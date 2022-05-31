SAS Posts Q2 Pretax Loss of SEK 1.6 Billion

(PLX AI) – SAS Q2 pretax profit SEK -1,600 million.Q2 revenue SEK 7,048 millionQ2 net income SEK -1,520 millionQ2 EPS SEK -0.21SAS says continues the ramp-up and has during the quarter seen the highest number of passengers since the pandemic …

