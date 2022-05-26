Pikkuvihreä makes the move to frictionless delivery with nShift

London (ots/PRNewswire) - Integration with nShift's Checkout enables Pikkuvihreä

to move 10x faster and process EUR10,000 more orders



Pikkuvihreä (https://pikkuvihrea.fi/) , a Finnish family company specializing in

waterless toilet solutions, wastewater purifiers, and composting, has

implemented nShift's Checkout (https://nshift.com/products/delivery-checkout)

platform to offer a reliable and efficient way to transport complex orders.



Pikkuvihreä offers a wide selection of products for use in private residences

and public spaces such as parks and camping sites. When it came to delivery,

however, the diversity of the product range previously posed something of a

challenge.





Eemeli Palo, ecommerce manager for Pikkuvihreä, explains: "Our smallest productsfit in an envelope, while our biggest products, such as outhouses, require apallet. Previously, when customers bought both, which they often do, our oldsystem would struggle to find a sensible transport solution. As a result, wewere missing out on fifty to a hundred big orders a year."Implementing nShift Checkout has enabled Pikkuvihreä to solve its long-termdelivery challenges, and identify the optimum transportation solution for everyorder, however complex."nShift's software was easily integrated with our ecommerce platform,WooCommerce. It allows me to code simple rule sets on how and which deliverymethods are triggered for each customer or shopping cart," says Palo."This has saved us several shipments we would have missed out on in the past.When you consider that the most complex shipments are often the most profitable,it's made a big difference to our bottom line. We're talking tens of thousandsof euros."Using nShift Checkout has also dramatically reduced the amount of timePikkuvihreä needs to spend processing each order. "Thanks to nShift, we canprocess ten times more package tickets and shipping books in the same amount oftime as before," explains Palo. "Where it previously took about sixty seconds tocreate a shipping label for a customer order, it now takes less than ten."The nShift Checkout solution also provides Pikkuvihreä's customers with genuinechoice over their delivery method, something Lars Pedersen, CEO of nShift,argues is essential in ecommerce today:"Customers expect to be able to select a suitable pick-up point or chose thedelivery method that's most convenient to them," he says. "Since introducingnShift Checkout, Pikkuvihreä has been able to offer its customers this level ofchoice with no issue. Not only has it delivered revenue and efficiency benefits,it's also significantly improved the customer experience."For more information on how nShift Checkout can help online retailers improveefficiency and increase sales or to arrange a demonstration, visithttps://nshift.com/products/delivery-checkoutAbout nShift nShift is the global leading provider of cloud delivery managementsolutions enabling frictionless shipment and return of almost one billionshipments across 190 countries. nShift's software is used globally bye-commerce, retail, manufacturing and 3PL shippers. The company is headquarteredin London and Oslo. It has over 500 employees across offices in Sweden, Finland,Norway, Denmark, United Kingdom, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium and Romania.Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1782566/nShift_Logo.jpgContact:Gareth Streeter,gareth.streeter@fourteenforty.uk,(+44) 07734 251 496Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/161905/5232413OTS: nShift