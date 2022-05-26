checkAd

Pikkuvihreä makes the move to frictionless delivery with nShift

London (ots/PRNewswire) - Integration with nShift's Checkout enables Pikkuvihreä
to move 10x faster and process EUR10,000 more orders

Pikkuvihreä (https://pikkuvihrea.fi/) , a Finnish family company specializing in
waterless toilet solutions, wastewater purifiers, and composting, has
implemented nShift's Checkout (https://nshift.com/products/delivery-checkout)
platform to offer a reliable and efficient way to transport complex orders.

Pikkuvihreä offers a wide selection of products for use in private residences
and public spaces such as parks and camping sites. When it came to delivery,
however, the diversity of the product range previously posed something of a
challenge.

Eemeli Palo, ecommerce manager for Pikkuvihreä, explains: "Our smallest products
fit in an envelope, while our biggest products, such as outhouses, require a
pallet. Previously, when customers bought both, which they often do, our old
system would struggle to find a sensible transport solution. As a result, we
were missing out on fifty to a hundred big orders a year."

Implementing nShift Checkout has enabled Pikkuvihreä to solve its long-term
delivery challenges, and identify the optimum transportation solution for every
order, however complex.

"nShift's software was easily integrated with our ecommerce platform,
WooCommerce. It allows me to code simple rule sets on how and which delivery
methods are triggered for each customer or shopping cart," says Palo.

"This has saved us several shipments we would have missed out on in the past.
When you consider that the most complex shipments are often the most profitable,
it's made a big difference to our bottom line. We're talking tens of thousands
of euros."

Using nShift Checkout has also dramatically reduced the amount of time
Pikkuvihreä needs to spend processing each order. "Thanks to nShift, we can
process ten times more package tickets and shipping books in the same amount of
time as before," explains Palo. "Where it previously took about sixty seconds to
create a shipping label for a customer order, it now takes less than ten."

The nShift Checkout solution also provides Pikkuvihreä's customers with genuine
choice over their delivery method, something Lars Pedersen, CEO of nShift,
argues is essential in ecommerce today:

"Customers expect to be able to select a suitable pick-up point or chose the
delivery method that's most convenient to them," he says. "Since introducing
nShift Checkout, Pikkuvihreä has been able to offer its customers this level of
choice with no issue. Not only has it delivered revenue and efficiency benefits,
it's also significantly improved the customer experience."

For more information on how nShift Checkout can help online retailers improve
efficiency and increase sales or to arrange a demonstration, visit
https://nshift.com/products/delivery-checkout

About nShift nShift is the global leading provider of cloud delivery management
solutions enabling frictionless shipment and return of almost one billion
shipments across 190 countries. nShift's software is used globally by
e-commerce, retail, manufacturing and 3PL shippers. The company is headquartered
in London and Oslo. It has over 500 employees across offices in Sweden, Finland,
Norway, Denmark, United Kingdom, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium and Romania.

