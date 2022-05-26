checkAd

Southwest Airlines Raises Q2 Revenue Guidance on Continued Passenger Yield Strength

  • (PLX AI) – Southwest Airlines Sees Q2 revenue up 12-15% from 2019; previously it saw revenue growth 8-12%.
  • Southwest Airlines sees Q2 ASM down 7% compared to 2019; previously saw no change
  • Southwest Airlines continues to experience strong load factors and an acceleration in bookings for summer travel
  • Southwest Airlines operating revenue guidance improvement primarily attributable to continued passenger yield strength
  • Southwest Airlines expects solid profits and operating margins in second quarter 2022 and for the remainder of this year
