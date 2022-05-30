Firmenich Signs Strategic Partnership with ScentRealm in China

Geneva (ots/PRNewswire) - Combined expertise to explore digital future and

enhance live scent experience for Chinese customers



Firmenich, the world's largest privately-owned fragrance and taste company,

today announces it has signed a strategic partnership with ScentRealm, a leading

digital scent technology pioneer based in Hangzhou, China. Bringing together the

knowhow of a fragrance house and a sense experience explorer, this partnership

is the first of its kind in China. It will enable Firmenich to enhance the

fragrance and aroma experience for its customers and for consumers through

jointly developed digital devices, and to explore the digital future of scent.



"I am delighted to announce our strategic partnership with ScentRealm. Together,

we combine Firmenich's expertise in fragrance and taste creation with

ScentRealm's innovative digital technology allowing us to explore new scent and

aroma experience applications for the Chinese market," said Paul Andersson,

President, Firmenich China. "This collaboration will strengthen our leading

digital innovation in the fragrance and flavor industry and develop captivating

new experiences for our customers and for consumers in China."



