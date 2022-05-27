BW Energy Reports Better Than Expected Q1 Earnings on High Energy Prices
(PLX AI) – BW Energy Q1 EBITDA USD 65.5 million vs. estimate USD 45 million.Q1 net income USD 35.6 millionQ1 gross production of ~1 million barrels with 0.77 million net to the CompanySays high energy prices and strong cash generation confirm our …
- Q1 net income USD 35.6 million
- Q1 gross production of ~1 million barrels with 0.77 million net to the Company
- Says high energy prices and strong cash generation confirm our attractive position in Gabon and the high-value potential of our ongoing development projects
