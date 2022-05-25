Meltwater 1Q Revenue of USD $109m Exceeds Guidance Range of $105m-$107m; Reaffirms 2022 Forecast

(PLX AI) – Meltwater reports Q1 adjusted EBITDA USD 8.4 million. Co. still expects to deliver revenue of $109-110m in Q2 2022 and $450-460m for the full year 2022, driven by targeted ARR of ~$510mStill expects an adjusted EBITDA margin of 6-7% for …

