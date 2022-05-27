checkAd

First Majestic Announces Voting Results from Annual General & Special Meeting

 

VANCOUVER, British Columbia - First Majestic Silver Corp. (“First Majestic” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the voting results for its annual general and special meeting held on May 26, 2022.

 

A total of 125,762,791 shares were represented at the meeting, being 48.09% of the Company’s issued and outstanding common shares. Shareholders approved all matters brought before the meeting as follows:

 

ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

 

Director Nominee

Votes For

% For

 

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

Keith Neumeyer

87,937,413

99.35%

572,531

0.65%

Marjorie Co

87,178,202

98.50%

1,331,743

1.50%

Thomas Fudge, Jr.

86,268,760

97.47%

2,241,185

2.53%

Ana Lopez

86,860,746

98.14%

1,649,199

1.86%

Raymond Polman

85,817,751

96.96%

2,692,193

3.04%

Jean Des Rivières

87,179,402

98.50%

1,330,543

1.50%

Colette Rustad

87,808,249

99.21%

701,695

0.79%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Raymond Polman was newly elected to the board of directors at the meeting. Mr. Polman has over 28 years of public accounting and corporate finance experience in the Canadian and US financial markets and was previously the Chief Financial Officer for the Company between 2007 to 2021. Prior to First Majestic, Mr. Polman had been a Chief Financial Officer for six years with a number of publicly-traded high technology companies, prior to which he served several years as the Director of Finance for Rescan Environmental, a large privately owned company serving the global mining community. Mr. Polman has a Bachelor of Science (Economics) Degree from the University of Victoria and he is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of British Columbia.

 

LONG-TERM INCENTIVE PLAN

 

The long-term incentive plan of the Company as outlined in the Circular was approved by a majority vote of shareholders present in person or represented by proxy as follows:

 

Votes For

% For

Votes Against

% Against

73,678,247

85.02%

12,984,094

14.98%

 

 

 

 

 

SAY ON PAY ADVISORY VOTE

 

Votes For

% For

Votes Against

% Against

53,805,870

60.79%

34,704,076

39.21%

 

In addition, the re-appointment of Deloitte LLP as auditors for the Company and setting the total number of directors to seven, as outlined in the Circular, were also approved by a majority vote of shareholders present in person or represented by proxy. Douglas Penrose was not a nominee for re-election as a director as he has fulfilled his term under the Director Tenure Policy.

 

ABOUT THE COMPANY

 

First Majestic is a publicly traded mining company focused on silver and gold production in Mexico and the United States and is aggressively pursuing the development of its existing mineral property assets. The Company presently owns and operates the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine, the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine, the La Encantada Silver Mine and the Jerritt Canyon Gold Mine.

 

First Majestic is proud to offer a portion of its silver production for sale to the public. Bars, ingots, coins and medallions are available for purchase online at its Bullion Store at some of the lowest possible premiums.

 

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION contact info@firstmajestic.com, visit our website at www.firstmajestic.com or call our toll-free number 1.866.529.2807.

 

FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP.

 

"signed"

Keith Neumeyer, President & CEO

 



NEWSLETTER REGISTRIERUNG:



Aktuelle Pressemeldungen dieses Unternehmens direkt in Ihr Postfach:
Newsletter...

Mitteilung übermittelt durch IRW-Press.com. Für den Inhalt ist der Aussender verantwortlich.

Kostenloser Abdruck mit Quellenangabe erlaubt.



Diskussion: First Majestic, ein Silberjunior auf dem Weg in die Mittelklasse?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: IRW Press
 |  48   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

First Majestic Announces Voting Results from Annual General & Special Meeting  VANCOUVER, British Columbia - First Majestic Silver Corp. (“First Majestic” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the voting results for its annual general and special meeting held on May 26, 2022.  A total of 125,762,791 shares were represented …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EnWave berichtet für das zweite Quartal 2022 konsolidiert Finanzielle Zwischenergebnisse
Tocvan durchteuft bei Bohrungen in der Erweiterung der Hauptzone bei Pilar 63,4 Meter mit 0,6 g/t ...
TAAT beginnt mit der integrierten Verbraucherforschung auf Filialebene in seinen drei eigenen ...
Ximen beginnt ein Feldprogramm im Gold Camp Nelson, Nelson BC
Looking Glass Labs beauftragt Blockchain-PR-Unternehmen MarketAcross, die Marketing-Initiativen von ...
Traction Uranium gibt Bestellung eines neuen Chairman und Wechsel im Management bekannt
Osisko Development gibt vorläufige wirtschaftliche Bewertung für das Cariboo-Goldprojekt und die ...
Water Ways meldet für das erste Quartal 2022 einen Umsatz von 4,6 Millionen CAD$ und einen ...
First Majestic Announces Voting Results from Annual General & Special Meeting
First Majestic gibt Abstimmungsergebnisse der Jahreshaupt- und Sonderversammlung bekannt
Titel
Dr. Reuter IR: Mit Arcadia Minerals, der BHP Group und Rio Tinto: Wie Australien von der Bergbau-Branche getragen ...
Dr. Reuter IR: 7. Juni 2022: ‘Aktionstag gegen den Schmerz’ - Innocan, Tilray und Canoby Growth setzen mit ...
Benchmark erweitert neues Entdeckungsgebiet mit Gold-Silber-Mineralisierung auf 77,00 m mit 1,56 ...
Sernova erhält bedingte Genehmigung für den Wechsel an die Toronto Stock Exchange
Halo Collective eröffnet seine BudegaTM-Filialen in Westwood am 27. Mai und in Hollywood ...
dynaCERT stattet mehrere Tagebaubetriebe mit seiner Technologie zur Reduktion von CO2-Emissionen ...
Dr. Reuter Investor Relations - Interview - Inncan Pharma: Innovative Verabreichungssysteme für Cannabinoide (Cannabis)
Pasinex gibt Geschäftsergebnis für das erste Quartal 2022 bekannt
TAAT stellt die erfahrenen Experten der Tabakindustrie vor, die nach der Übernahme von ADCO in das ...
Dr. Reuter IR: CoinAnalyst, Coinbase & Robinhood: Kryptorausch und Techsektor dominierten 2021 die Börsengänge
Titel
TopTrade Investor: Zinswende: Turbo für Goldpreis? Barrick Gold & Newmont korrigieren
Dr. Reuter Investor Relations: Der „göttlich schöne“ Rohstoff bringt Vielfalt: Vanadium Resources, thyssenkrupp und Energy ...
Halo Collective meldet Finanzergebnisse für das erste Quartal 2022; Buchwert pro Aktie von $1,65 ...
PowerTap gibt Unternehmens-Update
Dr. Reuter IR: Erneuerbare Energien im Fokus: Diese Aktien stehen für die Energiewende
Dr. Reuter IR: Mit Arcadia Minerals, der BHP Group und Rio Tinto: Wie Australien von der Bergbau-Branche getragen ...
Dr. Reuter Investor Relations zu InnoCan Pharma: Bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in der Zelltherapie für neue Behandlungsmöglichkeiten
PowerTap meldet den aktuellen Stand der Unternehmenstätigkeiten
Dr. Reuter IR: Bahnbrechender Behandlungserfolg bei Rheumatoider Arthritis – mit Cannabinoiden (Cannabis) und ...
Dr. Reuter IR: 7. Juni 2022: ‘Aktionstag gegen den Schmerz’ - Innocan, Tilray und Canoby Growth setzen mit ...
Titel
Ayurcann geht neue Partnerschaft mit Innocan Pharma ein
MetalsTech durchschneidet Rekordabschnitt bei Goldmine Šturec
Marc Geen, Gründer von Speakeasy, informiert über Aktuelles aus dem Unternehmen
Halo Collective bereitet Akanda mit dem Abschluss einer Aktienkaufvereinbarung auf eine wichtige ...
Halo Collective veröffentlicht Finanzergebnisse für zweites Quartal 2021
TopTrade Investor: APPLE, AMAZON oder GOLDPREIS? Zahlenflut!
Dr. Reuter Investor Relations zu CoinAnalyst: Kanadische Unternehmen an den deutschen Börsen
Major Precious Metals Corp.: Bohrergebnisse entwickeln Projekt Skaergaard weiter
TopTrade Investor: CRASH - DAX mit Kursziel 8.000 – Netflix schwach – Goldpreis kontert
Core One Labs gibt Einzelheiten der Aktienzusammenlegung bekannt, mit welcher den Auflagen der ...