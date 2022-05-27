Norgine Announces Investment from Goldman Sachs Asset Management

Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 3

Amsterdam (ots/PRNewswire) - Today, Norgine Europe B.V. ("Norgine", the"Company"), a leading European specialty pharmaceutical company, announced thatthe Private Equity business within Goldman Sachs Asset Management will acquire amajority stake in the Company from the Stein Family, who will continue to own asignificant stake in the Company. The transaction is a key milestone inNorgine's history, following over 110 years of family ownership. Goldman SachsAsset Management is excited to partner with the Stein Family and Norgine'smanagement team to support and enhance the Company's mission of bringingtransformative medicines to patients and consumers. Together, we will embark onthe Company's next phase of growth, focused on advancing existing brands,developing and commercialising pipeline products, and leveraging the Norgineplatform through business development initiatives.Norgine has a diversified, differentiated portfolio of approximately 40products. Norgine's offering comprises the iconic MOVICOL brand with 25+ years'heritage, a growing portfolio of promoted prescription products across bothlaunch and growth stages, and a high-quality and differentiated pipeline,offering growth opportunities across multiple therapeutic areas. The Company hasa proven track record developing, acquiring, and in-licensing assets, leveringits fully integrated operations, which include a pan-European infrastructure andstrong regulatory, market access, and launch capabilities.Peter Stein, Chairman of Norgine , said: "I am delighted to announce thistransformative investment by Goldman Sachs Asset Management which ensures thatNorgine can accelerate its growth plans and develop and launch furtherinnovative medicines for the benefit of patients. Norgine has been delivering onthis crucial mission for over a century. With Goldman Sachs Asset Management'ssupport, Chris and the entire Norgine team will be able to expand upon thisproud heritage. I am particularly pleased that, in partnership with GoldmanSachs Asset Management, my family will be able to continue its long associationwith the Company and I look forward to supporting Norgine in this exciting nextphase of development."Chris Bath, Chief Executive Officer of Norgine , said: "I am incredibly excitedto be working with Goldman Sachs Asset Management and the Stein Family, whoshare management's ambition to bring more medicines to more patients morequickly. Their investment is a huge endorsement of the accomplishments of mycolleagues over many years and signals a renewed commitment to invest inpartnering and innovation for the benefit of our patients and healthcare