FIRMENICH ANNOUNCES SOLID RESULTS OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2022

In conjunction with today's announcement regarding the proposed merger with DSM,
Firmenich International SA, the world's largest privately-owned Taste and
Perfumery company, announces its financial results outlook for the Fiscal Year
2022 (12 months ended 30 June 2022).

Outlook FY 2022

- Revenue above CHF 4.6bn, equivalent to a year-over-year organic growth at
constant currency above 9%.
- Adjusted EBITDA above CHF 900m, growing double digit year-over-year on an
organic basis at constant currency. Including the 12-month pro forma impact of
acquisitions, Adjusted EBITDA above CHF 910m.

FY 2022 Results publication

Firmenich expects to announce its FY 2022 financial results on 5 August 2022.
Full details of the Investor Call will be announced nearer to the results
publication date.

Merger website

For more information on today's proposed merger announcement, please visit
http://www.creator-innovator.com/ .

About Firmenich

Firmenich is the world's largest privately-owned taste and perfumery company and
has been family-owned for 127 years. The Swiss company specializes in perfumes,
flavors, and ingredients and is renowned for its world-class research as well as
leadership in sustainability. Firmenich delivered CHF 4.5 bn of sales in the
calendar year 2021 with Adjusted EBITDA margin of c. 20%. More information about
Firmenich is available at http://www.firmenich.com/ .

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/798187/Firmenich_Logo.jpg

Contact:

Diego Chantrain,
Investor Relations,
Email: investor_relations@firmenich.com; Brunswick (Financial PR),
Joseph Chi Lo,
Ed Brown,
Email: firmenich@brunswickgroup.com,
+442074045959

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/133181/5235365
OTS: Firmenich



Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
Disclaimer

