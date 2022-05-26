Medtronic Q4 Earnings Below Consensus; Sees 2023 Organic Growth 4-5%
Q4 revenue USD 8,100 million vs. estimate USD 8,425 million.Q4 EPS USD 1.1Q4 adjusted EPS USD 1.52 vs. estimate USD 1.56Sees organic revenue growth in its fiscal year 2023 in the range of 4% to 5%Sees 2023 non-GAAP EPS in the range of $5.53 to $5.65
- (PLX AI) – Medtronic Q4 revenue USD 8,100 million vs. estimate USD 8,425 million.
- Q4 EPS USD 1.1
- Q4 adjusted EPS USD 1.52 vs. estimate USD 1.56
- Sees organic revenue growth in its fiscal year 2023 in the range of 4% to 5%
- Sees 2023 non-GAAP EPS in the range of $5.53 to $5.65
