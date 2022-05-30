Appian files High Court claim against Sibanye-Stillwater following termination of US$1.2 billion transaction

London (ots/PRNewswire) - Highlights



- Appian's claim against Sibanye in High Court of England and Wales follows

previous notice of claim

- Appian seeks to recover the significant damages which have resulted from

Sibanye's

- Refusal to close a transaction worth over US$1.2 billion to acquire two mines

in Brazil; and

- Incorrect assertion that a material adverse effect had occurred at one of the

mines

- Appian is seeking to recover its losses in full, and Sibanye's failure to

close the transaction and incorrect public statements have materially damaged

the market perception of Atlantic Nickel and Appian



Funds sponsored by Appian Capital Advisory LLP ("Appian" or the "Company") have

filed a claim at the High Court of England and Wales seeking compensation from

Sibanye-Stillwater Limited and its subsidiary Sibanye BM Brazil (Pty) Ltd

(together, "Sibanye") for Sibanye's failure to close on a transaction, together

with other associated material breaches. The claim relates to Sibanye's unlawful

breach of two sale and purchase agreements ("SPAs") for its acquisition of

Brazilian mining companies Atlantic Nickel and Mineração Vale Verde from Appian,

and follows the notice of claim served by the Company on Sibanye on 16 February

2022.



