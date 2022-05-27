checkAd

Norgine Announces Investment from Goldman Sachs Asset Management

Amsterdam (ots/PRNewswire) - Today, Norgine Europe B.V. ("Norgine", the
"Company"), a leading European specialty pharmaceutical company, announced that
the Private Equity business within Goldman Sachs Asset Management will acquire a
majority stake in the Company from the Stein Family, who will continue to own a
significant stake in the Company. The transaction is a key milestone in
Norgine's history, following over 110 years of family ownership. Goldman Sachs
Asset Management is excited to partner with the Stein Family and Norgine's
management team to support and enhance the Company's mission of bringing
transformative medicines to patients and consumers. Together, we will embark on
the Company's next phase of growth, focused on advancing existing brands,
developing and commercialising pipeline products, and leveraging the Norgine
platform through business development initiatives.

Norgine has a diversified, differentiated portfolio of approximately 40
products. Norgine's offering comprises the iconic MOVICOL brand with 25+ years'
heritage, a growing portfolio of promoted prescription products across both
launch and growth stages, and a high-quality and differentiated pipeline,
offering growth opportunities across multiple therapeutic areas. The Company has
a proven track record developing, acquiring, and in-licensing assets, levering
its fully integrated operations, which include a pan-European infrastructure and
strong regulatory, market access, and launch capabilities.

Peter Stein, Chairman of Norgine , said: "I am delighted to announce this
transformative investment by Goldman Sachs Asset Management which ensures that
Norgine can accelerate its growth plans and develop and launch further
innovative medicines for the benefit of patients. Norgine has been delivering on
this crucial mission for over a century. With Goldman Sachs Asset Management's
support, Chris and the entire Norgine team will be able to expand upon this
proud heritage. I am particularly pleased that, in partnership with Goldman
Sachs Asset Management, my family will be able to continue its long association
with the Company and I look forward to supporting Norgine in this exciting next
phase of development."

Chris Bath, Chief Executive Officer of Norgine , said: "I am incredibly excited
to be working with Goldman Sachs Asset Management and the Stein Family, who
share management's ambition to bring more medicines to more patients more
quickly. Their investment is a huge endorsement of the accomplishments of my
colleagues over many years and signals a renewed commitment to invest in
partnering and innovation for the benefit of our patients and healthcare
