NVIDIA Shares Drop After Q2 Revenue Outlook Below Consensus Even as Q1 Earnings Beat
(PLX AI) – NVIDIA Q1 revenue USD 8,288 million vs. estimate USD 8,117 million.Q1 gross margin 65.5%Q1 EBIT USD 1,868 millionQ1 EPS USD 0.64Q1 adjusted EPS USD 1.36 vs. estimate USD 1.29Q1 net income USD 1,618 millionOutlook Q2 revenue USD 8,100 …
- (PLX AI) – NVIDIA Q1 revenue USD 8,288 million vs. estimate USD 8,117 million.
- Q1 gross margin 65.5%
- Q1 EBIT USD 1,868 million
- Q1 EPS USD 0.64
- Q1 adjusted EPS USD 1.36 vs. estimate USD 1.29
- Q1 net income USD 1,618 million
- Outlook Q2 revenue USD 8,100 million; consensus USD 8,450 million
- We delivered record results in Data Center and Gaming against the backdrop of a challenging macro environment, CEO says
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0