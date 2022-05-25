Johnson Matthey expands presence in green hydrogen with stake in AEM electrolyser pioneer Enapter

London (ots/PRNewswire) - Today, Johnson Matthey, a global leader in sustainable

technologies, enters into a strategic partnership with Enapter, a pioneer and

commercial leader in AEM electrolysis. AEM is a next-generation electrolyser

technology that promises to drive down the cost of green hydrogen towards a

point where it becomes competitive with fossil fuels.



The partnership will include collaborating on the joint development of advanced

components for Enapter's AEM stacks. Specialised catalysts will also be

supplied, recognising Johnson Matthey's undisputed expertise in catalysis.





As part of the partnership, JM will invest EUR20m (representing 4.31%) inEnapter.Both companies are committed to supporting the transition to net zero byaccelerating the development of AEM electrolysis. Enapter's highly efficientstandardised and modular AEM electrolysers allow green hydrogen production fromkW to MW scale at lower associated costs for various applications, includingelectricity storage (residential and industrial), production of synthetic gas ormethane (power-to-gas), mobility (hydrogen refuelling and e-fuels) andindustrial use.Johnson Matthey and Enapter will jointly investigate opportunities for therecycling of production scraps and components from end-of-life products,recognising Johnson Matthey's competitive advantage in offering closed loopsolutions.Liam Condon, CEO of Johnson Matthey, said: "Our ambition is to become the globalleader in green hydrogen technologies and to diversify our technology base inthis booming market, both in the electrolyser and fuel cell markets. Thisstrategic partnership is at the heart of our strategy as we focus our resourceson growth areas targeted at climate change solutions. Working with Enapter is agreat opportunity for us to accelerate and further expand in green hydrogen anddeliver on our vision for a cleaner, healthier world."Sebastian-Justus Schmidt, Founder and CEO of Enapter, said: "Rapid growth andscaling of our technology lies at the core of our mission to drive down the costof green hydrogen. This partnership recognises Johnson Matthey's pioneering workin material chemistry and its industrialisation, and enables us to continueenhancing the efficiency and performance of our products to deliver on thepromise of clean energy for all."About Johnson Matthey:Johnson Matthey is a global leader in sustainable technologies that enable acleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment toinnovation and technological breakthroughs, we improve the performance, functionand safety of our customers' products. Our science has a global impact in areassuch as low emission transport, energy, chemical processing and making the mostefficient use of the planet's natural resources. Today about 15,000 JohnsonMatthey professionals collaborate with our network of customers and partners tomake a real difference to the world around us. For more information, visithttp://www.matthey.comInspiring science, enhancing life