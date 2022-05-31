FIRMENICH ANNOUNCES SOLID RESULTS OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2022

Geneva (ots/PRNewswire) - This announcement is not for release, publication or

In conjunction with today's announcement regarding the proposed merger with DSM,

Firmenich International SA, the world's largest privately-owned Taste and

Perfumery company, announces its financial results outlook for the Fiscal Year

2022 (12 months ended 30 June 2022).





Outlook FY 2022- Revenue above CHF 4.6bn, equivalent to a year-over-year organic growth atconstant currency above 9%.- Adjusted EBITDA above CHF 900m, growing double digit year-over-year on anorganic basis at constant currency. Including the 12-month pro forma impact ofacquisitions, Adjusted EBITDA above CHF 910m.FY 2022 Results publicationFirmenich expects to announce its FY 2022 financial results on 5 August 2022.Full details of the Investor Call will be announced nearer to the resultspublication date.Merger websiteFor more information on today's proposed merger announcement, please visithttp://www.creator-innovator.com/ .DisclaimerThis document and the related results outlook contain forward-looking statementsrelated to Firmenich International SA (the "Company") and its future businessand financial performance and future events or developments, includingstatements regarding: trends; exchange rates; plans, strategies and objectivesof management; anticipated production; capital costs and scheduling; operatingcosts and supply chain issues; provisions and contingent liabilities; tax andregulatory developments.Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as'intend', 'aim', 'project', 'anticipate', 'estimate', 'plan', 'believe','expect', 'may', 'should', 'will', 'continue', 'annualised' or similar words.These statements discuss future expectations concerning the results ofoperations or financial condition, or provide other forward-looking statements.These forward-looking statements are not guarantees, or predictions of futureperformance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and otherfactors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, and which may causeactual results to differ materially from those expressed in the statementscontained in this presentation. Readers are cautioned not to put undue relianceon forward-looking statements. Other than in accordance with its legal orregulatory obligations, the Company does not undertake to update or revise anyforward-looking statement to reflect any changes in events, conditions orcircumstances on which any such statement is based.Non-IFRS measures have not been subject to audit or review and should not beconsidered as an indication of, or alternative to, an IFRS measure ofprofitability, financial performance or liquidity.About FirmenichFirmenich is the world's largest privately-owned taste and perfumery company andhas been family-owned for 127 years. The Swiss company specializes in perfumes,flavors, and ingredients and is renowned for its world-class research as well asleadership in sustainability. Firmenich delivered CHF 4.5 bn of sales in thecalendar year 2021 with Adjusted EBITDA margin of c. 20%.