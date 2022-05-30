checkAd

Bavarian Nordic Raises Outlook Again After More Monkeypox Vaccine Contracts

(PLX AI) – Bavarian Nordic raises Outlook FY revenue DKK 1,400-1,600 million.Outlook FY EBITDA DKK -1,100 to -900 millionSigned a number of supply contracts with undisclosed countries for the Company’s smallpox vaccine with the aim to ensure …

  • (PLX AI) – Bavarian Nordic raises Outlook FY revenue DKK 1,400-1,600 million.
  • Outlook FY EBITDA DKK -1,100 to -900 million
  • Signed a number of supply contracts with undisclosed countries for the Company’s smallpox vaccine with the aim to ensure sufficient supply to meet the requirements for vaccinating individuals at risk for monkeypox in the short to medium term
