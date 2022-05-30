Deutsche Boerse Unscheduled Free Float Adjustment for Aareal Bank in SDAX
(PLX AI) – Deutsche Boerse unscheduled free float adjustment for Aareal Bank AG in SDAX.The company’s free float will be adjusted in the index from the current 86.85 percent to 25.38 percentThis change will become effective on 2 June 2022
