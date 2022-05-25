checkAd

Johnson Matthey expands presence in green hydrogen with stake in AEM electrolyser pioneer Enapter

London (ots/PRNewswire) - Today, Johnson Matthey, a global leader in sustainable
technologies, enters into a strategic partnership with Enapter, a pioneer and
commercial leader in AEM electrolysis. AEM is a next-generation electrolyser
technology that promises to drive down the cost of green hydrogen towards a
point where it becomes competitive with fossil fuels.

The partnership will include collaborating on the joint development of advanced
components for Enapter's AEM stacks. Specialised catalysts will also be
supplied, recognising Johnson Matthey's undisputed expertise in catalysis.

As part of the partnership, JM will invest EUR20m (representing 4.31%) in
Enapter.

Both companies are committed to supporting the transition to net zero by
accelerating the development of AEM electrolysis. Enapter's highly efficient
standardised and modular AEM electrolysers allow green hydrogen production from
kW to MW scale at lower associated costs for various applications, including
electricity storage (residential and industrial), production of synthetic gas or
methane (power-to-gas), mobility (hydrogen refuelling and e-fuels) and
industrial use.

Johnson Matthey and Enapter will jointly investigate opportunities for the
recycling of production scraps and components from end-of-life products,
recognising Johnson Matthey's competitive advantage in offering closed loop
solutions.

Liam Condon, CEO of Johnson Matthey, said: "Our ambition is to become the global
leader in green hydrogen technologies and to diversify our technology base in
this booming market, both in the electrolyser and fuel cell markets. This
strategic partnership is at the heart of our strategy as we focus our resources
on growth areas targeted at climate change solutions. Working with Enapter is a
great opportunity for us to accelerate and further expand in green hydrogen and
deliver on our vision for a cleaner, healthier world."

Sebastian-Justus Schmidt, Founder and CEO of Enapter, said: "Rapid growth and
scaling of our technology lies at the core of our mission to drive down the cost
of green hydrogen. This partnership recognises Johnson Matthey's pioneering work
in material chemistry and its industrialisation, and enables us to continue
enhancing the efficiency and performance of our products to deliver on the
promise of clean energy for all."

About Johnson Matthey:

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in sustainable technologies that enable a
cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to
innovation and technological breakthroughs, we improve the performance, function
and safety of our customers' products. Our science has a global impact in areas
such as low emission transport, energy, chemical processing and making the most
efficient use of the planet's natural resources. Today about 15,000 Johnson
Matthey professionals collaborate with our network of customers and partners to
make a real difference to the world around us. For more information, visit
http://www.matthey.com

Inspiring science, enhancing life

Contact:

Rebecca Williams,
jmpr@matthey.com,
0207 269 8001

