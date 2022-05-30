checkAd

Firmenich Signs Strategic Partnership with ScentRealm in China

Geneva (ots/PRNewswire) - Combined expertise to explore digital future and
enhance live scent experience for Chinese customers

Firmenich, the world's largest privately-owned fragrance and taste company,
today announces it has signed a strategic partnership with ScentRealm, a leading
digital scent technology pioneer based in Hangzhou, China. Bringing together the
knowhow of a fragrance house and a sense experience explorer, this partnership
is the first of its kind in China. It will enable Firmenich to enhance the
fragrance and aroma experience for its customers and for consumers through
jointly developed digital devices, and to explore the digital future of scent.

"I am delighted to announce our strategic partnership with ScentRealm. Together,
we combine Firmenich's expertise in fragrance and taste creation with
ScentRealm's innovative digital technology allowing us to explore new scent and
aroma experience applications for the Chinese market," said Paul Andersson,
President, Firmenich China. "This collaboration will strengthen our leading
digital innovation in the fragrance and flavor industry and develop captivating
new experiences for our customers and for consumers in China."

"We are excited to partner with Firmenich, which has rich knowledge and
scientific capability on both smell and taste. We also share the same values of
innovation, always breaking through boundaries to offer a better and more
exciting sensory experience to our users," added Mr. Huang Jianwei, founder and
CEO of ScentRealm.

China is a key strategic market that will drive future growth opportunities for
Firmenich. We have been investing consistently for more than 30 years to expand
our footprint and capabilities in China, including our largest flavor
manufacturing plant, opened in Zhangjiagang in 2019, our first Fine Fragrance
atelier in downtown Shanghai since 2019, and a unique customer experience
center, Studio Guangzhou, inaugurated in 2021. Firmenich has a nationwide
presence of commercial and manufacturing facilities in Shanghai, Beijing,
Guangzhou, Kunming and Zhangjiagang, and a major research center in Shanghai.

Firmenich is leading digital transformation, having introduced the industry's
first AI-augmented laundry care fragrances and the first ever flavor created by
Artificial Intelligence by combining AI technology with human creativity.

As the first Chinese enterprise engaging in digital scent technology and the
digital scent solution provider, ScentRealm commits to explore breakthrough
technologies to offer a better scent experience for the end user. It is the
official partner of The Asian Games and opened "Scent Metaverse", an offline
experience center in Hangzhou in April 2022.

About Firmenich Firmenich, the world's largest privately-owned fragrance and
taste company, was founded in Geneva, Switzerland, in 1895, and has been
family-owned for 126 years. Firmenich is a leading business-to-business company
specialized in the research, creation, manufacture and sale of perfumes, flavors
and ingredients. Renowned for its world-class research and creativity, as well
as its leadership in sustainability, Firmenich offers its customers superior
innovation in formulation, a broad and high-quality palette of ingredients, and
proprietary technologies including biotechnology, encapsulation, olfactory
science and taste modulation. Firmenich had an annual turnover of 4.3 billion
Swiss Francs at end June 2021. More information about Firmenich is available at
http://www.firmenich.com/ .

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/798187/Firmenich_Logo.jpg

Contact:

Annie.song.chen@firmenich.com,
Phone number: +86 13801850568

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/133181/5235001
OTS: Firmenich



