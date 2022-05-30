Cellnex Confirms Considering Buying Stake in Company Operating Deutsche Telekom Infrastructure
- (PLX AI) – Cellnex reports that it is participating in the analysis process for the possible acquisition of a stake in the company that operates Deutsche Telekom's telecommunications infrastructure.
- The process is in the study phase and, therefore, the terms and conditions of a potential operation (including the valuation) are pending determination, Cellnex said
- As Cellnex already confirmed during the results conference for the first quarter of 2022, the acquisition could be structured through an investment vehicle in which another investment partner participates
