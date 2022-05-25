Building tech to make crypto mainstream, StarkWare quadruples valuation to $8b

Tel Aviv, Israel (ots/PRNewswire) -



- Series D valuation of $8 billion comes on the heels of a $2 billion valuation

just six months ago.

- StarkWare processes more transactions than Bitcoin, and is the leading

'scaling' solution for crypto projects trying to overcome the fact that

blockchain is congested, and expensive to use.

- Deal was closed in the thick of a crypto bear market. Company says this

emphasizes high investor confidence in its tech, which is 'infrastructure

we've all been waiting for to move to Web3.'



StarkWare Industries, inventor of technology to make blockchain scalable for

mass adoption, announced on Wednesday that it has raised $100M at a valuation of

$8 billion.





StarkWare's Series D funding comes six months after its Series C which valuedthe company at $2 billion. The new round led by Greenoaks Capital and Coatue,and includes Tiger Global and other new and existing investors. There is asecondary transaction as part of the round, in which employees company-wide areselling stocks."This is a vote of confidence for the tech stack we've built, which makesblockchain scalable for mass use, and cuts transaction fees incurred by users,"said StarkWare Co-founder and CEO Uri Kolodny."The math-based technology we've rolled out, known as STARKs, will servebusinesses and the crypto community through thick and thin. We're encouragedthat VCs are signaling their strong support, even in the midst of a bearmarket."StarkWare (https://starkware.co/) has deployed STARKs, a class of mathematicalsystems developed by company Co-founder and President Eli Ben-Sasson and othercomputer scientists, in order to enable far more efficient use of blockchain.It cuts fees by reducing the amount of information written to the blockchain. Itspeeds up transactions by alleviating heavy blockchain congestion. And itprovides a way for blockchain to scale without any dilution of its originalvision - the math ensures it remains a network that runs with absoluteintegrity.StarkEx handles more transactions than BitcoinStarkWare's first platform, StarkEx, in use for two years, today handles moretransactions than Bitcoin. It compresses them using STARKs, before adding themto the Ethereum blockchain.Businesses in finance and NFTs use StarkEx to overcome the problem of cripplingcongestion on blockchain, which causes delays and high transaction fees.Blockchain use is made cheaper and faster.Applications have used StarkEx to facilitate transactions of more than half atrillion dollars ($500,000,000,000). And since the NFT market sprung to life in