HARTING is making Connectivity+ tangible at the HANNOVER MESSE 2022 / Innovations and products that bridge the gap between social and technological trends (FOTO)

Espelkamp/Hanover (ots) - Finally, the HANNOVER MESSE has returned and opened

its doors again. The HARTING Technology Group is in attendance and hosting its

traditional press conference in front of an audience of industry journalists,

partners and trade fair visitors.



"The 2022 HANNOVER MESSE is a very special event for HARTING," said Philip

Harting, CEO of the Technology Group, as he opened the press conference. "It is

the first edition of the trade show since the return of in-person events -

allowing us to meet with visitors face-to-face again at last. At the same time,

it is celebrating its 75th anniversary, for which we express our

congratulations. At the HARTING Technology Group, we celebrate this milestone

with you, as we have attended ever since the very outset of the event in 1947."



