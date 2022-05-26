Willis Towers Watson Increases Share Repurchase Program by $1 Billion, Approves Regular Quarterly Dividend
(PLX AI) – Willis Towers Watson board approved an increase to the existing share repurchase authority of $1b that is in addition to the approximately $1.3 billion remaining on the current open-ended repurchase authority.Co. also declared a regular …
- (PLX AI) – Willis Towers Watson board approved an increase to the existing share repurchase authority of $1b that is in addition to the approximately $1.3 billion remaining on the current open-ended repurchase authority.
- Co. also declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.82/share for the quarter ended March 31
