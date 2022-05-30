checkAd

Bonesupport Rises 7% After Carnegie Nearly Doubles Price Target

(PLX AI) – Bonesupport shares rose 7% after analysts at Carnegie nearly doubled their price target. Price target raised to SEK 105 from SEK 55 at Carnegie, recommendation remains buyBonesupport is now one of the most attractive Nordic medtech growth …

  • (PLX AI) – Bonesupport shares rose 7% after analysts at Carnegie nearly doubled their price target.
  • Price target raised to SEK 105 from SEK 55 at Carnegie, recommendation remains buy
  • Bonesupport is now one of the most attractive Nordic medtech growth cases after it gained US market authorization in for Cerament G (antibiotic eluting version) for bone infection (osteomyelitis), Carnegie said
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Autor: PLX AI
 |  25   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Bonesupport Rises 7% After Carnegie Nearly Doubles Price Target (PLX AI) – Bonesupport shares rose 7% after analysts at Carnegie nearly doubled their price target. Price target raised to SEK 105 from SEK 55 at Carnegie, recommendation remains buyBonesupport is now one of the most attractive Nordic medtech growth …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Aryzta Raises FY Organic Growth Outlook to 14-16%
Siemens Gamesa Gets Wind Turbine Order for 110 MW in Spain
Bonesupport Rises 7% After Carnegie Nearly Doubles Price Target
Ørsted Has Very Attractive Entry Point, Danske Says, Resuming Coverage with Buy
Titel
Bavarian Nordic May Benefit from Monkeypox Vaccine Stockpiling, Nordea Says
NVIDIA Shares Drop After Q2 Revenue Outlook Below Consensus Even as Q1 Earnings Beat
Hexagon Purus No Longer Potential Supplier to Commercial Truck OEM
Hexagon Purus Dives 22% After Losing Potential $2 Billion Truck Battery Contract
Vestas Jumps 5% as Siemens Gamesa Deal Shows Wind Industry Potential, Analysts Say
Nordex Outlook FY Revenue EUR 5,200-5,700 Million
Nordex Cuts FY Outlook for Revenue, EBITDA Margin
TAG Immobilien Q1 FFO at EUR 47.8 Million; FY Guidance Unchanged
Leoni Sells Automotive Cable Solutions Business for EUR 560 Million
Bayer Says 2 Xarelto Studies Support Effectiveness of Dual Pathway Inhibition in Artery Disease
Titel
Telefonica Subsidiary Telefonica Tech Buys BE-terna Group for up to EUR 350 Million
Plug Power Q1 Revenue Below Expectations; Keeps FY Targets Unchanged
TeamViewer Q1 Adjusted EBITDA EUR 83.2 Million vs. Estimate EUR 62 Million
Nel Q1 Revenue NOK 213 Million vs. Estimate NOK 248 Million
Bavarian Nordic Surges Another 22% as Monkeypox Vaccine Could Be Game Changer, Danske Says
Vonovia Q1 Net Income EUR -29.1 Million
Bavarian Nordic May Benefit from Monkeypox Vaccine Stockpiling, Nordea Says
Sixt Hit by Cyber Attack, Says Impact Was Minimized
Block Q1 Revenue Misses Estimates, but Adj. EBITDA Is Ahead
Hexagon Purus Q1 Revenue Tops Estimates
Titel
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Dentsply Sirona Fired CEO Casey; Board Member Groetelaars Takes Over Temporarily
Viatris Sells Biosimilars Portfolio to Biocon Biologics for up to $3.335 Bilion
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Biomerieux Buys Specific Diagnostics for Price Equivalent to 3.3% of Market Cap
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Plug Power Q4 Revenue Beats Expectations; Sees Fuel Margins Breakeven by 2023
Amazon Jumps 7% After Earnings; Takes $11.8 Billion Gain from Rivian