Infosys and Roland-Garros Launch Digital Innovations to Bring Alive the Tournament's Legacy, While Equipping Future Generations Through a New STEM Initiative

INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and
consulting, and the French Tennis Federation (FFT) have today revealed the
latest innovations that will usher in a new era of technology-driven sports
viewing and fan engagement. The two organizations are kickstarting their
five-year extended partnership through a range of 3D, AR, VR and AI powered
experiences. Beyond the court, the partnership will also deliver a new STEM1
initiative that leverages tennis as a platform to educate and inspire young
people about the impact of science and technology in sport.

The innovations are designed to engage, inspire, and immerse audiences by using
technology in ways that will enhance the viewer journey across the tournament's
heritage, matches and experience. This includes:

- Celebrating history with a Champions Wall and 3D Racket Exhibition ­ -
Building on the success of the 2021 Roland Garros 3D Art Museum, fans will be
treated to a new 3D immersive exhibition showcasing the evolution of rackets
over the tournament's history. This interactive 3D experience will also
feature iconic men's and women's champions over the decades.
- Transformed match viewing with contextual match stats and Patterns of Play -
Infosys Stats Flash will track records broken, and performance across the
tournament with real-time data overlaid on live match footage. The Infosys
Match Center will also feature a new interactive visualization, called
Patterns of Play, which delivers in-depth views of player tendencies and
winning tactics. Together these capabilities enable a new, data-driven
broadcast experience.
- Pushing the boundaries of the viewing experience through AR and VR
capabilities - By pointing the camera of a phone or tablet device at any flat
surface, fans will be able to see an augmented reality court with interactive
representation of the shots, statistics, positioning and ball trajectories for
every point won. Fans will also have the opportunity to play tennis virtually
on the beloved Philippe-Chatrier court and engage with other fans in the
metaverse through Social VR.

Building on previous years' progress, AI will continue to play a key role in
