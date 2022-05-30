Aryzta Raises FY Organic Growth Outlook to 14-16%
- (PLX AI) – Aryzta Q3 revenue EUR 433.9 million.
- Aryzta says positive organic volume and price revenue development trend has sustained into Q4 and supports an increase in full-year organic revenue growth guidance to 14-16%
- While the Q3 organic growth performance is strongly volume driven, significant progress was also achieved in terms of positive pricing and mix contributions, company says
