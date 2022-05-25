BMO Financial Group Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

Toronto (ots/PRNewswire) - BMO's Second Quarter 2022 Report to Shareholders,

including the unaudited interim consolidated financial statements for the period

ended April 30, 2022, is available online at www.bmo.com/investorrelations (http

s://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3546638-1&h=345138782&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.bmo.com

%2Finvestorrelations&a=www.bmo.com%2Finvestorrelations) and at https://c212.net/

c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3546638-1&h=678591070&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.sedar.com&a=www.seda

r.com .



Financial Results Highlights





Second Quarter 2022 Compared With Second Quarter 2021:- Net income of $4,756 million, an increase from $1,303 million; adjusted netincome1,3 of $2,187 million, an increase of 4% from $2,095 million- Reported earnings per share (EPS)2 of $7.13, an increase from $1.91; adjustedEPS1,2,3 of $3.23, an increase of 3% from $3.13- Provision for credit losses (PCL) of $50 million, compared with $60 million- Return on equity (ROE) of 34.5%, compared with 10.2%; adjusted ROE1,3 of15.7%, compared with 16.7%- Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio4 of 16.0%, an increase from 13.0%- Dividend increased $0.06 from the prior quarter to $1.39, an increase of $0.33or 31% from the prior yearYear-to-Date 2022 Compared With Year-to-Date 2021:- Net income of $7,689 million, an increase from $3,320 million; adjusted netincome1,3 of $4,771 million, an increase of 15% from $4,133 million- Reported EPS2 of $11.57, an increase from $4.93; adjusted EPS1,2,3 of $7.12,an increase of 15% from $6.19- Recovery of the provision for credit losses of $49 million, compared with aprovision of $216 million- ROE of 28.0%, an increase from 13.0%; adjusted ROE1,3 of 17.2%, an increasefrom 16.3%For the second quarter ended April 30, 2022, BMO Financial Group (TSX: BMO)(NYSE: BMO) recorded net income of $4,756 million or $7.13 per share on areported basis, and net income of $2,187 million or $3.23 per share on anadjusted basis."We continued to deliver good financial performance this quarter, driven bybroad-based customer loan growth and strong credit quality in our North AmericanP&C businesses, and solid results in our market sensitive businesses even amidmore challenging conditions. With consistent and disciplined execution of ourstrategy, we continue to deliver on our commitment to positive operatingleverage, while investing to grow our revenue and drive our Digital-Firstagenda," said Darryl White, Chief Executive Officer, BMO Financial Group."We are well-positioned to support our customers in navigating the changingenvironment and to deliver sustained performance, benefitting from ourwell-diversified business mix, ongoing investments in talent and technology andthe wide scope of products and services that we offer. During the quarter, wemade significant progress preparing for the closing and integration of ouracquisition of Bank of the West, including the execution of the planned equityissuance."We are steadfast in our Purpose-driven commitments to a thriving economy,sustainable future and inclusive society, exemplified through our recentlyannounced agreement with Export Development Canada (EDC). This collaborationbrings innovative sustainable finance solutions to Canadian businesses, to helpthem transition from carbon-intensive operations to those that can eliminate orsignificantly reduce emissions, supporting our collective ambition for a netzero world," concluded Mr. White.(1) Results and measures in this document are presented on a GAAPbasis. They are also presented on an adjusted basis that excludedthe impact of certain specified items from reported results.Adjusted results and ratios are non-GAAP and are detailed for allreported periods in the Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measuressection. For details on the composition of non-GAAP amounts,measures and ratios, as well as supplementary financial measures,refer to the Glossary of Financial Terms in our Second Quarter2022 Report to Shareholders.(2) All EPS measures in this document refer to diluted EPS, unlessspecified otherwise. EPS is calculated using net income afterdeducting total dividends on preferred shares and distributionspayable on other equity instruments.(3) Reported net income included the impact of the announcedacquisition of Bank of the West comprising revenue related to themanagement of the impact of interest rate changes between theannouncement and the closing of the acquisition on its fair valueand goodwill of $2,612 million ($3,555 million pre-tax) in Q2-2022and $413 million ($562 million pre-tax) in Q1-2022, as well asacquisition and integration costs of $26 million ($35 millionpre-tax) in Q2-2022 and $7 million ($8 million pre-tax) inQ1-2022. Reported net income included the impact of divestituresrelated to the sale of our EMEA Asset Management business and ourPrivate Banking business in Hong Kong and Singapore: a gain of $6million ($8 million pre-tax) relating to the transfer of certainU.S. asset management clients and expenses of $15 million ($18million pre-tax) in Q2-2022, a $29 million pre-tax and after-taxloss relating to foreign currency translation that wasreclassified from accumulated other comprehensive income torevenue, a $3 million pre-tax net recovery of non-interestexpense, and taxes of $22 million in Q1-2022, and a $747 millionpre-tax and after-tax write-down of goodwill related to the saleof our EMEA Asset Management business, a $22 million ($29 millionpre-tax) gain on the sale of our Private Banking business, and $47million ($53 million pre-tax) of divestiture-related costs forboth transactions in Q2-2021.(4) The Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) Ratio is disclosed in accordancewith the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institution's(OSFI's) Capital Adequacy Requirements (CAR) Guideline.Note: All ratios and percentage changes in this document are based onunrounded numbers.Concurrent with the release of results, BMO announced a third quarter 2022dividend of $1.39 per common share, up $0.06 from the prior quarter, and anincrease of 31% from the prior year. The quarterly dividend of $1.39 per commonshare is equivalent to an annual dividend of $5.56 per common share.CautionThe foregoing section contains forward-looking statements. Please refer to theCaution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements.Significant EventsDuring the first quarter of 2022, we completed the sale of our EMEA AssetManagement business to Ameriprise Financial, Inc., including the transfer ofcertain U.S. asset management clients, and on April 30, 2021 we completed thesale of our Private Banking business in Hong Kong and Singapore to J. SafraSarasin Group. Collectively, we refer to these transactions as "divestitures".The divestitures reduced net revenue by approximately 3% on both a reported andadjusted basis and expenses by approximately 4% on a reported basis and 5% on anadjusted basis compared with the prior year.On December 20, 2021, we announced the signing of a definitive agreement withBNP Paribas to acquire Bank of the West and its subsidiaries. Under the terms ofthe agreement we will pay a cash purchase price of US$16.3 billion, or US$13.4billion net of an estimated US$2.9 billion of excess capital (at closing) atBank of the West. The transaction, which is expected to close by the end ofcalendar 2022, is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatoryapprovals.On closing, the acquisition is expected to add approximately US$95 billionassets, US$58 billion of loans and US$80 billion of deposits to our consolidatedbalance sheet. These amounts are based on the financial position and results ofBank of the West as at the period ended March 31, 2022. We expect to fund thetransaction primarily with excess capital, reflecting our strong capitalposition and anticipated capital generation.On March 29, 2022, we issued 20,843,750 common shares for $3,106 million tofinance a portion of the purchase price.This acquisition aligns with our strategic, financial, and cultural objectives,and meaningfully accelerates our U.S. growth. Building on the strength of ourperformance and our integrated North American foundation, the acquisition willbring nearly 1.8 million customers to BMO and will further extend our bankingpresence through an additional 514 branches and commercial and wealth offices inkey U.S. growth markets. Post closing, our footprint will expand to 32 states,including an immediate scaled entry into the attractive California market, wherewe expect to deliver a highly competitive offering to new growth markets,combining the strength of our digital banking platform and our strong bankingteam to generate good customer growth.A signature strength of the Bank of the West is the deep relationships formedbetween their employees, their customers, and the communities they have servedfor over 100 years. As part of this transaction, BMO does not plan to close Bankof the West branches, and is committed to retaining front-line Bank of the Westbranch employees.Leveraging our deep integration experience and proven track record for U.S.expansion, we remain confident in achieving annual pre-tax cost synergies ofapproximately US$670 million (C$860 million) through operational efficienciesacross our combined businesses. Integration planning is underway and is beingoverseen by a dedicated, joint integration management office.Under IFRS accounting, the purchase price will be allocated to the fair value ofidentifiable assets and liabilities of Bank of the West at close, with thedifference recorded as goodwill. The fair value/par value differences, referredto as the fair value mark, will be amortized to income over the estimated lifeof the underlying asset (liability). Intangible assets identified, including thecore deposit intangible related to non-maturity deposits, will be amortized overtheir estimated life. The fair value of fixed rate loans and deposits is largelydependent on interest rates. If interest rates were to increase, the fair valueof the acquired fixed rate assets (in particular, loans and securities) willdecrease, resulting in higher goodwill. If interest rates were to decrease, theopposite would be true. Conversely, the fair value of floating rate assets(liabilities) and non-maturity deposits are accounted for at par, providing nonatural fair value change offset. Changes in goodwill relative to our originalassumptions announced on December 20, 2021 will impact capital ratios at close,because goodwill is treated as a deduction from capital under the Office of theSuperintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI) Basel III rules. In addition,given that the purchase price of the acquisition is in U.S. dollars, any changein foreign exchange translation between the Canadian dollar relative to the U.S.dollar between the announcement and the close of the acquisition, will result ina change to the Canadian dollar equivalent goodwill.We are proactively managing exposure to capital from changes in fair value ofthe assets and liabilities of Bank of the West at close. As part of our fairvalue management actions, we entered into interest rate swaps that rise in valueas interest rates rise, resulting in mark-to-market gains (losses) recorded intrading revenue. These swaps were largely offset from an interest rate riskperspective through the purchase of a portfolio of matched duration U.S.treasuries and other balance sheet instruments that generate net interestincome. Together, these transactions aim to mitigate changes in goodwill arisingfrom changes in interest rates between the announcement and closing of theacquisition, with the associated revenue (loss) treated as an adjusting item. Inaddition, BMO entered into forward contracts, which qualify as accountinghedges, to mitigate changes in the Canadian dollar equivalent of the purchaseprice on close. Changes in the fair value of these forward contracts arerecorded in Other Comprehensive Income until close of the transaction.The impact of the fair value management actions on our results was treated as anadjusting item. The current quarter included $2,612 million ($3,555 millionpre-tax) of revenue related to the management of interest rate changes,comprising $3,433 million of pre-tax mark-to-market gains on certain interestrate swaps recorded in non-interest revenue and $122 million pre-tax interest ona portfolio of U.S. treasuries and other balance sheet instruments recorded innet interest income. Year-to-date results included $3,025 million ($4,117million pre-tax) comprising $3,950 million pre-tax recorded as non-interestrevenue and $167 million pre-tax recorded as net interest income. The cumulativeimpact on our CET1 Ratio was 90 basis points relating to these fair valuemanagement actions. In addition, the changes in the fair value of the forwardcontracts increased other comprehensive income (OCI) by $170 million in thecurrent quarter and decreased OCI by $64 million year-to-date.This Significant Events section contains forward-looking statements. Pleaserefer to the Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements.Second Quarter 2022 Performance ReviewThe order in which the impact on net income is discussed in this section followsthe order of revenue, expenses and provision for credit losses, regardless oftheir relative impact.Adjusted results and ratios, and U.S. dollar amounts and ratios in this SecondQuarter 2022 Performance Review section are on a non-GAAP basis and discussed inthe Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures section.Reported and adjusted net income increased from the prior year, reflectinghigher net income in our P&C businesses, while net income in BMO Capital Marketsand BMO Wealth Management decreased. On a reported basis, Corporate Servicesrecorded net income in the current quarter, compared with a net loss in theprior year, while the adjusted net loss decreased.Adjusted results in the current quarter excluded the impact of the announcedacquisition of Bank of the West, comprising revenue related to the management ofthe impact of interest rate changes between the announcement and closing of theacquisition on its fair value and goodwill of $2,612 million ($3,555 millionpre-tax), as well as acquisition and integration costs of $26 million ($35million pre-tax). Adjusted results also excluded a gain of $6 million ($8million pre-tax) and expenses of $15 million ($18 million pre-tax) related tothe sale of our EMEA and U.S. Asset Management businesses. For furtherinformation, refer to Note 12 to the unaudited interim consolidated financialstatements in our Second Quarter 2022 Report to Shareholders. Adjusted netincome also excluded the amortization of acquisition-related intangible assetsand other acquisition and integration costs in both the current quarter and theprior year.Canadian P&CReported net income was $940 million and adjusted net income was $941 million,both increasing $163 million or 21% from the prior year. Results were driven byan 11% increase in revenue, with higher net interest income and non-interestrevenue, higher expenses and a lower provision for credit losses compared withthe prior year.U.S. P&CReported net income was $588 million, an increase of $50 million or 9% from theprior year, and adjusted net income was $589 million, an increase of $46 millionor 8%. The impact of the stronger U.S. dollar increased net income growth by 1%.On a U.S. dollar basis, reported net income was $464 million, an increase of $32million or 8% from the prior year, and adjusted net income was $465 million, anincrease of $28 million or 7%. Reported and adjusted results were driven by a 5%increase in revenue, with higher net interest income, higher expenses and ahigher recovery of the provision for credit losses compared with the prior year.BMO Wealth ManagementReported net income was $314 million, compared with $322 million in the prioryear, and adjusted net income was $315 million, a decrease of $14 million or 4%.Traditional Wealth reported net income was $247 million, compared with $266million in the prior year, and adjusted net income was $248 million, comparedwith $273 million, with higher underlying revenue more than offset by higherunderlying expenses and the impact of divestitures. Insurance net income was $67million, an increase of $11 million or 17% from the prior year due to morefavourable market movements in the current quarter.BMO Capital MarketsReported net income was $448 million, compared with $558 million in the prioryear, and adjusted net income was $453 million, compared with $565 million.Reported and adjusted results reflected higher revenue in Global Markets andInvestment and Corporate Banking, more than offset by higher expenses andprovisions for credit losses in the current quarter compared with a recovery inthe prior year.Corporate ServicesReported net income was $2,466 million, compared with a reported net loss of$892 million in the prior year, and adjusted net loss was $111 million, comparedwith an adjusted net loss of $120 million. Reported results increased, primarilydue to higher revenue from fair value management actions related to theannounced acquisition of Bank of the West in the current quarter, and lowerexpenses due to the write-down of goodwill related to the sale of our EMEA AssetManagement business in the prior year. Adjusted results were driven by lowerrevenue, lower expenses and the impact of a more favourable tax rate in theprior year.CapitalBMO's Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) Ratio was 16.0% as at April 30, 2022, anincrease from 14.1% at the end of the first quarter of 2022, driven by the $3.1billion public offering of common shares, the benefit from fair value managementactions related to the announced acquisition of Bank of the West, stronginternal capital generation, and common shares issued from Treasury under theshareholder dividend reinvestment and share purchase plan, partially offset byhigher risk-weighted assets. Please refer to the Significant Events section forfurther information on the fair value management actions.Credit QualityTotal provision for credit losses was $50 million, a decrease of $10 millionfrom $60 million in the prior year. The total provision for credit losses as apercentage of average net loans and acceptances ratio was 4 basis points,compared with 5 basis points in the prior year. The provision for credit losseson impaired loans was $120 million, a decrease of $35 million from $155 millionin the prior year. The provision for credit losses on impaired loans as apercentage of average net loans and acceptances ratio was 10 basis points,compared with 13 basis points in the prior year. There was a $70 millionrecovery of the provision for credit losses on performing loans in the currentquarter, compared with a recovery of $95 million in the prior year. The recoveryin the current quarter reflected reduced uncertainty as a result of theimproving pandemic environment, portfolio credit improvement and model changes,partially offset by a deteriorating economic outlook, increased adverse scenarioweight and portfolio growth. The prior year largely reflected positive creditmigration and an improving economic outlook, partially offset by a more severeadverse scenario.Refer to the Critical Accounting Estimates section of BMO's 2021 Annual Reportand Note 4 of our audited annual consolidated financial statements for furtherinformation on the allowance for credit losses as at October 31, 2021.Supporting a Sustainable and Inclusive FutureBMO has a deep sense of purpose - to be a champion for progress and a catalystfor change. We are leveraging our position as a leading financial servicesprovider to create opportunities for our communities and our stakeholders tomake positive, sustainable change in the belief that success can and must bemutual. In support of our customers, communities and employees, BMO:- Announced an agreement with Export Development Canada (EDC) to bringsustainable finance solutions to medium- and large-sized Canadian exportingbusinesses, to help them transition from carbon-intensive operations to thosethat can eliminate or significantly reduce emissions. We are the firstfinancial institution to offer EDC's new Sustainable Financing Guarantee, aproduct available through EDC's Sustainable Financing Program - a key sourceof funding to enable the support that Canadian businesses will need.- Acted as a joint-lead manager for the Government of Canada's inaugural GreenBond transaction, a landmark achievement. The $5 billion transactiondemonstrates Canada's environmental leadership, ensures governmentexpenditures align with Canada's climate, environmental and emissions goalsand principles, and acts as a catalyst towards the continued development ofthe sustainable finance market in Canada.- Became the first financial institution in Canada to implement the TrueName(TM) feature by Mastercard, enabling transgender and non-binaryindividuals to use their chosen name across all BMO consumer and smallbusiness credit cards without the requirement of a legal name change. BMOHarris Bank was the first financial institution globally to partner withMastercard to issue these cards in 2019.- Announced a new $5 billion commitment to support women business owners inCanada. Through the program, BMO will allocate $5 billion in capital over fiveyears to women entrepreneurs.- BMO's leadership continues to be recognized across a number of rankings,including:- Recognized as one of the 2022 World's Most Ethical Companies for the fifthconsecutive year by Ethisphere. We are one of five banks worldwide, fourbanks in the U.S., and the only bank in Canada to be recognized in 2022. Theaward affirms the bank's commitment to doing what's right and operating withtransparency, good governance, and integrity in support of a thrivingeconomy, sustainable future, and inclusive society.- Ranked first in the Insider Intelligence Canada Mobile Banking EmergingFeatures Benchmark 2022 . The ranking reflects the strength of selectemerging features offered on the BMO Mobile Banking app, with top marks inthe categories of digital money management, account management and alerts,helping our customers make real financial progress.- BMO Harris Bank was recognized by Forbes as one of the Best Employers forDiversity for the fourth consecutive year.CautionThe foregoing sections contain forward-looking statements. Please refer to theCaution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements.Regulatory FilingsBMO's continuous disclosure materials, including interim filings, annualManagement's Discussion and Analysis and audited annual consolidated financialstatements, Annual Information Form and Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholdersand Proxy Circular, are available on our website atwww.bmo.com/investorrelations (https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3546638-1&h=345138782&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.bmo.com%2Finvestorrelations&a=www.bmo.com%2Finvestorrelations) , on the Canadian Securities Administrators' website at https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3546638-1&h=678591070&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.sedar.com&a=www.sedar.com , and on the EDGAR section of the U.S. Securities and ExchangeCommission's website at https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3546638-1&h=2273411854&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.sec.gov%2F&a=www.sec.gov . Information contained in orotherwise accessible through our website ( https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3546638-1&h=138082191&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.bmo.com%2F&a=www.bmo.com ), or any thirdparty websites mentioned herein, does not form part of this document.Bank of Montreal uses a unified branding approach that links all of theorganization's member companies. Bank of Montreal, together with itssubsidiaries, is known as BMO Financial Group. As such, in this document, thenames BMO and BMO Financial Group mean Bank of Montreal, together with itssubsidiaries.Non-GAAP and Other Financial MeasuresResults and measures in this document are presented on a GAAP basis. Unlessotherwise indicated, all amounts are in Canadian dollars and have been derivedfrom our unaudited interim consolidated financial statements prepared inaccordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). Referencesto GAAP mean IFRS. We use a number of financial measures to assess ourperformance, as well as the performance of our operating businesses, includingmeasures and ratios that are presented on a non-GAAP basis, as described below.We believe that these non-GAAP amounts, measures and ratios, read together withour GAAP results, provide readers with a better understanding of how managementassesses results.Non-GAAP amounts, measures and ratios do not have standardized meanings underGAAP. They are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by othercompanies and should not be viewed in isolation from, or as a substitute for,GAAP results.Certain information contained in BMO's Management's Discussion and Analysisdated May 25, 2022 for the period ended April 30, 2022 (Second Quarter 2022Report to Shareholders) is incorporated by reference into this document. Forfurther details on the composition of non-GAAP amounts, measures and ratios,including supplementary financial measures, please refer to the Glossary ofFinancial Terms section in our Second Quarter 2022 Report to Shareholders whichis available on SEDAR at https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3546638-1&h=706624664&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.sedar.com%2F&a=www.sedar.com .Our non-GAAP measures broadly fall into the following categories:Adjusted measures and ratiosManagement considers both reported and adjusted results and measures useful inassessing underlying ongoing business performance. Adjusted results and measuresremove certain specified items from revenue, non-interest expense and incometaxes, as detailed in the following table. Adjusted results and measurespresented in this document are non-GAAP. Presenting results on both a reportedbasis and an adjusted basis permits readers to assess the impact of certainitems on results for the periods presented, and to better assess resultsexcluding those items that may not be reflective of ongoing businessperformance. As such, the presentation may facilitate readers' analysis oftrends. Except as otherwise noted, management's discussion of changes inreported results in this document applies equally to changes in thecorresponding adjusted results.Measures net of insurance claims, commissions and changes in policy benefitliabilities (CCPB)We also present reported and adjusted revenue on a basis that is net ofinsurance claims, commissions and changes in policy benefit liabilities (CCPB),and our efficiency ratio and operating leverage are calculated on a similarbasis, as reconciled in the Revenue section. Measures and ratios presented on abasis net of CCPB are non-GAAP. Insurance revenue can experience variabilityarising from fluctuations in the fair value of insurance assets, caused bymovements in interest rates and equity markets. The investments that supportpolicy benefit liabilities are predominantly fixed income assets recorded atfair value, with changes in fair value recorded in insurance revenue in theConsolidated Statement of Income. These fair value changes are largely offset bychanges in the fair value of policy benefit liabilities, the impact of which isreflected in CCPB. The presentation and discussion of revenue, efficiency ratiosand operating leverage on a net basis reduces this variability, which allows fora better assessment of operating results. For more information refer to theInsurance Claims, Commissions and Changes in Policy Benefit Liabilities sectionin our Second Quarter 2022 Report to Shareholders.Presenting results on a taxable equivalent basis (teb)We analyze consolidated revenue on a reported basis. In addition, we analyzerevenue on a taxable equivalent basis (teb) at the operating group level,consistent with the Canadian peer group. Revenue and the provision for incometaxes in BMO Capital Markets and U.S. P&C are increased on tax-exempt securitiesto an equivalent pre-tax basis. These adjustments are offset in CorporateServices. Presenting results on a teb basis reflects how our operating groupsmanage their business and is useful to facilitate comparisons of income betweentaxable and tax-exempt sources. The effective tax rate is also analyzed on a tebbasis for consistency of approach, with the offset to operating segmentadjustments recorded in Corporate Services.Tangible common equity and return on tangible common equityTangible common equity is calculated as common shareholders' equity lessgoodwill and acquisition-related intangible assets, net of related deferred taxliabilities. Return on tangible common equity is commonly used in the NorthAmerican banking industry and is meaningful because it measures the performanceof businesses consistently, whether they were acquired or developed organically.Presenting results on a U.S. dollar basisResults and measures that exclude the impact of Canadian/U.S. dollar exchangerate movements on BMO's U.S. segment are non-GAAP. Please refer to the ForeignExchange section for a discussion of the effects of changes in exchange rates onour results.We present our U.S. P&C business results, as well as select U.S. segmentinformation for the bank, BMO Wealth Management, BMO Capital Markets andCorporate Services, on a U.S. dollar basis. Presenting these results on a U.S.dollar basis is useful in assessing the underlying performance without thevariability caused by changes in foreign exchange rates.Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures(Canadian $ in millions, Q2-2022 Q1-2022 Q2-2021 YTD-2022 YTD-2021except as noted)Reported ResultsRevenue 9,318 7,723 6,076 17,041 13,051Insurance claims, 808 (81) 283 727 (318)commissions and changesin policy benefitliabilities (CCPB)Revenue, net of CCPB 10,126 7,642 6,359 17,768 12,733Total provision for (50) 99 (60) 49 (216)(recovery of) creditlossesNon-interest expense (3,713) (3,846) (4,409) (7,559) (8,022)Income before income 6,363 3,895 1,890 10,258 4,495taxesProvision for income (1,607) (962) (587) (2,569) (1,175)taxesNet income 4,756 2,933 1,303 7,689 3,320Diluted EPS ($) 7.13 4.43 1.91 11.57 4.93Adjusting Items ImpactingRevenue (Pre-tax)Impact of divestitures 8 (29) 29 (21) 29(1)Management of fair value 3,555 562 - 4,117 -changes on the purchaseof Bank of the West (2)Impact of adjusting items 3,563 533 29 4,096 29on revenue (pre-tax)Adjusting Items ImpactingNon-Interest Expense(Pre-tax)Acquisition and (37) (12) (2) (49) (5)integration costs (3)Amortization of (8) (8) (24) (16) (49)acquisition-relatedintangible assets (4)Impact of divestitures (18) 3 (800) (15) (800)(1)Impact of adjusting items (63) (17) (826) (80) (854)on non-interest expense(pre-tax)Impact of adjusting items 3,500 516 (797) 4,016 (825)on reported pre-taxincomeAdjusting Items ImpactingRevenue (After-tax)Impact of divestitures 6 (29) 22 (23) 22(1)Management of fair value 2,612 413 - 3,025 -changes on the purchaseof Bank of the West (2)Impact of adjusting items 2,618 384 22 3,002 22on revenue (after-tax)Adjusting Items ImpactingNon-Interest Expense(After-tax)Acquisition and (28) (10) (2) (38) (4)integration costs (3)Amortization of (6) (6) (18) (12) (37)acquisition-relatedintangible assets (4)Impact of divestitures (15) (19) (794) (34) (794)(1)Impact of adjusting items (49) (35) (814) (84) (835)on non-interest expense(after-tax)Impact of adjusting items 2,569 349 (792) 2,918 (813)on reported net income(after-tax)Impact on diluted EPS ($) 3.90 0.54 (1.22) 4.45 (1.26)Adjusted ResultsRevenue 5,755 7,190 6,047 12,945 13,022Insurance claims, 808 (81) 283 727 (318)commissions and changesin policy benefitliabilities (CCPB)Revenue, net of CCPB 6,563 7,109 6,330 13,672 12,704Total provision for (50) 99 (60) 49 (216)credit lossesNon-interest expense (3,650) (3,829) (3,583) (7,479) (7,168)Income before income 2,863 3,379 2,687 6,242 5,320taxesProvision for income (676) (795) (592) (1,471) (1,187)taxesNet income 2,187 2,584 2,095 4,771 4,133Diluted EPS ($) 3.23 3.89 3.13 7.12 6.19(1) Reported net income included the impact of divestitures related tothe sale of our EMEA Asset Management business and our PrivateBanking business in Hong Kong and Singapore: Q2-2022 reported netincome included a gain of $6 million ($8 million pre-tax) relatingto the transfer of certain U.S. asset management clients recordedin revenue and expenses of $15 million ($18 million pre-tax), bothrelated to the sale of our EMEA Asset Management business. Q1-2022reported net income included a $29 million pre-tax and after-taxloss relating to foreign currency translation reclassified fromaccumulated other comprehensive income recorded in non-interestrevenue, a $3 million pre-tax net recovery of non-interestexpense, and taxes of $22 million on closing of the sale of ourEMEA Asset Management business. Q2-2021 reported net incomeincluded a $747 million pre-tax and after-tax write-down ofgoodwill related to the sale of our EMEA Asset Managementbusiness, a $22 million ($29 million pre-tax) gain on the sale ofour Private Banking business, and $47 million ($53 millionpre-tax) of divestiture-related costs for both transactions. Thegain on the sale was recorded in revenue with the goodwillwrite-down and divestiture costs recorded in non-interest expense.These amounts were recorded in Corporate Services.(2) Reported net income included revenue related to the announcedacquisition of Bank of the West: Q2-2022 included $2,612 million($3,555 million pre-tax) related to the management of the impactof interest rate changes between the announcement and closing ofthe acquisition on its fair value and goodwill, comprising $3,433million of pre-tax mark-to-market gains on certain interest rateswaps recorded in non-interest trading revenue and $122 millionpre-tax interest on a portfolio of primarily U.S. treasurysecurities recorded in net interest income. Q1-2022 includedrevenue of $413 million ($562 million pre-tax) related to themanagement of the impact of interest rate changes, comprising $517million of pre-tax mark-to-market gains and $45 million pre-taxnet interest income. For further information on this acquisitionrefer to the Significant Events section.(3) Acquisition and integration costs related to the announcedacquisition of Bank of the West of $26 million ($35 millionpre-tax) in Q2-2022 and $7 million ($8 million pre-tax) in Q1-2022were recorded in non-interest expenses in Corporate Services.Acquisition integration costs related to Clearpool in Q2-2022 andQ1-2022, and acquisition integration costs related to bothKGS-Alpha and Clearpool in Q2-2021 are recorded in non-interestexpense in BMO Capital Markets. Acquisition integration costs are$2 million ($2 million pre-tax) in Q2-2022, $3 million ($4 millionpre-tax) in Q1-2022, and $2 million ($2 million pre-tax) inQ2-2021; $5 million ($6 million pre-tax) for YTD-2022 and $4million ($5 million pre-tax) for YTD-2021.(4) Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets is recordedin non-interest expense in the related operating group and was $6million ($8 million pre-tax) in Q2-2022; $6 million ($8 millionpre-tax) in Q1-2022, and $18 million ($24 million pre-tax) inQ2-2021; $12 million ($16 million pre-tax) for YTD-2022 and $37million ($49 million pre-tax) for YTD-2021.Summary of Reported and Adjusted Results by Operating GroupBMO BMO Ca Corpora U.S.Wealth pital te Segment(5)(Canadian $ in Canadian U.S. Total Managemen Market Service Total (US $millions) P&C P&C P&C t s s Bank in millions)Q2-2022Reported net 940 588 1,528 314 448 2,466 4,756 2,656income (loss)Acquisition and - - - - 2 26 28 23integration costs(3)Amortization of a 1 1 2 1 3 - 6 4cquisition-related intangibleassets (4)Impact of - - - - - 9 9 (2)divestitures (1)Management of - - - - - (2,612) (2,612 (2,062)fair value )changes on thepurchase ofBank of the West(2)Adjusted net 941 589 1,530 315 453 (111) 2,187 619income (loss)Q1-2022Reported net 1,004 681 1,685 315 705 228 2,933 1,145income (loss)Acquisition and - - - - 3 7 10 7integration costs(3)Amortization of a - 1 1 1 4 - 6 4cquisition-related intangibleassets (4)Impact of - - - - - 48 48 (40)divestitures (1)Management of - - - - - (413) (413) (325)fair valuechanges on thepurchase ofBank of the West(2)Adjusted net 1,004 682 1,686 316 712 (130) 2,584 791income (loss)Q2-2021Reported net 777 538 1,315 322 558 (892) 1,303 596income (loss)Acquisition and - - - - 2 - 2 1integration costs(3)Amortization of a 1 5 6 7 5 - 18 10cquisition-related intangibleassets (4)Impact of - - - - - 772 772 20divestitures (1)Adjusted net 778 543 1,321 329 565 (120) 2,095 627income (loss)YTD-2022Reported net 1,944 1,269 3,213 629 1,153 2,694 7,689 3,801income (loss)Acquisition and - - - - 5 33 38 30integration costs(3)Amortization of a 1 2 3 2 7 - 12 8cquisition-related intangibleassets (4)Impact of - - - - - 57 57 (42)divestitures (1)Management of - - - - - (3,025) (3,025 (2,387)fair value )changes on thepurchase ofBank of the West(2)Adjusted net 1,945 1,271 3,216 631 1,165 (241) 4,771 1,410income (loss)YTD-2021Reported net 1,527 1,117 2,644 658 1,036 (1,018) 3,320 1,268income (loss)Acquisition and - - - - 4 - 4 3integration costs(3)Amortization of a 1 12 13 15 9 - 37 19cquisition-related intangibleassets (4)Impact of - - - - - 772 772 20divestitures (1)Adjusted net 1,528 1,129 2,657 673 1,049 (246) 4,133 1,310income (loss)Refer to footnotes (1) to (4) in the Non-GAAP and other Financial Measurestable for details on adjusting items.?(5) U.S. segment results presented in U.S. dollars arenon-GAAP amounts.Return on Equity and Return on Tangible Common Equity(Canadian $ in millions, Q2-2022 Q1-2022 Q2-2021 YTD-2022 YTD-2021except as noted)Reported net income 4,756 2,933 1,303 7,689 3,320Dividends on preferred (52) (55) (68) (107) (124)shares and distributionson other equityinstrumentsNet income available to 4,704 2,878 1,235 7,582 3,196common shareholders (A)After-tax amortization of 6 6 18 12 37acquisition-relatedintangible assetsNet income available tocommon shareholders afteradjusting foramortization ofacquisition-related 4,710 2,884 1,253 7,594 3,233intangible assets (B)After-tax impact of other (2,575) (355) 774 (2,930) 776adjusting items (1)Adjusted net income 2,135 2,529 2,027 4,664 4,009available to commonshareholders (C)Average common 55,843 53,345 49,812 54,574 49,729shareholders' equity (D)Return on equity (%) (= 34.5 21.4 10.2 28.0 13.0A/D) (3)Adjusted return on equity 15.7 18.8 16.7 17.2 16.3(%) (= C/D) (3)Average tangible common 51,022 48,431 43,552 49,705 43,341equity (E) (2)Return on tangible common 37.9 23.6 11.8 30.8 15.0equity (%) (= B/E) (3)Adjusted return on 17.2 20.7 19.1 18.9 18.7tangible common equity(%) (= C/E) (3)(1) Refer to footnotes (1) to (4) in the Non-GAAP and Other FinancialMeasures table above.(2) Average tangible common equity is average common shareholders'equity (D above) adjusted for goodwill of $4,943 million inQ2-2022, $5,031 million in Q1-2022, and $6,135 million in Q2-2021;$4,988 million for YTD-2022 and $6,254 million for YTD-2021.Acquisition-related intangible assets of $130 million in Q2-2022,$138 million in Q1-2022, and $392 million in Q2-2021; $134 millionfor YTD-2022 and $403 million for YTD-2021. Net of relateddeferred tax liabilities of $252 million in Q2-2022, $255 millionin Q1-2022, and $267 million in Q2-2021; $253 million for YTD-2022and $269 million for YTD-2021.(3) Quarterly calculations are on an annualized basis.Caution Regarding Forward-Looking StatementsBank of Montreal's public communications often include written or oralforward-looking statements. Statements of this type are included in thisdocument, and may be included in other filings with Canadian securitiesregulators or the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, or in othercommunications. All such statements are made pursuant to the "safe harbor"provisions of, and are intended to be forward-looking statements under, theUnited States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and anyapplicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements in thisdocument may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to ourobjectives and priorities for fiscal 2022 and beyond, our strategies or futureactions, our targets and commitments (including with respect to net zeroemissions), expectations for our financial condition, capital position or shareprice, the regulatory environment in which we operate, the results of, oroutlook for, our operations or for the Canadian, U.S. and internationaleconomies, the closing of our proposed acquisition of Bank of the West,including plans for the combined operations of BMO and Bank of the West, thefinancial, operational and capital impacts of the transaction, and the COVID-19pandemic, and include statements made by our management. Forward-lookingstatements are typically identified by words such as "will", "would", "should","believe", "expect", "anticipate", "project", "intend", "estimate", "plan","goal", "commit", "target", "may", "might", "forecast" and "could" or negativeor grammatical variations thereof.By their nature, forward-looking statements require us to make assumptions andare subject to inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific innature. There is significant risk that predictions, forecasts, conclusions orprojections will not prove to be accurate, that our assumptions may not becorrect, and that actual results may differ materially from such predictions,forecasts, conclusions or projections. The uncertainty created by the COVID-19pandemic has heightened this risk, given the increased challenge in makingassumptions, predictions, forecasts, conclusions or projections. We cautionreaders of this document not to place undue reliance on our forward-lookingstatements, as a number of factors - many of which are beyond our control andthe effects of which can be difficult to predict - could cause actual futureresults, conditions, actions or events to differ materially from the targets,expectations, estimates or intentions expressed in the forward-lookingstatements.The future outcomes that relate to forward-looking statements may be influencedby many factors, including, but not limited to: general economic and marketconditions in the countries in which we operate, including labour challenges;the severity, duration and spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, and possibly otheroutbreaks of disease or illness, and its impact on local, national orinternational economies, as well as its heightening of certain risks that mayaffect our future results; information, privacy and cyber security, includingthe threat of data breaches, hacking, identity theft and corporate espionage, aswell as the possibility of denial of service resulting from efforts targeted atcausing system failure and service disruption; benchmark interest rate reforms;technological changes and technology resiliency; political conditions, includingchanges relating to, or affecting, economic or trade matters; climate change andother environmental and social risk; the Canadian housing market and consumerleverage; inflationary pressures; global supply-chain disruptions; changes inmonetary, fiscal, or economic policy; changes in laws, including tax legislationand interpretation, or in supervisory expectations or requirements, includingcapital, interest rate and liquidity requirements and guidance, and the effectof such changes on funding costs; weak, volatile or illiquid capital or creditmarkets; the level of competition in the geographic and business areas in whichwe operate; judicial or regulatory proceedings; the accuracy and completeness ofthe information we obtain with respect to our customers and counterparties;failure of third parties to comply with their obligations to us; our ability toexecute our strategic plans and to complete proposed acquisitions ordispositions, including obtaining regulatory approvals; critical accountingestimates and the effects of changes to accounting standards, rules andinterpretations on these estimates; operational and infrastructure risks,including with respect to reliance on third parties; the possibility that ourproposed acquisition of Bank of the West does not close when expected or at allbecause required regulatory approvals and other conditions to closing are notreceived or satisfied on a timely basis or at all or are received subject toadverse conditions or requirements; the anticipated benefits from the proposedacquisition of Bank of the West, such as it creating synergies and operationalefficiencies, are not realized; our ability to perform effective fair valuemanagement actions and unforeseen consequences arising from such actions;changes to our credit ratings; global capital markets activities; the possibleeffects on our business of war or terrorist activities; natural disasters anddisruptions to public infrastructure, such as transportation, communications,power or water supply; and our ability to anticipate and effectively managerisks arising from all of the foregoing factors.We caution that the foregoing list is not exhaustive of all possible factors.Other factors and risks could adversely affect our results. For moreinformation, please refer to the discussion in the Risks That May Affect FutureResults section, and the sections related to credit and counterparty, market,insurance, liquidity and funding, operational non-financial, legal andregulatory, strategic, environmental and social, and reputation risk, in theEnterprise-Wide Risk Management section of BMO's 2021 Annual Report, and theRisk Management section in our Second Quarter 2022 Report to Shareholders, allof which outline certain key factors and risks that may affect our futureresults. Investors and others should carefully consider these factors and risks,as well as other uncertainties and potential events, and the inherentuncertainty of forward-looking statements. We do not undertake to update anyforward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from timeto time by the organization or on its behalf, except as required by law. Theforward-looking information contained in this document is presented for thepurpose of assisting shareholders and analysts in understanding our financialposition as at and for the periods ended on the dates presented, as well as ourstrategic priorities and objectives, and may not be appropriate for otherpurposes.Material economic assumptions underlying the forward-looking statementscontained in this document are set out in the Economic Developments and Outlooksection of BMO's 2021 Annual Report and updated in the Economic Developments andOutlook section in our Second Quarter 2022 Report to Shareholders, as well as inthe Allowance for Credit Losses section of BMO's 2021 Annual Report and updatedin the Allowance for Credit Losses section in our Second Quarter 2022 Report toShareholders. Assumptions about the performance of the Canadian and U.S.economies, as well as overall market conditions and their combined effect on ourbusiness, are material factors we consider when determining our strategicpriorities, objectives and expectations for our business. Assumptions about Bankof the West's balance sheet, product mix and margins, and interest ratesensitivity were material factors we considered in estimating the fair value andgoodwill and intangibles amounts at closing, and assumptions about ourintegration plan, the efficiency and duration of integration and the alignmentof organizational responsibilities were material factors we considered inestimating pre-tax cost synergies.In determining our expectations for economic growth, we primarily considerhistorical economic data, past relationships between economic and financialvariables, changes in government policies, and the risks to the domestic andglobal economy. Please refer to the Economic Developments and Outlook andAllowance for Credit Losses sections in our Second Quarter 2022 Report toShareholders.INVESTOR AND MEDIA INFORMATIONInvestor Presentation MaterialsInterested parties are invited to visit BMO's website atwww.bmo.com/investorrelations (https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3546638-1&h=345138782&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.bmo.com%2Finvestorrelations&a=www.bmo.com%2Finvestorrelations) to review the 2021 Annual MD&A and audited annual consolidatedfinancial statements, quarterly presentation materials and supplementaryfinancial and regulatory information package.Quarterly Conference Call and Webcast PresentationsInterested parties are also invited to listen to our quarterly conference callon Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at 8.15 a.m. (ET). The call may be accessed bytelephone at 416-406-0743 (from within Toronto) or 1-800-898-3989 (toll-freeoutside Toronto), entering Passcode: 1539938#. A replay of the conference callcan be accessed until June 25, 2022, by calling 905-694-9451 (from withinToronto) or 1-800-408-3053 (toll-free outside Toronto) and entering Passcode:4221349#.A live webcast of the call can be accessed on our website atwww.bmo.com/investorrelations (https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3546638-1&h=345138782&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.bmo.com%2Finvestorrelations&a=www.bmo.com%2Finvestorrelations) . A replay can also be accessed on the website.Shareholder Dividend For other shareholder information, please contactReinvestment and SharePurchase Bank of MontrealPlan (the Plan) Shareholder ServicesAverage market price as Corporate Secretary's Departmentdefined under the PlanOne First Canadian Place, 21st FloorFebruary 2022: $144.96Toronto, Ontario M5X 1A1March 2022: $148.90Telephone: (416) 867-6785April 2022: $138.85Fax: (416) 867-6793For dividend information,change in shareholder E-mail: mailto:corp.secretary@bmo.comaddressFor further information on this document, pleaseor to advise of duplicate contactmailings, please contactBank of MontrealComputershare Trust Companyof Canada Investor Relations Department100 University Avenue, 8th P.O. Box 1, One First Canadian Place, 10th FloorFloorToronto, Ontario M5X 1A1Toronto, Ontario M5J 2Y1To review financial results and regulatory filingsTelephone: 1-800-340-5021 and disclosures online, please visit BMO's website(Canada and the United at www.bmo.com/investorrelations (https://c212.netStates) /c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3546638-1&h=345138782&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.bmo.com%2Finvestorrelations&a=www.bmo.cTelephone: (514) 982-7800 om%2Finvestorrelations) .(international)Fax: 1-888-453-0330 (Canadaand the United States)Fax: (416) 263-9394(international)E-mail: mailto:service@computershare.comBMO's 2021 Annual MD&A, audited consolidated financial statements, annualinformation form and annual report on Form 40-F (filed with the U.S. Securitiesand Exchange Commission) are available online at www.bmo.com/investorrelations (https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3546638-1&h=345138782&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.bmo.com%2Finvestorrelations&a=www.bmo.com%2Finvestorrelations) and at on SEDAR at https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3546638-1&h=706624664&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.sedar.com%2F&a=www.sedar.com . Printed copies of the bank's complete 2021 auditedconsolidated financial statements are available free of charge upon request at416-867-6785 or mailto:corp.secretary@bmo.com .® Registered trademark of Bank of MontrealMedia Relations Contact: Paul Gammal, mailto:paul.gammal@bmo.com , 416-867-6543;Investor Relations Contacts: Christine Viau, mailto:christine.viau@bmo.com ,416-867-6956; Bill Anderson, mailto:bill2.anderson@bmo.com , 416-867-7834Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/56914/5231711OTS: BMO Financial Group