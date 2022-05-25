(PLX AI) – NVIDIA Q1 revenue USD 8,288 million vs. estimate USD 8,117 million.Q1 gross margin 65.5%Q1 EBIT USD 1,868 millionQ1 EPS USD 0.64Q1 adjusted EPS USD 1.36 vs. estimate USD 1.29Q1 net income USD 1,618 millionOutlook Q2 revenue USD 8,100 …

NVIDIA Shares Drop After Q2 Revenue Outlook Below Consensus Even as Q1 Earnings Beat

