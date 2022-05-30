Infosys and Roland-Garros Launch Digital Innovations to Bring Alive the Tournament's Legacy, While Equipping Future Generations Through a New STEM Initiative

Paris (ots/PRNewswire) - PARIS, May 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (https://ap

c01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.infosys.com%2F&data=

04%7C01%7Cdena.tahmasebi%40infosys.com%7Cc2225c921fb247cbe32008d9fa9b87de%7C63ce

7d592f3e42cda8ccbe764cff5eb6%7C0%7C0%7C637816368196004171%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3

d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C3000&sdat

a=eyeYD2qkA045vyI%2Bpkz6RYmGn02Y6cXqYEzqwILil1c%3D&reserved=0) (NSE: INFY) (BSE:

INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and

consulting, and the French Tennis Federation (FFT) have today revealed the

latest innovations that will usher in a new era of technology-driven sports

viewing and fan engagement. The two organizations are kickstarting their

five-year extended partnership through a range of 3D, AR, VR and AI powered

experiences. Beyond the court, the partnership will also deliver a new STEM1

initiative that leverages tennis as a platform to educate and inspire young

people about the impact of science and technology in sport.



The innovations are designed to engage, inspire, and immerse audiences by using

technology in ways that will enhance the viewer journey across the tournament's

heritage, matches and experience. This includes:



