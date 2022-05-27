REC Silicon Revenue Below Expectations, but EBITDA Above; Restarts Washington Production
(PLX AI) – REC Silicon Q1 revenue USD 34.6 million vs. estimate USD 45 million.
- (PLX AI) – REC Silicon Q1 revenue USD 34.6 million vs. estimate USD 45 million.
- Q1 EBITDA USD 3.6 million vs. estimate USD 1 million
- REC Silicon plans to restart production in Moses Lake, Washington
- Plant to reach full capacity utilization during 2024
- Says restart of production is a direct result of Hanwha’s commitment to REC Silicon
- Says currently discussing supplying Hanwha Solutions with polysilicon and Hanwha Corporation with silane gas
