Southwest Airlines Raises Q2 Revenue Guidance on Continued Passenger Yield Strength
(PLX AI) – Southwest Airlines Sees Q2 revenue up 12-15% from 2019; previously it saw revenue growth 8-12%.Southwest Airlines sees Q2 ASM down 7% compared to 2019; previously saw no changeSouthwest Airlines continues to experience strong load factors …
- (PLX AI) – Southwest Airlines Sees Q2 revenue up 12-15% from 2019; previously it saw revenue growth 8-12%.
- Southwest Airlines sees Q2 ASM down 7% compared to 2019; previously saw no change
- Southwest Airlines continues to experience strong load factors and an acceleration in bookings for summer travel
- Southwest Airlines operating revenue guidance improvement primarily attributable to continued passenger yield strength
- Southwest Airlines expects solid profits and operating margins in second quarter 2022 and for the remainder of this year
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0