021 are recorded in non-interest
expense in BMO Capital Markets. Acquisition integration costs are
$2 million ($2 million pre-tax) in Q2-2022, $3 million ($4 million
pre-tax) in Q1-2022, and $2 million ($2 million pre-tax) in
Q2-2021; $5 million ($6 million pre-tax) for YTD-2022 and $4
million ($5 million pre-tax) for YTD-2021.
(4) Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets is recorded
in non-interest expense in the related operating group and was $6
million ($8 million pre-tax) in Q2-2022; $6 million ($8 million
pre-tax) in Q1-2022, and $18 million ($24 million pre-tax) in
Q2-2021; $12 million ($16 million pre-tax) for YTD-2022 and $37
million ($49 million pre-tax) for YTD-2021.
Summary of Reported and Adjusted Results by Operating Group
BMO BMO Ca Corpora U.S.
Wealth pital te Segment
(5)
(Canadian $ in Canadian U.S. Total Managemen Market Service Total (US $
millions) P&C P&C P&C t s s Bank in mill
ions)
Q2-2022
Reported net 940 588 1,528 314 448 2,466 4,756 2,656
income (loss)
Acquisition and - - - - 2 26 28 23
integration costs
(3)
Amortization of a 1 1 2 1 3 - 6 4
cquisition-relate
d intangible
assets (4)
Impact of - - - - - 9 9 (2)
divestitures (1)
Management of - - - - - (2,612) (2,612 (2,062)
fair value )
changes on the
purchase of
Bank of the West
(2)
Adjusted net 941 589 1,530 315 453 (111) 2,187 619
income (loss)
Q1-2022
Reported net 1,004 681 1,685 315 705 228 2,933 1,145
income (loss)
Acquisition and - - - - 3 7 10 7
integration costs
(3)
Amortization of a - 1 1 1 4 - 6 4
cquisition-relate
d intangible
assets (4)
Impact of - - - - - 48 48 (40)
divestitures (1)
Management of - - - - - (413) (413) (325)
fair value
changes on the
purchase of
Bank of the West
(2)
Adjusted net 1,004 682 1,686 316 712 (130) 2,584 791
income (loss)
Q2-2021
Reported net 777 538 1,315 322 558 (892) 1,303 596
income (loss)
Acquisition and - - - - 2 - 2 1
integration costs
(3)
Amortization of a 1 5 6 7 5 - 18 10
cquisition-relate
d intangible
assets (4)
Impact of - - - - - 772 772 20
divestitures (1)
Adjusted net 778 543 1,321 329 565 (120) 2,095 627
income (loss)
YTD-2022
Reported net 1,944 1,269 3,213 629 1,153 2,694 7,689 3,801
income (loss)
Acquisition and - - - - 5 33 38 30
integration costs
(3)
Amortization of a 1 2 3 2 7 - 12 8
cquisition-relate
d intangible
assets (4)
Impact of - - - - - 57 57 (42)
divestitures (1)
Management of - - - - - (3,025) (3,025 (2,387)
fair value )
changes on the
purchase of
Bank of the West
(2)
Adjusted net 1,945 1,271 3,216 631 1,165 (241) 4,771 1,410
income (loss)
YTD-2021
Reported net 1,527 1,117 2,644 658 1,036 (1,018) 3,320 1,268
income (loss)
Acquisition and - - - - 4 - 4 3
integration costs
(3)
Amortization of a 1 12 13 15 9 - 37 19
cquisition-relate
d intangible
assets (4)
Impact of - - - - - 772 772 20
divestitures (1)
Adjusted net 1,528 1,129 2,657 673 1,049 (246) 4,133 1,310
income (loss)
Refer to footnotes (1) to (4) in the Non-GAAP and other Financial Measures
table for details on adjusting items.
?(5) U.S. segment results presented in U.S. dollars are
non-GAAP amounts.
Return on Equity and Return on Tangible Common Equity
(Canadian $ in millions, Q2-2022 Q1-2022 Q2-2021 YTD-2022 YTD-2021
except as noted)
Reported net income 4,756 2,933 1,303 7,689 3,320
Dividends on preferred (52) (55) (68) (107) (124)
shares and distributions
on other equity
instruments
Net income available to 4,704 2,878 1,235 7,582 3,196
common shareholders (A)
After-tax amortization of 6 6 18 12 37
acquisition-related
intangible assets
Net income available to
common shareholders after
adjusting for
amortization of
acquisition-related 4,710 2,884 1,253 7,594 3,233
intangible assets (B)
After-tax impact of other (2,575) (355) 774 (2,930) 776
adjusting items (1)
Adjusted net income 2,135 2,529 2,027 4,664 4,009
available to common
shareholders (C)
Average common 55,843 53,345 49,812 54,574 49,729
shareholders' equity (D)
Return on equity (%) (= 34.5 21.4 10.2 28.0 13.0
A/D) (3)
Adjusted return on equity 15.7 18.8 16.7 17.2 16.3
(%) (= C/D) (3)
Average tangible common 51,022 48,431 43,552 49,705 43,341
equity (E) (2)
Return on tangible common 37.9 23.6 11.8 30.8 15.0
equity (%) (= B/E) (3)
Adjusted return on 17.2 20.7 19.1 18.9 18.7
tangible common equity
(%) (= C/E) (3)
(1) Refer to footnotes (1) to (4) in the Non-GAAP and Other Financial
Measures table above.
(2) Average tangible common equity is average common shareholders'
equity (D above) adjusted for goodwill of $4,943 million in
Q2-2022, $5,031 million in Q1-2022, and $6,135 million in Q2-2021;
$4,988 million for YTD-2022 and $6,254 million for YTD-2021.
Acquisition-related intangible assets of $130 million in Q2-2022,
$138 million in Q1-2022, and $392 million in Q2-2021; $134 million
for YTD-2022 and $403 million for YTD-2021. Net of related
deferred tax liabilities of $252 million in Q2-2022, $255 million
in Q1-2022, and $267 million in Q2-2021; $253 million for YTD-2022
and $269 million for YTD-2021.
(3) Quarterly calculations are on an annualized basis.
Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Bank of Montreal's public communications often include written or oral
forward-looking statements. Statements of this type are included in this
document, and may be included in other filings with Canadian securities
regulators or the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, or in other
communications. All such statements are made pursuant to the "safe harbor"
provisions of, and are intended to be forward-looking statements under, the
United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and any
applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements in this
document may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to our
objectives and priorities for fiscal 2022 and beyond, our strategies or future
actions, our targets and commitments (including with respect to net zero
emissions), expectations for our financial condition, capital position or share
price, the regulatory environment in which we operate, the results of, or
outlook for, our operations or for the Canadian, U.S. and international
economies, the closing of our proposed acquisition of Bank of the West,
including plans for the combined operations of BMO and Bank of the West, the
financial, operational and capital impacts of the transaction, and the COVID-19
pandemic, and include statements made by our management. Forward-looking
statements are typically identified by words such as "will", "would", "should",
"believe", "expect", "anticipate", "project", "intend", "estimate", "plan",
"goal", "commit", "target", "may", "might", "forecast" and "could" or negative
or grammatical variations thereof.
By their nature, forward-looking statements require us to make assumptions and
are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific in
nature. There is significant risk that predictions, forecasts, conclusions or
projections will not prove to be accurate, that our assumptions may not be
correct, and that actual results may differ materially from such predictions,
forecasts, conclusions or projections. The uncertainty created by the COVID-19
pandemic has heightened this risk, given the increased challenge in making
assumptions, predictions, forecasts, conclusions or projections. We caution
readers of this document not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking
statements, as a number of factors - many of which are beyond our control and
the effects of which can be difficult to predict - could cause actual future
results, conditions, actions or events to differ materially from the targets,
expectations, estimates or intentions expressed in the forward-looking
statements.
The future outcomes that relate to forward-looking statements may be influenced
by many factors, including, but not limited to: general economic and market
conditions in the countries in which we operate, including labour challenges;
the severity, duration and spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, and possibly other
outbreaks of disease or illness, and its impact on local, national or
international economies, as well as its heightening of certain risks that may
affect our future results; information, privacy and cyber security, including
the threat of data breaches, hacking, identity theft and corporate espionage, as
well as the possibility of denial of service resulting from efforts targeted at
causing system failure and service disruption; benchmark interest rate reforms;
technological changes and technology resiliency; political conditions, including
changes relating to, or affecting, economic or trade matters; climate change and
other environmental and social risk; the Canadian housing market and consumer
leverage; inflationary pressures; global supply-chain disruptions; changes in
monetary, fiscal, or economic policy; changes in laws, including tax legislation
and interpretation, or in supervisory expectations or requirements, including
capital, interest rate and liquidity requirements and guidance, and the effect
of such changes on funding costs; weak, volatile or illiquid capital or credit
markets; the level of competition in the geographic and business areas in which
we operate; judicial or regulatory proceedings; the accuracy and completeness of
the information we obtain with respect to our customers and counterparties;
failure of third parties to comply with their obligations to us; our ability to
execute our strategic plans and to complete proposed acquisitions or
dispositions, including obtaining regulatory approvals; critical accounting
estimates and the effects of changes to accounting standards, rules and
interpretations on these estimates; operational and infrastructure risks,
including with respect to reliance on third parties; the possibility that our
proposed acquisition of Bank of the West does not close when expected or at all
because required regulatory approvals and other conditions to closing are not
received or satisfied on a timely basis or at all or are received subject to
adverse conditions or requirements; the anticipated benefits from the proposed
acquisition of Bank of the West, such as it creating synergies and operational
efficiencies, are not realized; our ability to perform effective fair value
management actions and unforeseen consequences arising from such actions;
changes to our credit ratings; global capital markets activities; the possible
effects on our business of war or terrorist activities; natural disasters and
disruptions to public infrastructure, such as transportation, communications,
power or water supply; and our ability to anticipate and effectively manage
risks arising from all of the foregoing factors.
We caution that the foregoing list is not exhaustive of all possible factors.
Other factors and risks could adversely affect our results. For more
information, please refer to the discussion in the Risks That May Affect Future
Results section, and the sections related to credit and counterparty, market,
insurance, liquidity and funding, operational non-financial, legal and
regulatory, strategic, environmental and social, and reputation risk, in the
Enterprise-Wide Risk Management section of BMO's 2021 Annual Report, and the
Risk Management section in our Second Quarter 2022 Report to Shareholders, all
of which outline certain key factors and risks that may affect our future
results. Investors and others should carefully consider these factors and risks,
as well as other uncertainties and potential events, and the inherent
uncertainty of forward-looking statements. We do not undertake to update any
forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time
to time by the organization or on its behalf, except as required by law. The
forward-looking information contained in this document is presented for the
purpose of assisting shareholders and analysts in understanding our financial
position as at and for the periods ended on the dates presented, as well as our
strategic priorities and objectives, and may not be appropriate for other
purposes.
Material economic assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements
contained in this document are set out in the Economic Developments and Outlook
section of BMO's 2021 Annual Report and updated in the Economic Developments and
Outlook section in our Second Quarter 2022 Report to Shareholders, as well as in
the Allowance for Credit Losses section of BMO's 2021 Annual Report and updated
in the Allowance for Credit Losses section in our Second Quarter 2022 Report to
Shareholders. Assumptions about the performance of the Canadian and U.S.
economies, as well as overall market conditions and their combined effect on our
business, are material factors we consider when determining our strategic
priorities, objectives and expectations for our business. Assumptions about Bank
of the West's balance sheet, product mix and margins, and interest rate
sensitivity were material factors we considered in estimating the fair value and
goodwill and intangibles amounts at closing, and assumptions about our
integration plan, the efficiency and duration of integration and the alignment
of organizational responsibilities were material factors we considered in
estimating pre-tax cost synergies.
In determining our expectations for economic growth, we primarily consider
historical economic data, past relationships between economic and financial
variables, changes in government policies, and the risks to the domestic and
global economy. Please refer to the Economic Developments and Outlook and
Allowance for Credit Losses sections in our Second Quarter 2022 Report to
Shareholders.
INVESTOR AND MEDIA INFORMATION
Investor Presentation Materials
Interested parties are invited to visit BMO's website at
www.bmo.com/investorrelations (https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3546638-1&h=3
45138782&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.bmo.com%2Finvestorrelations&a=www.bmo.com%2Finvestor
relations) to review the 2021 Annual MD&A and audited annual consolidated
financial statements, quarterly presentation materials and supplementary
financial and regulatory information package.
Quarterly Conference Call and Webcast Presentations
Interested parties are also invited to listen to our quarterly conference call
on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at 8.15 a.m. (ET). The call may be accessed by
telephone at 416-406-0743 (from within Toronto) or 1-800-898-3989 (toll-free
outside Toronto), entering Passcode: 1539938#. A replay of the conference call
can be accessed until June 25, 2022, by calling 905-694-9451 (from within
Toronto) or 1-800-408-3053 (toll-free outside Toronto) and entering Passcode:
4221349#.
A live webcast of the call can be accessed on our website at
www.bmo.com/investorrelations (https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3546638-1&h=3
45138782&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.bmo.com%2Finvestorrelations&a=www.bmo.com%2Finvestor
relations) . A replay can also be accessed on the website.
Shareholder Dividend For other shareholder information, please contact
Reinvestment and Share
Purchase Bank of Montreal
Plan (the Plan) Shareholder Services
Average market price as Corporate Secretary's Department
defined under the Plan
One First Canadian Place, 21st Floor
February 2022: $144.96
Toronto, Ontario M5X 1A1
March 2022: $148.90
Telephone: (416) 867-6785
April 2022: $138.85
Fax: (416) 867-6793
For dividend information,
change in shareholder E-mail: mailto:corp.secretary@bmo.com
address
For further information on this document, please
or to advise of duplicate contact
mailings, please contact
Bank of Montreal
Computershare Trust Company
of Canada Investor Relations Department
100 University Avenue, 8th P.O. Box 1, One First Canadian Place, 10th Floor
Floor
Toronto, Ontario M5X 1A1
Toronto, Ontario M5J 2Y1
To review financial results and regulatory filings
Telephone: 1-800-340-5021 and disclosures online, please visit BMO's website
(Canada and the United at www.bmo.com/investorrelations (https://c212.net
States) /c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3546638-1&h=345138782&u=http%3
A%2F%2Fwww.bmo.com%2Finvestorrelations&a=www.bmo.c
Telephone: (514) 982-7800 om%2Finvestorrelations) .
(international)
Fax: 1-888-453-0330 (Canada
and the United States)
Fax: (416) 263-9394
(international)
E-mail: mailto:service@comp
utershare.com
BMO's 2021 Annual MD&A, audited consolidated financial statements, annual
information form and annual report on Form 40-F (filed with the U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission) are available online at www.bmo.com/investorrelations (
https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3546638-1&h=345138782&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.bmo
.com%2Finvestorrelations&a=www.bmo.com%2Finvestorrelations) and at on SEDAR at h
ttps://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3546638-1&h=706624664&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.seda
r.com%2F&a=www.sedar.com . Printed copies of the bank's complete 2021 audited
consolidated financial statements are available free of charge upon request at
416-867-6785 or mailto:corp.secretary@bmo.com .
® Registered trademark of Bank of Montreal
Media Relations Contact: Paul Gammal, mailto:paul.gammal@bmo.com , 416-867-6543;
Investor Relations Contacts: Christine Viau, mailto:christine.viau@bmo.com ,
416-867-6956; Bill Anderson, mailto:bill2.anderson@bmo.com , 416-867-7834
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/56914/5231711
OTS: BMO Financial Group
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| | 34 | 0 |