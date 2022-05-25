checkAd

Building tech to make crypto mainstream, StarkWare quadruples valuation to $8b

Tel Aviv, Israel (ots/PRNewswire) -

- Series D valuation of $8 billion comes on the heels of a $2 billion valuation
just six months ago.
- StarkWare processes more transactions than Bitcoin, and is the leading
'scaling' solution for crypto projects trying to overcome the fact that
blockchain is congested, and expensive to use.
- Deal was closed in the thick of a crypto bear market. Company says this
emphasizes high investor confidence in its tech, which is 'infrastructure
we've all been waiting for to move to Web3.'

StarkWare Industries, inventor of technology to make blockchain scalable for
mass adoption, announced on Wednesday that it has raised $100M at a valuation of
$8 billion.

StarkWare's Series D funding comes six months after its Series C which valued
the company at $2 billion. The new round led by Greenoaks Capital and Coatue,
and includes Tiger Global and other new and existing investors. There is a
secondary transaction as part of the round, in which employees company-wide are
selling stocks.

"This is a vote of confidence for the tech stack we've built, which makes
blockchain scalable for mass use, and cuts transaction fees incurred by users,"
said StarkWare Co-founder and CEO Uri Kolodny.

"The math-based technology we've rolled out, known as STARKs, will serve
businesses and the crypto community through thick and thin. We're encouraged
that VCs are signaling their strong support, even in the midst of a bear
market."

StarkWare (https://starkware.co/) has deployed STARKs, a class of mathematical
systems developed by company Co-founder and President Eli Ben-Sasson and other
computer scientists, in order to enable far more efficient use of blockchain.

It cuts fees by reducing the amount of information written to the blockchain. It
speeds up transactions by alleviating heavy blockchain congestion. And it
provides a way for blockchain to scale without any dilution of its original
vision - the math ensures it remains a network that runs with absolute
integrity.

StarkEx handles more transactions than Bitcoin

StarkWare's first platform, StarkEx, in use for two years, today handles more
transactions than Bitcoin. It compresses them using STARKs, before adding them
to the Ethereum blockchain.

Businesses in finance and NFTs use StarkEx to overcome the problem of crippling
congestion on blockchain, which causes delays and high transaction fees.
Blockchain use is made cheaper and faster.

Applications have used StarkEx to facilitate transactions of more than half a
trillion dollars ($500,000,000,000). And since the NFT market sprung to life in
