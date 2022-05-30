Bonesupport Rises 7% After Carnegie Nearly Doubles Price Target
(PLX AI) – Bonesupport shares rose 7% after analysts at Carnegie nearly doubled their price target. Price target raised to SEK 105 from SEK 55 at Carnegie, recommendation remains buyBonesupport is now one of the most attractive Nordic medtech growth …
- (PLX AI) – Bonesupport shares rose 7% after analysts at Carnegie nearly doubled their price target.
- Price target raised to SEK 105 from SEK 55 at Carnegie, recommendation remains buy
- Bonesupport is now one of the most attractive Nordic medtech growth cases after it gained US market authorization in for Cerament G (antibiotic eluting version) for bone infection (osteomyelitis), Carnegie said
