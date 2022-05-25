Baxter Sets New Long-Range Financial Guidance for 2022-2025 in Conjunction with Investor Conference
(PLX AI) – Baxter expects constant currency sales growth of 4% to 5% on a compounded annual basis from 2022 through 2025.Baxter expects the acquisition of Hillrom to contribute up to $350 million of annual pre-tax cost synergies by 2025Expects to …
- Expects to realize up to $200 million in incremental annual revenue synergies by 2025, reflecting the impact of market expansion across the broader portfolio as well as new innovation fueled by Baxter’s expanded capabilities following the acquisition
