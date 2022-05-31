DSM and Firmenich to merge, becoming the leading creation and innovation partner in nutrition, beauty and well-being

Heerlen, Netherlands and Geneva (ots/PRNewswire) - NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION

- Merger of equals of two iconic companies - both with a track record of growth

and a shared commitment to positively impact people and the planet - to create

DSM-Firmenich

- Uniquely positioned to anticipate and address evolving consumer needs by

supporting our customers

- Leveraging world-class science and complementary capabilities in fragrance,

taste, texture and nutrition

- Accelerating strategic delivery by further boosting innovation in high-growth

and resilient segments

- Attractive annual run rate synergy potential of EUR350m Adj. EBITDA, including

c. EUR500m annual sales uplift particularly from combining DSM's Food &

Beverage and Firmenich's Taste & Beyond businesses, supporting double-digit

EPS accretion1

- Projected mid-term 5-7% sustainable organic sales growth per annum, driven by

innovation and with mid-term adjusted EBITDA margin of 22-23%

- A Swiss-Dutch global group, with a Swiss domiciled holding company with the

seat of the principal in Kaiseraugst (CH) and listed on Euronext Amsterdam

- DSM-Firmenich will have a dual headquarter in Switzerland (Kaiseraugst) and

the Netherlands (Maastricht)

- DSM's shareholders to own in aggregate 65.5% of DSM-Firmenich and the various

Firmenich shareholders to own in aggregate 34.5% at inception

- Merger to be effected through public offer for DSM shares in exchange for

DSM-Firmenich shares (1:1 exchange ratio) and contribution of Firmenich shares

to DSM-Firmenich in exchange for DSM-Firmenich shares and EUR3.5bn cash

(subject to potential adjustment)

- Merger subject to customary conditions, including obtaining relevant

regulatory clearances and completing relevant employee consultation

procedures, and expected to be completed ultimately in the first half of 2023

- Managing Board and Supervisory Board of DSM unanimously support and recommend

the transaction. The Board of Directors of Firmenich unanimously supports and

recommends the transaction. Firmenich shareholders have approved the

transaction

- Additional material on today's announcement can be found on the transaction

website http://www.creator-innovator.com/





DSM and Firmenich today announce that they have entered into a businesscombination agreement (the "BCA") to establish the leading creation andinnovation partner in nutrition, beauty and well-being ("DSM-Firmenich"). Thecombination will bring together Firmenich's unique leading Perfumery and Tastebusinesses, its world-class science platforms and associated co-creationcapabilities with DSM's outstanding Health and Nutrition portfolio and renownedscientific expertise. The new company will have four high-performing andcomplementary businesses, each with leading positions and underpinned byworld-class science.DSM-Firmenich will benefit from complementary capabilities across fragrance,taste, texture and nutrition, fueled by world-class science. The company willhave unparalleled proprietary capabilities to partner with customers to fulfilltheir ambitions. DSM-Firmenich will be able to better anticipate and to addressthe needs of today's conscious consumers who prioritize sustainability, healthand well-being.The merger of DSM-Firmenich will further accelerate innovation for the industryand generate new growth opportunities for customers. It will form a newglobal-scale partner to serve the food and beverage industry, combining DSM'sFood & Beverage and Firmenich's Taste & Beyond businesses. Firmenich'sworld-leading global Perfumery and Ingredients business will expand further intoBeauty through the addition of DSM's Personal Care & Aroma business. These newcombined businesses will be joined by DSM's high-performing Health, Nutrition &Care and Animal Nutrition & Health businesses.The combined company's extensive global footprint will provide customers withaccess to an unprecedented network of R&D, creation and applicationcapabilities, informed by local consumer preferences, across regional and localhubs around the world. Both businesses have successful track records ofinvesting in and delivering ground-breaking innovations that create and reshapemarkets. Opportunities from new pioneering and complementary digitally-poweredbusiness models will build upon the 125+ year heritages of each company inpurpose-led scientific discovery and innovation.DSM-Firmenich will bring together both companies' relentless commitment tosustainability across the value chain, and in doing so help to driveenvironmental, social and governance leadership globally. Sustainabilityconsiderations have long been embedded within both companies' strategies andDSM-Firmenich combines two companies with shared values and longstanding actionon climate change, embracing nature and care for people.The compelling strategic rationale for this combination is reflected in theattractive synergy potential, resulting in double-digit EPS accretion1 and anenhanced strategic position across the markets in which DSM-Firmenich willoperate.Thomas Leysen, Chairman of the DSM Supervisory Board, commented: " DSM-Firmenichwill bring together leading creativity and cutting-edge science and innovation.Together we will be able to better serve the needs of customers and delivercompelling growth and returns. However, successful mergers require more thancomplementary capabilities or compelling financials; they not only requirebalanced governance and a respect of the interests of all stakeholders, but theycrucially require shared values. My colleagues and I are convinced we have allof those elements, and it is for this reason that the Supervisory Board of DSMconcluded that this is truly a merger which is in the interest of allstakeholders ."Patrick Firmenich, Chairman of Firmenich, commented: "The combination of DSM andFirmenich is transformational, and brings together two culturally aligned andiconic businesses, each with over 125 years' heritage of innovation. Our sharedpurpose and common values, combined with our highly complementary capabilitiesgives me confidence we can accelerate our growth further through innovation andnew creations. I am confident that for all stakeholders of the futureDSM-Firmenich business, the most exciting times are still to come."Geraldine Matchett and Dimitri de Vreeze, Co-CEOs of DSM, commented: " We arehonored to propose the combination of DSM and Firmenich, and the opportunity tobring together 28,000 passionate people with a common commitment to enable ourcustomers to realize their ambitions as we better the health and well-being ofpeople and the planet. Together DSM-Firmenich will enjoy complementarycapabilities, including one of the largest creation communities in the industry,enabling us to unlock new opportunities for customers as well as position us todeliver enhanced long-term growth and shareholder value, sustainably. By comingtogether, we will establish a company where anyone, anywhere in the world,wishing to make a positive impact should aspire to work . "Gilbert Ghostine, CEO of Firmenich, added: " This is the natural next step inFirmenich's evolution. We are excited to build on Firmenich's tradition ofentrepreneurial excellence and create a global leader that will be able to bringbreakthrough innovation and technologies to our customers, addressing the mostpressing needs of consumers. DSM shares our purpose-led values and, like us,creates value for its customers through its science-based approach andpioneering technologies, making a real difference to people and planet. I amexcited that the legacy of Firmenich will shape a new industry leader that willinnovate for a better world."The combination of Firmenich and DSM will establish the leading creation andinnovation partner in nutrition, beauty and well-being with four high-performingand complementary businesses, each with pioneering, leadership positions:- Perfumery & Beauty, with combined revenues of EUR3.3bn, will be the foremostcreator of positive fragrances and beauty products and a global aromaingredients business that together have leadership in renewable, natural,proprietary biodegradable and biotechnology-derived ingredients. Firmenich'sleading global Perfumery and Ingredients business will expand into Beautythrough the addition of DSM's Personal Care & Aroma business to delightconsumers with superior sensorial experiences and differentiated performance,delivering active benefits, addressing clean & hygiene, health & reassuranceand emotion & well-being- Food & Beverage / Taste & Beyond, with combined revenues of EUR2.7bn, willform a global-scale partner to the food and beverage industry with extensivecapabilities in taste, nutrition and functionality in order to providedelicious, nutritious and sustainable products that deliver unique andsuperior consumer experiences. The new business will lead the diettransformation in creating healthier, great-tasting, accessible food andbeverages with more natural and sustainable ingredients, including market andinnovation leadership in naturals and clean label products; in plant-basedfoods; and in supporting a superior taste experience whilst enhancing food'snutritional profile (for example with vitamins, probiotics, and lipids andreducing sugar and salt)- Health, Nutrition & Care, with revenues of EUR2.2bn, will continue itsdevelopment as an end-to-end partner providing customized quality solutionsthat support the health of people at every life stage. It will aim to keep theworld's growing population healthy through a broad portfolio of sustainable,science-backed innovative solutions, addressing consumers' health andlifestyle needs, for customers in the dietary supplements, early-lifenutrition, pharmaceuticals, medical nutrition, nutrition improvement for theunder-nourished, and medical devices markets- Animal Nutrition & Health, with revenues of EUR3.3bn, will continue to focuson specialty science- and technology-driven solutions to the ever-increasingdemand for protein such as meat but also eggs, fish and dairy, while alsoalleviating the pressure on the planet's finite natural resources. Thebusiness is leading a robust and achievable transformation to make animalfarming worldwide radically more sustainable by empowering farmers withessential products such as vitamins. It is one of the world's largestsuppliers of eubiotics, enzymes, and mycotoxin risk management, as well as awide range of impactful innovations such as methane inhibitor Bovaer® andfish-oil algae-alternative Veramaris®The four businesses will be supported by a world-class foundation in science andtechnology, a vertically integrated portfolio of nutrition, natural andrenewable ingredients, as well as best-in-class business functions. Both DSM andFirmenich have successful track records of delivering ground-breakinginnovations that create and reshape markets for growth (for example Bovaer®,Veramaris®, biodegradable fragrance encapsulation, renewable fragrancematerials, sugar and salt reduction, plant-based foods, fermentation processesfor human milk oligosaccharides, and lipids). DSM-Firmenich will operate at thehighest safety and quality standards, with strong regional manufacturingpresence ensuring supply continuity, resilience and trust for our customers.DSM-Firmenich will continue the two companies' relentless commitment tosustainability across the value chain.1 Earnings impact compares pro forma DSM-Firmenich EPS assuming full disposal ofMaterials (in line with the pro forma framework for DSM-Firmenich financials aspresented on page 32 of the accompanying presentation introducing the mergerdated May 31, 2022), relative to DSM Group EPS excluding Materials.A common 125+ year heritage of purpose-led scientific discovery and innovationBoth companies bring scientific excellence across a network of 15 global R&Dfacilities, addressing all major and emerging disciplines in the markets served.The combination brings together leading capabilities in and a continuedcommitment to discovery, scale-up and commercialization including a portfolio ofmore than 16,000 patents across approximately 2,600 patent families. AtDSM-Firmenich's core will be deep science capabilities, with significantcross-fertilization opportunities in bioscience, fermentation, green chemistry,receptor biology, sensory perception and formulation, augmented by analyticalsciences, data sciences and artificial intelligence.The merger will build on both companies' track record of deliveringgroundbreaking innovations; for DSM, currently structured around its fourplatforms of Precision, Prevention, Protein and Pathways. Firmenich researchdelivers groundbreaking innovations addressing differentiated creation,sustainability, and wellness.Unparalleled proprietary, complementary capabilitiesDSM-Firmenich will bring locally differentiated co-creation and innovation tobest serve global companies, regional champions, and emerging brands andstart-ups to bring new ideas to market with agility. The combination will enablefurther competitive advantages through critical mass in creation and applicationcapabilities in all regional and local hubs worldwide to address specificconsumer preferences and serve customers anywhere they operate.Firmenich's leadership in developing creations and applications that delightconsumers, while leveraging superior consumer insights to bring attributes thatconsumers value, will be enriched by DSM's outstanding health and nutritionportfolio, capabilities and expertise. Both companies have pioneering andcomplementary digitally-powered business models (for example Hologram Sciences,Sustell(TM), Verax(TM) Scentmate(TM), and d-lab(TM)) where there is potential tocross-fertilize and accelerate growth.DSM-Firmenich's unique co-creation capabilities will be exemplified by theirperfumers and flavorists, enabling partnerships with customers to fulfil theirambitions. These artisans already harness an industry-leading ingredientpalette, building on breakthrough technologies to drive true differentiation forcustomers. Under DSM-Firmenich these experts will continue to be supported bystrong investment in internal research and development teams, delivering thesensorial experiences and unique signatures that help customers delightconsumers.A purpose-led company committed to people and the planetDSM-Firmenich will be a global company where anyone who has a desire to make apositive impact in the world should aspire to work. The merger will bringtogether two purpose-led, growing companies with shared values and an engagingculture that puts people first.28,000 passionate, talented and diverse people are the basis of the success ofboth companies, where caring for people's safety, health and well-being has longbeen core to the culture of both companies and will remain so. The merger willbring the opportunity to combine talent, best practices and learnings fromacross both companies to create a stronger environment for employees to thrive.DSM and Firmenich are bound by a shared dedication to create and innovate, todeliver value for customers, and to contribute to the health and well-being ofpeople and the planet. It will also create new and varied career developmentopportunities with ongoing commitments to maintain strong community connectionseverywhere DSM-Firmenich operates.With a unique legacy as responsible businesses, DSM-Firmenich will build on apioneering track record of environmental and social action over many decades.DSM-Firmenich will uphold each company's world-class ESG performance of actingon climate change, embracing nature and caring about people throughout its valuechain. These actions are backed by industry-leading credentials. The UnitedNations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs) are embedded within bothcompanies' strategies with a focus on generating positive and measurable impactdemonstrated by, amongst other initiatives, DSM's food system commitments andFirmenich's commitment to reducing inequalities in the workplace as well asaddressing the global sanitation crisis through the deployment of its malodortechnologies. Both companies have a strong history of and reputation foroperating to the highest international public company standards.Sustainable, superior growth prospects supported by innovation and clientpartnershipDSM-Firmenich's leadership anticipates sustainable mid-single-digit organicsales growth moving to the 5-7% range over the medium term and high single-digitadjusted EBITDA growth, supported by growth synergies and innovationopportunities. This is coupled with a resilient 20%+ adjusted EBITDA margin atthe outset and moving to the 22-23% range over the medium term, supported bysynergies.The combination is expected to realize recurring run-rate pre-tax synergies ofapproximately EUR350m adjusted EBITDA per year by 2026, including an uplift ofaround EUR500m in annualized revenues as a result of accelerating innovationwith customers. Substantial revenue synergy potential is expected from theintegration of DSM's Food & Beverage and Firmenich's Taste & Beyond businesses.To realize the total synergies, DSM-Firmenich expects to incur one-timeimplementation costs of approximately EUR250m. Given the complementary nature ofthe merger, the integration execution risks are considered to be limited.DSM-Firmenich will be a highly free cash flow generative company withdisciplined capital allocation and a commitment to maintaining a stronginvestment grade credit rating, with Net Debt/EBITDA of 1.5-2.5x over the mediumterm, and a dividend policy based on a payout ratio of 40-60% of adjustedearnings.Experienced Board and strong joint leadership team with proven track records ofstrategic execution and shareholder value creationDSM-Firmenich's Board of Directors, under Swiss governance, will comprise threenominees from the Firmenich shareholders, seven independent directors from DSM'sSupervisory Board, as well as one independent director from the existingFirmenich Board and one new independent member.The DSM-Firmenich Board and leadership roles will include:- Thomas Leysen, current Chairman of the Supervisory Board of DSM, to beappointed Chairman of DSM-Firmenich and Patrick Firmenich, currently Chairmanof Firmenich, to be appointed Vice Chairman- Geraldine Matchett and Dimitri de Vreeze, currently Co-CEOs of DSM, to beappointed Co-CEOs of DSM-Firmenich (including CFO and COO responsibilitiesrespectively)- Emmanuel Butstraen, currently President of Taste & Beyond at Firmenich to beappointed Chief Integration OfficerDSM-Firmenich will have a balanced leadership team of talented individuals,representing its diversity, skillset, and ambitions.GovernanceDSM-Firmenich will be domiciled in Switzerland with the seat of the principal inKaiseraugst (CH) and listed on Euronext Amsterdam. The effective tax rate ofDSM-Firmenich is expected to be approximately at the level of DSM today.DSM-Firmenich will have a dual headquarter in Switzerland (Kaiseraugst) and theNetherlands (Maastricht). With regards to the businesses and research:- Perfumery & Beauty will be led out of Geneva (CH)- Food & Beverage / Taste & Beyond will be led out of Delft (NL)- Health, Nutrition & Care will be led out of Kaiseraugst (CH)- Animal Nutrition & Health will be led out of Kaiseraugst (CH)- Perfumery, Ingredients and Taste Research will be led out of Geneva (CH)- Global biotechnology research and network will be led out of Delft (NL)Transaction processAt inception, DSM shareholders will own in aggregate 65.5% of DSM-Firmenich andthe various shareholders of Firmenich will own in aggregate 34.5% ofDSM-Firmenich and receive EUR3.5bn in cash (subject to potential adjustments).This valuation reflects a DSM market capitalization of EUR25.3bn2 and impliedenterprise value adjusted for the Materials business ("EV") of EUR21.6bn3.Firmenich expects to finish its fiscal year ending June 2022 with organicrevenue growth above 9%4 (CHF 4.6bn+) and to deliver Adj. EBITDA above CHF 900m,growing double-digit year-over-year on an organic basis5 or above CHF 910m whenincluding the 12-month pro forma impact of acquisitions.6Once the merger is completed, DSM-Firmenich, a newly incorporatedSwiss-domiciled company, will hold the DSM and Firmenich businesses andDSM-Firmenich will be listed on Euronext Amsterdam. The transaction process isdescribed in more detail below.As a first step, the DSM shareholders will be given the opportunity to exchangetheir DSM shares for DSM-Firmenich shares through a public exchange offer (the"Offer"). The consideration under the Offer will be one ordinary share in thecapital of DSM-Firmenich for each tendered ordinary share in the capital of DSM.The terms and conditions of such an offer will be set out in an offer memorandum(such document, together with the listing prospectus, the "Offering Circular")which is expected to be published in the second half of 2022. Subject toregulatory approvals, the Offer will be extended only to eligible ordinaryshareholders. Non-eligible shareholders will be US persons that do not qualifyas an institutional buyer or qualified purchaser under US securities laws and/orthat are not tax resident in the EU, the EEA, the overseas parts of the Kingdomof the Netherlands, or in a jurisdiction that has concluded a double tax treatywith the Netherlands that includes a dividend clause.Furthermore, DSM and Firmenich have agreed that if DSM-Firmenich, aftersettlement of the Offer, holds less than 95%, but at least 80% of the ordinaryshare capital of DSM, DSM-Firmenich may decide to implement a customarypre-wired back-end structure. This first step consists of a legal triangularmerger involving DSM and two newly incorporated subsidiaries of DSM ("CompanyHoldco" and "Company Sub"). In this legal triangular merger, DSM (asdisappearing company) merges with and into Company Sub (as acquiring company),and Company Holdco issues shares to the shareholders of DSM. SubsequentlyCompany Holdco sells its shares in Company Sub to DSM-Firmenich (the "ShareSale") for a consideration consisting of a note (the "Note") that gives theholder of the note the right to require DSM-Firmenich to deliver to it, on firstdemand, such number of DSM-Firmenich shares that is equal to the number of DSMordinary shares held by DSM-Firmenich plus the DSM ordinary shares held by thenon-tendering DSM shareholders (the "Share Sale Consideration"). As a finalstep, Company Holdco is liquidated, and as soon as practicable after completionof the Share Sale, the liquidator will arrange for an (advance) liquidationdistribution. For the non-tendering DSM shareholders the gross (advance)liquidation distribution will, subject to regulatory restrictions, consist ofordinary shares in the capital of DSM-Firmenich plus an amount in cashreflecting the amount of Dutch dividend withholding tax due in respect of thedistribution and a cash payment in lieu of any fractional DSM-Firmenich ordinaryshares. Company Holdco will receive such ordinary shares in the capital ofDSM-Firmenich and cash through a settlement of part of the Note. Non-tenderingDSM shareholders are advised that such distribution will be subject to a Dutchdividend withholding tax that will be deducted from the gross (advance)liquidation distribution. The (advance) liquidation distribution toDSM-Firmenich will consist of the (remaining part of) the Note (such merger,Share Sale and liquidation, together the "Post-Closing Merger"). Further detailsof the Post-Closing Merger will be set out in the Offering Circular.Furthermore, if after settlement of the Offer, DSM-Firmenich holds at least 95%of the ordinary shares in the capital of DSM, DSM-Firmenich will commence astatutory buy-out procedure in accordance with Dutch law.After settlement of the shares tendered in the post-acceptance period of theOffer, the Firmenich shareholders will contribute 100% of the shares in thecapital of Firmenich to DSM-Firmenich in exchange for DSM-Firmenich shares andEUR3.5bn in cash (subject to potential adjustments) (the "Contribution").Immediately following completion of the Contribution, the various Firmenichshareholders would own in aggregate 34.5% of DSM-Firmenich's issued capital.Shareholders of Firmenich will be long-term, committed shareholders ofDSM-Firmenich. With this in mind, DSM-Firmenich has entered into relationshipagreements with different Firmenich shareholders setting out the conditions andmechanisms for nominating DSM-Firmenich's board members.The DSM-Firmenich shares will be admitted to listing and trading on EuronextAmsterdam on or shortly after the settlement of the Offer.2 Figures based on share price of EUR145.65, 174m DSM fully diluted share count.3 As per broker SOTP value of Materials of EUR4.7bn, and based on EUR1.0bn NetDebt.4 Reflects organic growth at constant currency.5 Reflects organic growth at constant currency.6 Pro-forma EBITDA includes the 12-month pro-forma impact of acquisitions thathave been completed during FY22 with an acquisition spend of c. CHF 110m since 1January 2022. Firmenich Net Debt (S&P) was CHF 2.5bn at the end of December 2021including 100% debt treatment for the hybrid instrument.DividendsAs part of the transaction, DSM and Firmenich have agreed the followingregarding dividends to be paid in the period until completion of the merger:- for its FY 2021 (ending December 2021), DSM will pay EUR292m gross finaldividend in June 2022;- for its FY 2022 (ending 31 December 2022), DSM will pay EUR163m gross interimdividend in August 2022; and for its FY 2022 (ending June 2022), Firmenichwill pay EUR250m gross dividends between September and closing.In addition, DSM and Firmenich have agreed that within two months aftercompletion of the merger, DSM-Firmenich will resolve to pay a gross dividend, tobe paid fully out of Swiss recognized capital contribution reserves, of EUR423mto be paid as soon as possible after the necessary corporate resolutions havebeen adopted by DSM-Firmenich.ConditionsThe obligation of the parties to effect the merger, including for DSM-Firmenichto declare the Offer unconditional and for the Firmenich shareholders toimplement the Contribution, is subject to the satisfaction or waiver (asapplicable) of customary conditions, including:- minimum acceptance condition of 95% DSM's ordinary share capital,automatically reduced to 80% if a pre-wired back-end structure is approved atthe DSM EGM;- receipt of the relevant competition clearances, or where applicable,expiration or termination of applicable waiting periods in lieu of suchconsents or approvals;- clearance from the relevant Dutch and Swiss financial supervision authorities;- receipt of the relevant foreign direct investment approvals;- DSM's general meeting of shareholders having approved the business combinationand the repurchase and redemption of the DSM cumulative preference shares A;- relevant agreements with the holders of DSM's cumulative preference shares Ain relation thereto remaining in full force and effect and not having beenamended or modified;- DSM's employee information and consultation obligations having been completed;- the DSM preference shares foundation having agreed to cancel its call option(and any outstanding preference shares B);- Euronext's approval of DSM-Firmenich's listing application;- the Offering Circular having been approved by the AFM and the approval of anyother securities regulatory authority required to implement the merger;- confirmation by Euroclear Nederland that the DSM-Firmenich ordinary shareshave been accepted for book-entry transfer;- no court, arbitral or governmental ruling or governmental regulations havingbeen enacted which prohibits the consummation of the merger in any materialrespect;- no breach of warranties given by DSM or Firmenich, respectively (except aswould not have a material adverse effect on the relevant party or its abilityto complete the merger);- no material adverse effect having occurred;- no material breach by DSM or Firmenich of its obligations under the BCA andthe BCA not being terminated.Recommendation by DSM's Managing Board and Supervisory BoardAfter careful consideration, the Supervisory Board and the Managing Board of DSMbelieve that the merger is in the best interests of DSM, its stakeholders(including the DSM shareholders) and the sustainable success of theDSM-Firmenich business, and therefore unanimously support the merger andrecommend the Offer for acceptance to the DSM shareholders.Each of Centerview Partners UK LLP and J.P. Morgan Securities plc has issued aseparate fairness opinion to the Supervisory Board and the Managing Board ofDSM, in each case to the effect that, as of such date and subject to theassumptions made, procedures followed, matters considered and qualifications andlimitations as set forth in each opinion, (a) the Offer Consideration providedfor pursuant to the business combination agreement between DSM and Firmenich isfair, from a financial point of view, to the DSM shareholders (other than inrespect of the shares held by DSM or any of its affiliates), and (b) the ShareSale Consideration to be paid to Company Holdco under the proposed Share Sale inconnection with the Post-Closing Merger pursuant to the business combinationagreement between DSM and Firmenich, is fair from a financial point of view, toCompany Holdco. The full text of such fairness opinions, each of which setsforth the assumptions made, procedures followed, matters considered andlimitations on the review undertaken in connection with each such opinion, willbe included in DSM's position statement. The opinion of each of CenterviewPartners UK LLP and J.P. Morgan Securities plc has been given to the SupervisoryBoard and Managing Board only, and not to DSM shareholders. As such, thefairness opinions do not contain a recommendation to DSM shareholders as towhether they should tender their Shares under the Offer (if and when made) orhow they should vote or act with respect to any resolutions or any other matter.During the acceptance period of the Offer, DSM will, as required by the Dutchtender offer rules, hold the EGM to, amongst other items, discuss the Offer,approve the business combination, approve the repurchase and cancellation of theDSM preference shares A (together with the approval of the business combination,the "Transaction Resolutions") and approve the pre-wired back-end structure.Subject to the terms of the BCA, the Supervisory Board and the Managing Board ofDSM unanimously recommend to the DSM shareholders to vote in favor of suchresolutions.Firmenich Shareholder ApprovalThe Board of Directors of Firmenich unanimously supports and recommends thetransaction. The Firmenich shareholders have approved the transaction.FinancingDSM will finance the cash payment to be made in connection with the Combinationfrom available cash resources. To assist DSM therein, it has entered into abridge financing facility of EUR3.0bn as borrower with J.P. Morgan Chase BankNA, London Branch as underwriter. At the date hereof, DSM has no reason tobelieve that the conditions precedent set out in the bridge financing facilitywill not be satisfied at the time of the Contribution.DSM and Firmenich have agreed that any cash payments to be made by DSM-Firmenichin connection with the pre-wired back-end structure or the buy-out procedure, asthe case may be, will be financed by selling DSM-Firmenich treasury shares priorto the end of 2023 that will be created prior to the Contribution.Pursuant to the Dutch tender offer rules, DSM-Firmenich confirms that it willhold an extraordinary general meeting no later than seven business days prior tothe end of the acceptance period under the Offer in order to issue theDSM-Firmenich shares required to settle the Offer. DSM, being the soleshareholder of DSM-Firmenich up to settlement of the Offer, has undertaken tovote in favor of the issuance of such DSM-Firmenich shares at such DSM-Firmenichgeneral meeting.Termination of the BCADSM and Firmenich have agreed on customary BCA termination grounds:- non-satisfaction of the conditions before the long stop date of 1 June 2023;- material breach of the BCA that is not or cannot be remedied;- a material adverse effect having occurred or become known at either DSM orFirmenich;- the DSM EGM not having approved the Transaction Resolutions, or the minimumacceptance level condition not being satisfied;- the DSM preference shares foundation having exercised its call option (exceptif the Transaction Resolutions have been approved by the DSM EGM) or the calloption is not cancelled;- Firmenich having accepted a superior proposal, which is an unsolicited thirdparty bona fide written proposal for all of the Firmenich shares or assetsthat provides for a cash consideration of at least CHF 28bn and for which suchthird party has obtained fully committed certainty of funds (a "SuperiorProposal"); and- an order, stay, judgment or decree has been issued which in any such caseprohibits the making and/or consummation of the transactions in accordancewith the BCA in any material respect.If the BCA is terminated in connection with Firmenich having accepted a SuperiorProposal, Firmenich would owe DSM a EUR400m termination fee.If the BCA is terminated in connection with the EGM not having approved theTransaction Resolutions or the minimum acceptance level not having beensatisfied or the DSM preference shares foundation having exercised its calloption, DSM would owe Firmenich a EUR400m reverse termination fee.Indicative timetableDSM and Firmenich will seek to obtain all the necessary approvals andcompetition clearances as soon as is practicable and will initiate theinformation and applicable consultation procedures, with DSM's works councilsand unions as soon as possible.The Offering Circular is expected to be made public in the second half of 2022.The merger is expected to ultimately close in the first half of 2023.Transaction advisersIn connection with the merger, Firmenich's lead financial adviser is GoldmanSachs International. Firmenich also received financial advice from BDT & CompanyEurope GmbH. Its legal advisers are Stibbe N.V. and Bär & Karrer AG. ObersonAbels SA is Firmenich's adviser on Swiss tax aspects. DSM's financial advisersare Centerview Partners UK LLP and J.P. Morgan Securities plc and its legaladvisers are Allen & Overy LLP and Walder Wyss Ltd.Transaction websitePlease visit http://www.creator-innovator.com/ for additional material ontoday's announcement.Media webinar informationDSM and Firmenich will hold a joint webcast for journalists at 10:00 CEST onTuesday, 31 May 2022 athttps://view.knowledgevision.com/presentation/8f16b9a5f51246f7913c7619f48afffb .Journalists who want to ask questions in the Q&A session have to registeradditionally via the following audio conference link: https://www.kpneventcall.nl/EventRegistration/c76a8004-fced-4f95-805a-7bb358f1e772 .Investor & analyst webinar informationDSM and Firmenich will host a joint analyst call at 15:00 CEST on Tuesday, 31May 2022 athttps://view.knowledgevision.com/presentation/3b964f3c70de4acb87bc9010d82264ad .Sell side analysts who want to ask questions in the Q&A session have to registeradditionally via the following audio conference link: https://www.kpneventcall.nl/EventRegistration/1b6ef99d-acb2-46e5-9553-fe5ecee45500 .All other participants can listen in to this Q&A session via the live stream.Capital Markets DayOn 13 June 2022, DSM and Firmenich will jointly organize a Capital Markets Day.More information will be published on the transaction website,http://www.creator-innovator.com/ .About FirmenichFirmenich is the world's largest privately-owned fragrance and taste company andhas been family-owned for 127 years. The Swiss company specializes in perfumes,flavors, and ingredients and is renowned for its world-class research as well asleadership in sustainability. Firmenich delivered CHF 4.5bn of sales in thecalendar year 2021 with Adjusted EBITDA margin of c. 20%.About DSMDSM has transformed during its 150+ year history into today's health, nutrition& bioscience global leader. The Dutch-Swiss company specializes in nutritionalingredients for food and feed with proven world-leading bioscience capabilitiesand an international network of high-quality manufacturing sites that underpin abusiness model of global products, local solutions and personalization andprecision. For Health, Nutrition & Bioscience (excluding Materials), DSMdelivered EUR7.3bn of sales in the calendar year 2021, with adjusted EBITDA ofEUR1.4bn and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 19%.DISCLAIMER This is a joint press release of DSM (also on behalf ofDSM-Firmenich) and Firmenich. DISCLAIMER This is a joint press release of DSM (also on behalf ofDSM-Firmenich) and Firmenich. This joint release includes the informationrequired pursuant to the provisions of Section 4, paragraphs 1 and 3, Section 5,paragraph 1 and Section 7, paragraph 4 and 5 of the Netherlands Decree in PublicTakeover Bids (Besluit openbare biedingen Wft, the "Decree") in connection withthe Offer and article 17 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU 596/2014). NO OFFERING IS BEING MADE TO ANY PERSON IN ANY JURISDICTION. While all reasonable care has been taken to ensure theaccuracy of the content, DSM, Firmenich and DSM-Firmenich do not guarantee itsaccuracy or completeness and DSM, Firmenich and DSM-Firmenich will not be heldliable for any loss or damages of any nature ensuing from using, trusting oracting on information provided. No information set out or referred to in thispublication may be regarded as creating any right or obligation and DSM,Firmenich and DSM-Firmenich expressly disclaim liability for any errors oromissions.This announcement contains materials produced by third parties and this contenthas been created solely by such third parties with no input from the DSM Groupor Firmenich International SA. It is not intended to be, and shall notconstitute in any way a binding or legal agreement, or impose any legalobligation on the DSM Group or Firmenich International SA. All proprietaryrights and interest in or connected with this announcement shall vest in the DSMGroup or Firmenich International SA, as the case may be. No part of it may beredistributed or reproduced without the prior written permission of the DSMGroup and Firmenich Group. All proprietary rights and interest in or connectedwith this publication shall vest in DSM or Firmenich, as the case may be. Thisannouncement speaks only as of this date.Additional information for US holders This announcement relates to the proposedcombination of a Dutch public company and a privately-held Swiss corporation.This announcement, the Offering Circular and other documents relating to theproposed combination have been, or will be, prepared in accordance with Europeanand Dutch law and European and Dutch disclosure requirements, format and style,all of which differ from those in the United States. The proposed transactionsreferred to herein and the information to be distributed in connectiontherewith, including the proposed Offer and related shareholder vote and anyrelated corporate transactions, are subject to disclosure, timing and proceduralrequirements and practices applicable in Europe and the Netherlands, whichdiffer from the disclosure requirements of the US tender offer and proxysolicitation rules, provided that the Offer will comply with the relevant UStender offer rules set out in Regulation 14E under the Securities Exchange Actof 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act") and the rules thereunderThe securities referred to herein and to be issued pursuant to the proposedOffer have not been, and are not presently intended to be, registered under theSecurities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") or under any laws orwith any securities regulatory authority of any state, district or otherjurisdiction, of the United States, and unless so registered may only be offeredor sold pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, theregistration requirements of the Securities Act and in compliance with anyapplicable state and other securities laws. There is not presently expected tobe any public offer of any securities in the United States. The informationcontained herein does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of anoffer to buy any securities in the United States. Further details of which USholders are eligible to receive the securities referred to herein, and theprocedural steps required to be taken by such persons to so receive suchsecurities, as well as the procedures for those US holders who do not so qualifyto receive such securities (if any), will be set forth in the Offering Circular.Neither the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) nor any US statesecurities commission has approved or disapproved of the securities referred toherein to be issued in connection with the proposed Offer or any relatedcorporate transaction, or determined if the information contained herein or inthe Offering Circular to be prepared in connection with the proposed exchangeoffer is accurate or complete. Any representation to the contrary is a criminaloffence in the United States.The securities referred to herein have not been and are not presently expectedto be listed on any US securities exchange or quoted on any inter-dealerquotation system in the United States. None of DSM-Firmenich, DSM or Firmenichpresently intends to take any action to facilitate a market in such securitiesin the United States.Financial statements, and all financial information that is included in theinformation contained herein or that may be included in the Offering Circularand any other documents relating to the securities referred to herein, have beenor will be prepared in accordance with International Financial ReportingStandards (IFRS) or other reporting standards or accounting practice which maynot be comparable to financial statements of companies in the United States orother companies whose financial statements are prepared in accordance withgenerally accepted accounting principles in the United States (US GAAP).It may be difficult for US holders to enforce their rights and claims arisingout of the US federal securities laws, since DSM is incorporated under the lawsof the Netherlands and DSM-Firmenich and Firmenich are incorporated under thelaws of Switzerland, and in each case the majority or all of their respectiveofficers and directors are residents of non-US jurisdictions. Judgments of UScourts are generally not enforceable in either the Netherlands or Switzerland.US holders may not be able to sue a non-US company or its officers or directorsin a non-US court for violations of US securities laws. Further, it may bedifficult to compel a non-US company and its affiliates to subject themselves toa US court's judgment. In addition, original actions, or actions for theenforcement of judgments of US courts, based on the civil liability provisionsof the US federal securities laws, may not be enforceable in the Netherlands orSwitzerland.Information Regarding Forward-Looking Statements . This announcement includesforward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to anumber of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the DSM Group's,Firmenich International SA's and the Combined Group's control and all of whichare based on the DSM Group's, Firmenich International SA's or the CombinedGroup's current beliefs and expectations about future events. Forward-lookingstatements are sometimes identified by the use of forward-looking terminologysuch as "aim", "annualized", "anticipate", "assume", "believe", "continue","could", "estimate", "expect", "goal", "hope", "intend", "may", "objective","plan", "position", "potential", "predict", "project", "risk", "seek", "should","target", "will" or "would" or the highlights or the negatives thereof, othervariations thereon or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statementsinclude all matters that are not historical facts. They appear in a number ofplaces throughout this publication and include statements that reflect the DSMGroup's, Firmenich International SA's or the Combined Group's intentions,beliefs or current expectations and projections about the their respectivefuture results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, performance,prospects, anticipated growth, targets, strategies and opportunities and themarkets in which they respectively operate, and the anticipated timing of theProposed Combination. These forward-looking statements and other statementscontained in this announcement regarding matters that are not historical factsinvolve predictions. No assurance can be given that such future results will beachieved; actual events or results may differ materially as a result of risksand uncertainties facing the DSM Group, Firmenich International SA or theCombined Group. Such risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to varymaterially from the future results indicated, expressed or implied in suchforward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this announcementspeak only as of the date of this announcement. Except as required by applicablelaws and regulations, DSM and Firmenich expressly disclaim any obligation orundertaking to update or revise the forward-looking statements contained in thisannouncement to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events,conditions or circumstances on which such statements are based.Financial Information . Financial objectives are internal objectives of DSM,Firmenich and the Combined Group to measure its operational performance andshould not be read as indicating that DSM, Firmenich or the Combined Group istargeting such metrics for any particular financial year. The ability of DSM,Firmenich and the Combined Group to achieve these financial objectives isinherently subject to significant business, economic and competitiveuncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of DSM,Firmenich and the Combined Group, and upon assumptions with respect to futurebusiness decisions that are subject to change. As a result, the actual resultsof DSM, Firmenich and the Combined Group may vary from these financialobjectives, and those variations may be material.Transaction conditions . Completion of the Proposed Combination is subject tothe satisfaction of a number of conditions as more fully described in thisannouncement. Consequently, there can be no certainty that completion of theProposed Combination will be forthcoming.DSM refers to DSM N.V. and the DSM Group refers to DSM and its subsidiaries.Firmenich refers to Firmenich International SA and its subsidiaries. 