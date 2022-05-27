(PLX AI) – REC Silicon Q1 revenue USD 34.6 million vs. estimate USD 45 million.Q1 EBITDA USD 3.6 million vs. estimate USD 1 millionREC Silicon plans to restart production in Moses Lake, WashingtonPlant to reach full capacity utilization during …

REC Silicon Revenue Below Expectations, but EBITDA Above; Restarts Washington Production

