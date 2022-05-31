(PLX AI) – Lanxess and Advent establish a leading global joint venture for high-performance plastics.Lanxess High Performance Materials business valued at EUR 2.5 billionLanxess receives a payment of at least EUR 1.1 billion at closing and a stake …

Lanxess Sets up JV with Advent, Gets EUR 1.1 Billion in Cash Plus 40% Stake

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer