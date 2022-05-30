Ørsted Has Very Attractive Entry Point, Danske Says, Resuming Coverage with Buy
- (PLX AI) – Ørsted shares are at a very attractive entry point, Danske Bank analysts said, resuming coverage with a buy rating.
- Ørsted is the king of offshore wind project development, and that will continue to be the case, Danske said
- Price target DKK 930
- Secured projects already can account for 75% of the current market cap, and the company has a world for future opportunities, Danske said
- Shares are up 1.2% in late morning trading in Copenhagen
