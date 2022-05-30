Siemens Gamesa Gets Wind Turbine Order for 110 MW in Spain
- (PLX AI) – Siemens Gamesa and Greenalia push energy transition in Spain with trio of wind farms for a combined 110 MW capacity.
- The company will supply 22 SG 5.0-145 turbines for three different wind farms in A Coruña in north-western Spain
- The agreement includes the maintenance of the turbines for a period of 25 years
