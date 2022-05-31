SAS Posts Q2 Pretax Loss of SEK 1.6 Billion
(PLX AI) – SAS Q2 pretax profit SEK -1,600 million.Q2 revenue SEK 7,048 millionQ2 net income SEK -1,520 millionQ2 EPS SEK -0.21SAS says continues the ramp-up and has during the quarter seen the highest number of passengers since the pandemic …
- Q2 revenue SEK 7,048 million
- Q2 net income SEK -1,520 million
- Q2 EPS SEK -0.21
- SAS says continues the ramp-up and has during the quarter seen the highest number of passengers since the pandemic started
- SAS is seeking to convert approximately SEK 20 billion of debt and hybrid notes into common equity and will also seek to raise not less than SEK 9.5 billion in new equity capital
