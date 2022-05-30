HARTING is making Connectivity+ tangible at the HANNOVER MESSE 2022 / Innovations and products that bridge the gap between social and technological trends (FOTO)

checkAd

Espelkamp/Hanover (ots) - Finally, the HANNOVER MESSE has returned and opened
its doors again. The HARTING Technology Group is in attendance and hosting its
traditional press conference in front of an audience of industry journalists,
partners and trade fair visitors.

"The 2022 HANNOVER MESSE is a very special event for HARTING," said Philip
Harting, CEO of the Technology Group, as he opened the press conference. "It is
the first edition of the trade show since the return of in-person events -
allowing us to meet with visitors face-to-face again at last. At the same time,
it is celebrating its 75th anniversary, for which we express our
congratulations. At the HARTING Technology Group, we celebrate this milestone
with you, as we have attended ever since the very outset of the event in 1947."

The overarching motto of this year's fair in Hanover is: "Let's create the
industry of tomorrow". The Technology Group seized this as an opportunity to
showcase some of its products and solutions on the topic of Connectivity+ at a
trade fair for the very first time. For HARTING, Connectivity+ bridges the gap
between social and technological megatrends, through to its own products and
solutions. Dr Kurt D. Bettenhausen, Management Board Member for New Technologies
and Development, outlines the concept: "Connectivity+ extends far beyond the
electronic component itself. This means it is not about a single connector but
about the approach as a whole."

This year, the spotlight is on a world first: the Han-Modular® Domino Modules,
which represent a crucial building block in meeting the requirements of the
industrial transformation.

For an overview of the HARTING Technology Group's highlights, please follow:
https://www.harting.com/DE/en-gb/news/press-release

Contact:

HARTING Stiftung & Co. KG
Detlef Sieverdingbeck
General Manager
Corporate Communication & Branding (CCB)
Marienwerderstr. 3
32339 Espelkamp - Germany
Tel.: +49 5772 47-244
Fax: +49 5772 47-400
mailto:Detlef.Sieverdingbeck@HARTING.com
More information at: http://www.HARTING.com

