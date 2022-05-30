(PLX AI) – Bavarian Nordic raises Outlook FY revenue DKK 1,400-1,600 million.Outlook FY EBITDA DKK -1,100 to -900 millionSigned a number of supply contracts with undisclosed countries for the Company’s smallpox vaccine with the aim to ensure …

Bavarian Nordic Raises Outlook Again After More Monkeypox Vaccine Contracts

