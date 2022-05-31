FIRMENICH ANNOUNCES SOLID RESULTS OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2022
Geneva (ots/PRNewswire) - This announcement is not for release, publication or
distribution, directly or indirectly (in whole or in part) in, into, or from any
jurisdiction where to do so would constitute a violation of the relevant laws or
regulations of such jurisdiction, including the United States, Canada, South
Africa, Australia and Japan.
In conjunction with today's announcement regarding the proposed merger with DSM,
Firmenich International SA, the world's largest privately-owned Taste and
Perfumery company, announces its financial results outlook for the Fiscal Year
2022 (12 months ended 30 June 2022).
In conjunction with today's announcement regarding the proposed merger with DSM,
Firmenich International SA, the world's largest privately-owned Taste and
Perfumery company, announces its financial results outlook for the Fiscal Year
2022 (12 months ended 30 June 2022).
Outlook FY 2022
- Revenue above CHF 4.6bn, equivalent to a year-over-year organic growth at
constant currency above 9%.
- Adjusted EBITDA above CHF 900m, growing double digit year-over-year on an
organic basis at constant currency. Including the 12-month pro forma impact of
acquisitions, Adjusted EBITDA above CHF 910m.
FY 2022 Results publication
Firmenich expects to announce its FY 2022 financial results on 5 August 2022.
Full details of the Investor Call will be announced nearer to the results
publication date.
Merger website
For more information on today's proposed merger announcement, please visit
http://www.creator-innovator.com/ .
Disclaimer
This document and the related results outlook contain forward-looking statements
related to Firmenich International SA (the "Company") and its future business
and financial performance and future events or developments, including
statements regarding: trends; exchange rates; plans, strategies and objectives
of management; anticipated production; capital costs and scheduling; operating
costs and supply chain issues; provisions and contingent liabilities; tax and
regulatory developments.
Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as
'intend', 'aim', 'project', 'anticipate', 'estimate', 'plan', 'believe',
'expect', 'may', 'should', 'will', 'continue', 'annualised' or similar words.
These statements discuss future expectations concerning the results of
operations or financial condition, or provide other forward-looking statements.
These forward-looking statements are not guarantees, or predictions of future
performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other
factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, and which may cause
actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the statements
contained in this presentation. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance
on forward-looking statements. Other than in accordance with its legal or
regulatory obligations, the Company does not undertake to update or revise any
forward-looking statement to reflect any changes in events, conditions or
circumstances on which any such statement is based.
Non-IFRS measures have not been subject to audit or review and should not be
considered as an indication of, or alternative to, an IFRS measure of
profitability, financial performance or liquidity.
Nothing in this presentation should be construed as either an offer to sell, or
a solicitation of an offer, to buy or sell securities in any jurisdiction, or be
treated or relied upon as a recommendation or advice by the Company.
This document has been prepared for, and only for, the members of the Company,
as a body, and no other persons. The Company, its directors, employees, agents
or advisers do not accept or assume responsibility to any other person to whom
this document is shown or into whose hands it may come, and any such
responsibility or liability is expressly disclaimed.
This information is provided by the Company pursuant to the EU Market Abuse
Regulation 596/2014 and the Swiss FMIA. The information was submitted for
publication, through the contact persons set out below, at 07:00 CET on 31 May
2022.
About Firmenich
Firmenich is the world's largest privately-owned taste and perfumery company and
has been family-owned for 127 years. The Swiss company specializes in perfumes,
flavors, and ingredients and is renowned for its world-class research as well as
leadership in sustainability. Firmenich delivered CHF 4.5 bn of sales in the
calendar year 2021 with Adjusted EBITDA margin of c. 20%. More information about
Firmenich is available at http://www.firmenich.com/ .
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/798187/Firmenich_Logo.jpg
Contact:
Diego Chantrain,
Investor Relations,
Email: investor_relations@firmenich.com; Brunswick (Financial PR),
Joseph Chi Lo,
Ed Brown,
Email: firmenich@brunswickgroup.com,
+442074045959
