DSM and Firmenich to merge, becoming the leading creation and innovation partner in nutrition, beauty and well-being
- Merger of equals of two iconic companies - both with a track record of growth
and a shared commitment to positively impact people and the planet - to create
DSM-Firmenich
- Uniquely positioned to anticipate and address evolving consumer needs by
supporting our customers
- Leveraging world-class science and complementary capabilities in fragrance,
taste, texture and nutrition
- Accelerating strategic delivery by further boosting innovation in high-growth
and resilient segments
- Attractive annual run rate synergy potential of EUR350m Adj. EBITDA, including
c. EUR500m annual sales uplift particularly from combining DSM's Food &
Beverage and Firmenich's Taste & Beyond businesses, supporting double-digit
EPS accretion1
- Projected mid-term 5-7% sustainable organic sales growth per annum, driven by
innovation and with mid-term adjusted EBITDA margin of 22-23%
- A Swiss-Dutch global group, with a Swiss domiciled holding company with the
seat of the principal in Kaiseraugst (CH) and listed on Euronext Amsterdam
- DSM-Firmenich will have a dual headquarter in Switzerland (Kaiseraugst) and
the Netherlands (Maastricht)
- DSM's shareholders to own in aggregate 65.5% of DSM-Firmenich and the various
Firmenich shareholders to own in aggregate 34.5% at inception
- Merger to be effected through public offer for DSM shares in exchange for
DSM-Firmenich shares (1:1 exchange ratio) and contribution of Firmenich shares
to DSM-Firmenich in exchange for DSM-Firmenich shares and EUR3.5bn cash
(subject to potential adjustment)
- Merger subject to customary conditions, including obtaining relevant
regulatory clearances and completing relevant employee consultation
procedures, and expected to be completed ultimately in the first half of 2023
- Managing Board and Supervisory Board of DSM unanimously support and recommend
the transaction. The Board of Directors of Firmenich unanimously supports and
recommends the transaction. Firmenich shareholders have approved the
transaction
- Additional material on today's announcement can be found on the transaction
website http://www.creator-innovator.com/
DSM and Firmenich today announce that they have entered into a business
combination agreement (the "BCA") to establish the leading creation and
innovation partner in nutrition, beauty and well-being ("DSM-Firmenich"). The
combination will bring together Firmenich's unique leading Perfumery and Taste
businesses, its world-class science platforms and associated co-creation
capabilities with DSM's outstanding Health and Nutrition portfolio and renowned
scientific expertise. The new company will have four high-performing and
complementary businesses, each with leading positions and underpinned by
world-class science.
DSM-Firmenich will benefit from complementary capabilities across fragrance,
taste, texture and nutrition, fueled by world-class science. The company will
have unparalleled proprietary capabilities to partner with customers to fulfill
their ambitions. DSM-Firmenich will be able to better anticipate and to address
the needs of today's conscious consumers who prioritize sustainability, health
and well-being.
The merger of DSM-Firmenich will further accelerate innovation for the industry
and generate new growth opportunities for customers. It will form a new
global-scale partner to serve the food and beverage industry, combining DSM's
Food & Beverage and Firmenich's Taste & Beyond businesses. Firmenich's
world-leading global Perfumery and Ingredients business will expand further into
Beauty through the addition of DSM's Personal Care & Aroma business. These new
combined businesses will be joined by DSM's high-performing Health, Nutrition &
Care and Animal Nutrition & Health businesses.
The combined company's extensive global footprint will provide customers with
access to an unprecedented network of R&D, creation and application
capabilities, informed by local consumer preferences, across regional and local
hubs around the world. Both businesses have successful track records of
investing in and delivering ground-breaking innovations that create and reshape
markets. Opportunities from new pioneering and complementary digitally-powered
business models will build upon the 125+ year heritages of each company in
purpose-led scientific discovery and innovation.
DSM-Firmenich will bring together both companies' relentless commitment to
sustainability across the value chain, and in doing so help to drive
environmental, social and governance leadership globally. Sustainability
considerations have long been embedded within both companies' strategies and
DSM-Firmenich combines two companies with shared values and longstanding action
on climate change, embracing nature and care for people.
The compelling strategic rationale for this combination is reflected in the
attractive synergy potential, resulting in double-digit EPS accretion1 and an
enhanced strategic position across the markets in which DSM-Firmenich will
operate.
Thomas Leysen, Chairman of the DSM Supervisory Board, commented: " DSM-Firmenich
will bring together leading creativity and cutting-edge science and innovation.
Together we will be able to better serve the needs of customers and deliver
compelling growth and returns. However, successful mergers require more than
complementary capabilities or compelling financials; they not only require
balanced governance and a respect of the interests of all stakeholders, but they
crucially require shared values. My colleagues and I are convinced we have all
of those elements, and it is for this reason that the Supervisory Board of DSM
concluded that this is truly a merger which is in the interest of all
stakeholders ."
Patrick Firmenich, Chairman of Firmenich, commented: "The combination of DSM and
Firmenich is transformational, and brings together two culturally aligned and
iconic businesses, each with over 125 years' heritage of innovation. Our shared
purpose and common values, combined with our highly complementary capabilities
gives me confidence we can accelerate our growth further through innovation and
new creations. I am confident that for all stakeholders of the future
DSM-Firmenich business, the most exciting times are still to come."
Geraldine Matchett and Dimitri de Vreeze, Co-CEOs of DSM, commented: " We are
honored to propose the combination of DSM and Firmenich, and the opportunity to
bring together 28,000 passionate people with a common commitment to enable our
customers to realize their ambitions as we better the health and well-being of
people and the planet. Together DSM-Firmenich will enjoy complementary
capabilities, including one of the largest creation communities in the industry,
enabling us to unlock new opportunities for customers as well as position us to
deliver enhanced long-term growth and shareholder value, sustainably. By coming
together, we will establish a company where anyone, anywhere in the world,
wishing to make a positive impact should aspire to work . "
Gilbert Ghostine, CEO of Firmenich, added: " This is the natural next step in
Firmenich's evolution. We are excited to build on Firmenich's tradition of
entrepreneurial excellence and create a global leader that will be able to bring
breakthrough innovation and technologies to our customers, addressing the most
pressing needs of consumers. DSM shares our purpose-led values and, like us,
creates value for its customers through its science-based approach and
pioneering technologies, making a real difference to people and planet. I am
excited that the legacy of Firmenich will shape a new industry leader that will
innovate for a better world."
The combination of Firmenich and DSM will establish the leading creation and
innovation partner in nutrition, beauty and well-being with four high-performing
and complementary businesses, each with pioneering, leadership positions:
- Perfumery & Beauty, with combined revenues of EUR3.3bn, will be the foremost
creator of positive fragrances and beauty products and a global aroma
ingredients business that together have leadership in renewable, natural,
proprietary biodegradable and biotechnology-derived ingredients. Firmenich's
leading global Perfumery and Ingredients business will expand into Beauty
through the addition of DSM's Personal Care & Aroma business to delight
consumers with superior sensorial experiences and differentiated performance,
delivering active benefits, addressing clean & hygiene, health & reassurance
and emotion & well-being
- Food & Beverage / Taste & Beyond, with combined revenues of EUR2.7bn, will
form a global-scale partner to the food and beverage industry with extensive
capabilities in taste, nutrition and functionality in order to provide
delicious, nutritious and sustainable products that deliver unique and
superior consumer experiences. The new business will lead the diet
transformation in creating healthier, great-tasting, accessible food and
beverages with more natural and sustainable ingredients, including market and
innovation leadership in naturals and clean label products; in plant-based
foods; and in supporting a superior taste experience whilst enhancing food's
nutritional profile (for example with vitamins, probiotics, and lipids and
reducing sugar and salt)
- Health, Nutrition & Care, with revenues of EUR2.2bn, will continue its
development as an end-to-end partner providing customized quality solutions
that support the health of people at every life stage. It will aim to keep the
world's growing population healthy through a broad portfolio of sustainable,
science-backed innovative solutions, addressing consumers' health and
lifestyle needs, for customers in the dietary supplements, early-life
nutrition, pharmaceuticals, medical nutrition, nutrition improvement for the
under-nourished, and medical devices markets
- Animal Nutrition & Health, with revenues of EUR3.3bn, will continue to focus
on specialty science- and technology-driven solutions to the ever-increasing
demand for protein such as meat but also eggs, fish and dairy, while also
alleviating the pressure on the planet's finite natural resources. The
business is leading a robust and achievable transformation to make animal
farming worldwide radically more sustainable by empowering farmers with
essential products such as vitamins. It is one of the world's largest
suppliers of eubiotics, enzymes, and mycotoxin risk management, as well as a
wide range of impactful innovations such as methane inhibitor Bovaer® and
fish-oil algae-alternative Veramaris®
The four businesses will be supported by a world-class foundation in science and
technology, a vertically integrated portfolio of nutrition, natural and
renewable ingredients, as well as best-in-class business functions. Both DSM and
Firmenich have successful track records of delivering ground-breaking
innovations that create and reshape markets for growth (for example Bovaer®,
Veramaris®, biodegradable fragrance encapsulation, renewable fragrance
materials, sugar and salt reduction, plant-based foods, fermentation processes
for human milk oligosaccharides, and lipids). DSM-Firmenich will operate at the
highest safety and quality standards, with strong regional manufacturing
presence ensuring supply continuity, resilience and trust for our customers.
DSM-Firmenich will continue the two companies' relentless commitment to
sustainability across the value chain.
1 Earnings impact compares pro forma DSM-Firmenich EPS assuming full disposal of
Materials (in line with the pro forma framework for DSM-Firmenich financials as
presented on page 32 of the accompanying presentation introducing the merger
dated May 31, 2022), relative to DSM Group EPS excluding Materials.
A common 125+ year heritage of purpose-led scientific discovery and innovation
Both companies bring scientific excellence across a network of 15 global R&D
facilities, addressing all major and emerging disciplines in the markets served.
The combination brings together leading capabilities in and a continued
commitment to discovery, scale-up and commercialization including a portfolio of
more than 16,000 patents across approximately 2,600 patent families. At
DSM-Firmenich's core will be deep science capabilities, with significant
cross-fertilization opportunities in bioscience, fermentation, green chemistry,
receptor biology, sensory perception and formulation, augmented by analytical
sciences, data sciences and artificial intelligence.
The merger will build on both companies' track record of delivering
groundbreaking innovations; for DSM, currently structured around its four
platforms of Precision, Prevention, Protein and Pathways. Firmenich research
delivers groundbreaking innovations addressing differentiated creation,
sustainability, and wellness.
Unparalleled proprietary, complementary capabilities
DSM-Firmenich will bring locally differentiated co-creation and innovation to
best serve global companies, regional champions, and emerging brands and
start-ups to bring new ideas to market with agility. The combination will enable
further competitive advantages through critical mass in creation and application
capabilities in all regional and local hubs worldwide to address specific
consumer preferences and serve customers anywhere they operate.
Firmenich's leadership in developing creations and applications that delight
consumers, while leveraging superior consumer insights to bring attributes that
consumers value, will be enriched by DSM's outstanding health and nutrition
portfolio, capabilities and expertise. Both companies have pioneering and
complementary digitally-powered business models (for example Hologram Sciences,
Sustell(TM), Verax(TM) Scentmate(TM), and d-lab(TM)) where there is potential to
cross-fertilize and accelerate growth.
DSM-Firmenich's unique co-creation capabilities will be exemplified by their
perfumers and flavorists, enabling partnerships with customers to fulfil their
ambitions. These artisans already harness an industry-leading ingredient
palette, building on breakthrough technologies to drive true differentiation for
customers. Under DSM-Firmenich these experts will continue to be supported by
strong investment in internal research and development teams, delivering the
sensorial experiences and unique signatures that help customers delight
consumers.
A purpose-led company committed to people and the planet
DSM-Firmenich will be a global company where anyone who has a desire to make a
positive impact in the world should aspire to work. The merger will bring
together two purpose-led, growing companies with shared values and an engaging
culture that puts people first.
28,000 passionate, talented and diverse people are the basis of the success of
both companies, where caring for people's safety, health and well-being has long
been core to the culture of both companies and will remain so. The merger will
bring the opportunity to combine talent, best practices and learnings from
across both companies to create a stronger environment for employees to thrive.
DSM and Firmenich are bound by a shared dedication to create and innovate, to
deliver value for customers, and to contribute to the health and well-being of
people and the planet. It will also create new and varied career development
opportunities with ongoing commitments to maintain strong community connections
everywhere DSM-Firmenich operates.
With a unique legacy as responsible businesses, DSM-Firmenich will build on a
pioneering track record of environmental and social action over many decades.
DSM-Firmenich will uphold each company's world-class ESG performance of acting
on climate change, embracing nature and caring about people throughout its value
chain. These actions are backed by industry-leading credentials. The United
Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs) are embedded within both
companies' strategies with a focus on generating positive and measurable impact
demonstrated by, amongst other initiatives, DSM's food system commitments and
Firmenich's commitment to reducing inequalities in the workplace as well as
addressing the global sanitation crisis through the deployment of its malodor
technologies. Both companies have a strong history of and reputation for
operating to the highest international public company standards.
Sustainable, superior growth prospects supported by innovation and client
partnership
DSM-Firmenich's leadership anticipates sustainable mid-single-digit organic
sales growth moving to the 5-7% range over the medium term and high single-digit
adjusted EBITDA growth, supported by growth synergies and innovation
opportunities. This is coupled with a resilient 20%+ adjusted EBITDA margin at
the outset and moving to the 22-23% range over the medium term, supported by
synergies.
The combination is expected to realize recurring run-rate pre-tax synergies of
approximately EUR350m adjusted EBITDA per year by 2026, including an uplift of
around EUR500m in annualized revenues as a result of accelerating innovation
with customers. Substantial revenue synergy potential is expected from the
integration of DSM's Food & Beverage and Firmenich's Taste & Beyond businesses.
To realize the total synergies, DSM-Firmenich expects to incur one-time
implementation costs of approximately EUR250m. Given the complementary nature of
the merger, the integration execution risks are considered to be limited.
DSM-Firmenich will be a highly free cash flow generative company with
disciplined capital allocation and a commitment to maintaining a strong
investment grade credit rating, with Net Debt/EBITDA of 1.5-2.5x over the medium
term, and a dividend policy based on a payout ratio of 40-60% of adjusted
earnings.
Experienced Board and strong joint leadership team with proven track records of
strategic execution and shareholder value creation
DSM-Firmenich's Board of Directors, under Swiss governance, will comprise three
nominees from the Firmenich shareholders, seven independent directors from DSM's
Supervisory Board, as well as one independent director from the existing
Firmenich Board and one new independent member.
The DSM-Firmenich Board and leadership roles will include:
- Thomas Leysen, current Chairman of the Supervisory Board of DSM, to be
appointed Chairman of DSM-Firmenich and Patrick Firmenich, currently Chairman
of Firmenich, to be appointed Vice Chairman
- Geraldine Matchett and Dimitri de Vreeze, currently Co-CEOs of DSM, to be
appointed Co-CEOs of DSM-Firmenich (including CFO and COO responsibilities
respectively)
- Emmanuel Butstraen, currently President of Taste & Beyond at Firmenich to be
appointed Chief Integration Officer
DSM-Firmenich will have a balanced leadership team of talented individuals,
representing its diversity, skillset, and ambitions.
Governance
DSM-Firmenich will be domiciled in Switzerland with the seat of the principal in
Kaiseraugst (CH) and listed on Euronext Amsterdam. The effective tax rate of
DSM-Firmenich is expected to be approximately at the level of DSM today.
DSM-Firmenich will have a dual headquarter in Switzerland (Kaiseraugst) and the
Netherlands (Maastricht). With regards to the businesses and research:
- Perfumery & Beauty will be led out of Geneva (CH)
- Food & Beverage / Taste & Beyond will be led out of Delft (NL)
- Health, Nutrition & Care will be led out of Kaiseraugst (CH)
- Animal Nutrition & Health will be led out of Kaiseraugst (CH)
- Perfumery, Ingredients and Taste Research will be led out of Geneva (CH)
- Global biotechnology research and network will be led out of Delft (NL)
Transaction process
At inception, DSM shareholders will own in aggregate 65.5% of DSM-Firmenich and
the various shareholders of Firmenich will own in aggregate 34.5% of
DSM-Firmenich and receive EUR3.5bn in cash (subject to potential adjustments).
This valuation reflects a DSM market capitalization of EUR25.3bn2 and implied
enterprise value adjusted for the Materials business ("EV") of EUR21.6bn3.
Firmenich expects to finish its fiscal year ending June 2022 with organic
revenue growth above 9%4 (CHF 4.6bn+) and to deliver Adj. EBITDA above CHF 900m,
growing double-digit year-over-year on an organic basis5 or above CHF 910m when
including the 12-month pro forma impact of acquisitions.6
Once the merger is completed, DSM-Firmenich, a newly incorporated
Swiss-domiciled company, will hold the DSM and Firmenich businesses and
DSM-Firmenich will be listed on Euronext Amsterdam. The transaction process is
described in more detail below.
As a first step, the DSM shareholders will be given the opportunity to exchange
their DSM shares for DSM-Firmenich shares through a public exchange offer (the
"Offer"). The consideration under the Offer will be one ordinary share in the
capital of DSM-Firmenich for each tendered ordinary share in the capital of DSM.
The terms and conditions of such an offer will be set out in an offer memorandum
(such document, together with the listing prospectus, the "Offering Circular")
which is expected to be published in the second half of 2022. Subject to
regulatory approvals, the Offer will be extended only to eligible ordinary
shareholders. Non-eligible shareholders will be US persons that do not qualify
as an institutional buyer or qualified purchaser under US securities laws and/or
that are not tax resident in the EU, the EEA, the overseas parts of the Kingdom
of the Netherlands, or in a jurisdiction that has concluded a double tax treaty
with the Netherlands that includes a dividend clause.
Furthermore, DSM and Firmenich have agreed that if DSM-Firmenich, after
settlement of the Offer, holds less than 95%, but at least 80% of the ordinary
share capital of DSM, DSM-Firmenich may decide to implement a customary
pre-wired back-end structure. This first step consists of a legal triangular
merger involving DSM and two newly incorporated subsidiaries of DSM ("Company
Holdco" and "Company Sub"). In this legal triangular merger, DSM (as
disappearing company) merges with and into Company Sub (as acquiring company),
and Company Holdco issues shares to the shareholders of DSM. Subsequently
Company Holdco sells its shares in Company Sub to DSM-Firmenich (the "Share
Sale") for a consideration consisting of a note (the "Note") that gives the
holder of the note the right to require DSM-Firmenich to deliver to it, on first
demand, such number of DSM-Firmenich shares that is equal to the number of DSM
ordinary shares held by DSM-Firmenich plus the DSM ordinary shares held by the
non-tendering DSM shareholders (the "Share Sale Consideration"). As a final
step, Company Holdco is liquidated, and as soon as practicable after completion
of the Share Sale, the liquidator will arrange for an (advance) liquidation
distribution. For the non-tendering DSM shareholders the gross (advance)
liquidation distribution will, subject to regulatory restrictions, consist of
ordinary shares in the capital of DSM-Firmenich plus an amount in cash
reflecting the amount of Dutch dividend withholding tax due in respect of the
distribution and a cash payment in lieu of any fractional DSM-Firmenich ordinary
shares. Company Holdco will receive such ordinary shares in the capital of
DSM-Firmenich and cash through a settlement of part of the Note. Non-tendering
DSM shareholders are advised that such distribution will be subject to a Dutch
dividend withholding tax that will be deducted from the gross (advance)
liquidation distribution. The (advance) liquidation distribution to
DSM-Firmenich will consist of the (remaining part of) the Note (such merger,
Share Sale and liquidation, together the "Post-Closing Merger"). Further details
of the Post-Closing Merger will be set out in the Offering Circular.
Furthermore, if after settlement of the Offer, DSM-Firmenich holds at least 95%
of the ordinary shares in the capital of DSM, DSM-Firmenich will commence a
statutory buy-out procedure in accordance with Dutch law.
After settlement of the shares tendered in the post-acceptance period of the
Offer, the Firmenich shareholders will contribute 100% of the shares in the
capital of Firmenich to DSM-Firmenich in exchange for DSM-Firmenich shares and
EUR3.5bn in cash (subject to potential adjustments) (the "Contribution").
Immediately following completion of the Contribution, the various Firmenich
shareholders would own in aggregate 34.5% of DSM-Firmenich's issued capital.
Shareholders of Firmenich will be long-term, committed shareholders of
DSM-Firmenich. With this in mind, DSM-Firmenich has entered into relationship
agreements with different Firmenich shareholders setting out the conditions and
mechanisms for nominating DSM-Firmenich's board members.
The DSM-Firmenich shares will be admitted to listing and trading on Euronext
Amsterdam on or shortly after the settlement of the Offer.
2 Figures based on share price of EUR145.65, 174m DSM fully diluted share count.
3 As per broker SOTP value of Materials of EUR4.7bn, and based on EUR1.0bn Net
Debt.
4 Reflects organic growth at constant currency.
5 Reflects organic growth at constant currency.
6 Pro-forma EBITDA includes the 12-month pro-forma impact of acquisitions that
have been completed during FY22 with an acquisition spend of c. CHF 110m since 1
January 2022. Firmenich Net Debt (S&P) was CHF 2.5bn at the end of December 2021
including 100% debt treatment for the hybrid instrument.
Dividends
As part of the transaction, DSM and Firmenich have agreed the following
regarding dividends to be paid in the period until completion of the merger:
- for its FY 2021 (ending December 2021), DSM will pay EUR292m gross final
dividend in June 2022;
- for its FY 2022 (ending 31 December 2022), DSM will pay EUR163m gross interim
dividend in August 2022; and for its FY 2022 (ending June 2022), Firmenich
will pay EUR250m gross dividends between September and closing.
In addition, DSM and Firmenich have agreed that within two months after
completion of the merger, DSM-Firmenich will resolve to pay a gross dividend, to
be paid fully out of Swiss recognized capital contribution reserves, of EUR423m
to be paid as soon as possible after the necessary corporate resolutions have
been adopted by DSM-Firmenich.
Conditions
The obligation of the parties to effect the merger, including for DSM-Firmenich
to declare the Offer unconditional and for the Firmenich shareholders to
implement the Contribution, is subject to the satisfaction or waiver (as
applicable) of customary conditions, including:
- minimum acceptance condition of 95% DSM's ordinary share capital,
automatically reduced to 80% if a pre-wired back-end structure is approved at
the DSM EGM;
- receipt of the relevant competition clearances, or where applicable,
expiration or termination of applicable waiting periods in lieu of such
consents or approvals;
- clearance from the relevant Dutch and Swiss financial supervision authorities;
- receipt of the relevant foreign direct investment approvals;
- DSM's general meeting of shareholders having approved the business combination
and the repurchase and redemption of the DSM cumulative preference shares A;
- relevant agreements with the holders of DSM's cumulative preference shares A
in relation thereto remaining in full force and effect and not having been
amended or modified;
- DSM's employee information and consultation obligations having been completed;
- the DSM preference shares foundation having agreed to cancel its call option
(and any outstanding preference shares B);
- Euronext's approval of DSM-Firmenich's listing application;
- the Offering Circular having been approved by the AFM and the approval of any
other securities regulatory authority required to implement the merger;
- confirmation by Euroclear Nederland that the DSM-Firmenich ordinary shares
have been accepted for book-entry transfer;
- no court, arbitral or governmental ruling or governmental regulations having
been enacted which prohibits the consummation of the merger in any material
respect;
- no breach of warranties given by DSM or Firmenich, respectively (except as
would not have a material adverse effect on the relevant party or its ability
to complete the merger);
- no material adverse effect having occurred;
- no material breach by DSM or Firmenich of its obligations under the BCA and
the BCA not being terminated.
Recommendation by DSM's Managing Board and Supervisory Board
After careful consideration, the Supervisory Board and the Managing Board of DSM
believe that the merger is in the best interests of DSM, its stakeholders
(including the DSM shareholders) and the sustainable success of the
DSM-Firmenich business, and therefore unanimously support the merger and
recommend the Offer for acceptance to the DSM shareholders.
Each of Centerview Partners UK LLP and J.P. Morgan Securities plc has issued a
separate fairness opinion to the Supervisory Board and the Managing Board of
DSM, in each case to the effect that, as of such date and subject to the
assumptions made, procedures followed, matters considered and qualifications and
limitations as set forth in each opinion, (a) the Offer Consideration provided
for pursuant to the business combination agreement between DSM and Firmenich is
fair, from a financial point of view, to the DSM shareholders (other than in
respect of the shares held by DSM or any of its affiliates), and (b) the Share
Sale Consideration to be paid to Company Holdco under the proposed Share Sale in
connection with the Post-Closing Merger pursuant to the business combination
agreement between DSM and Firmenich, is fair from a financial point of view, to
Company Holdco. The full text of such fairness opinions, each of which sets
forth the assumptions made, procedures followed, matters considered and
limitations on the review undertaken in connection with each such opinion, will
be included in DSM's position statement. The opinion of each of Centerview
Partners UK LLP and J.P. Morgan Securities plc has been given to the Supervisory
Board and Managing Board only, and not to DSM shareholders. As such, the
fairness opinions do not contain a recommendation to DSM shareholders as to
whether they should tender their Shares under the Offer (if and when made) or
how they should vote or act with respect to any resolutions or any other matter.
During the acceptance period of the Offer, DSM will, as required by the Dutch
tender offer rules, hold the EGM to, amongst other items, discuss the Offer,
approve the business combination, approve the repurchase and cancellation of the
DSM preference shares A (together with the approval of the business combination,
the "Transaction Resolutions") and approve the pre-wired back-end structure.
Subject to the terms of the BCA, the Supervisory Board and the Managing Board of
DSM unanimously recommend to the DSM shareholders to vote in favor of such
resolutions.
Firmenich Shareholder Approval
The Board of Directors of Firmenich unanimously supports and recommends the
transaction. The Firmenich shareholders have approved the transaction.
Financing
DSM will finance the cash payment to be made in connection with the Combination
from available cash resources. To assist DSM therein, it has entered into a
bridge financing facility of EUR3.0bn as borrower with J.P. Morgan Chase Bank
NA, London Branch as underwriter. At the date hereof, DSM has no reason to
believe that the conditions precedent set out in the bridge financing facility
will not be satisfied at the time of the Contribution.
DSM and Firmenich have agreed that any cash payments to be made by DSM-Firmenich
in connection with the pre-wired back-end structure or the buy-out procedure, as
the case may be, will be financed by selling DSM-Firmenich treasury shares prior
to the end of 2023 that will be created prior to the Contribution.
Pursuant to the Dutch tender offer rules, DSM-Firmenich confirms that it will
hold an extraordinary general meeting no later than seven business days prior to
the end of the acceptance period under the Offer in order to issue the
DSM-Firmenich shares required to settle the Offer. DSM, being the sole
shareholder of DSM-Firmenich up to settlement of the Offer, has undertaken to
vote in favor of the issuance of such DSM-Firmenich shares at such DSM-Firmenich
general meeting.
Termination of the BCA
DSM and Firmenich have agreed on customary BCA termination grounds:
- non-satisfaction of the conditions before the long stop date of 1 June 2023;
- material breach of the BCA that is not or cannot be remedied;
- a material adverse effect having occurred or become known at either DSM or
Firmenich;
- the DSM EGM not having approved the Transaction Resolutions, or the minimum
acceptance level condition not being satisfied;
- the DSM preference shares foundation having exercised its call option (except
if the Transaction Resolutions have been approved by the DSM EGM) or the call
option is not cancelled;
- Firmenich having accepted a superior proposal, which is an unsolicited third
party bona fide written proposal for all of the Firmenich shares or assets
that provides for a cash consideration of at least CHF 28bn and for which such
third party has obtained fully committed certainty of funds (a "Superior
Proposal"); and
- an order, stay, judgment or decree has been issued which in any such case
prohibits the making and/or consummation of the transactions in accordance
with the BCA in any material respect.
If the BCA is terminated in connection with Firmenich having accepted a Superior
Proposal, Firmenich would owe DSM a EUR400m termination fee.
If the BCA is terminated in connection with the EGM not having approved the
Transaction Resolutions or the minimum acceptance level not having been
satisfied or the DSM preference shares foundation having exercised its call
option, DSM would owe Firmenich a EUR400m reverse termination fee.
Indicative timetable
DSM and Firmenich will seek to obtain all the necessary approvals and
competition clearances as soon as is practicable and will initiate the
information and applicable consultation procedures, with DSM's works councils
and unions as soon as possible.
The Offering Circular is expected to be made public in the second half of 2022.
The merger is expected to ultimately close in the first half of 2023.
Transaction advisers
In connection with the merger, Firmenich's lead financial adviser is Goldman
Sachs International. Firmenich also received financial advice from BDT & Company
Europe GmbH. Its legal advisers are Stibbe N.V. and Bär & Karrer AG. Oberson
Abels SA is Firmenich's adviser on Swiss tax aspects. DSM's financial advisers
are Centerview Partners UK LLP and J.P. Morgan Securities plc and its legal
advisers are Allen & Overy LLP and Walder Wyss Ltd.
Transaction website
Please visit http://www.creator-innovator.com/ for additional material on
today's announcement.
Media webinar information
DSM and Firmenich will hold a joint webcast for journalists at 10:00 CEST on
Tuesday, 31 May 2022 at
https://view.knowledgevision.com/presentation/8f16b9a5f51246f7913c7619f48afffb .
Journalists who want to ask questions in the Q&A session have to register
additionally via the following audio conference link: https://www.kpneventcall.n
l/EventRegistration/c76a8004-fced-4f95-805a-7bb358f1e772 .
Investor & analyst webinar information
DSM and Firmenich will host a joint analyst call at 15:00 CEST on Tuesday, 31
May 2022 at
https://view.knowledgevision.com/presentation/3b964f3c70de4acb87bc9010d82264ad .
Sell side analysts who want to ask questions in the Q&A session have to register
additionally via the following audio conference link: https://www.kpneventcall.n
l/EventRegistration/1b6ef99d-acb2-46e5-9553-fe5ecee45500 .
All other participants can listen in to this Q&A session via the live stream.
Capital Markets Day
On 13 June 2022, DSM and Firmenich will jointly organize a Capital Markets Day.
More information will be published on the transaction website,
http://www.creator-innovator.com/ .
About Firmenich
Firmenich is the world's largest privately-owned fragrance and taste company and
has been family-owned for 127 years. The Swiss company specializes in perfumes,
flavors, and ingredients and is renowned for its world-class research as well as
leadership in sustainability. Firmenich delivered CHF 4.5bn of sales in the
calendar year 2021 with Adjusted EBITDA margin of c. 20%.
About DSM
DSM has transformed during its 150+ year history into today's health, nutrition
& bioscience global leader. The Dutch-Swiss company specializes in nutritional
ingredients for food and feed with proven world-leading bioscience capabilities
and an international network of high-quality manufacturing sites that underpin a
business model of global products, local solutions and personalization and
precision. For Health, Nutrition & Bioscience (excluding Materials), DSM
delivered EUR7.3bn of sales in the calendar year 2021, with adjusted EBITDA of
EUR1.4bn and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 19%.
DISCLAIMER This is a joint press release of DSM (also on behalf of
DSM-Firmenich) and Firmenich. This joint release includes the information
required pursuant to the provisions of Section 4, paragraphs 1 and 3, Section 5,
paragraph 1 and Section 7, paragraph 4 and 5 of the Netherlands Decree in Public
Takeover Bids (Besluit openbare biedingen Wft, the "Decree") in connection with
the Offer and article 17 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU 596/2014). This
announcement does not constitute an offer, or any solicitation of any offer, to
buy or subscribe for any securities in DSM. Any offer will be made only by means
of an offer memorandum approved by the AFM. This announcement is not for
release, publication or distribution, directly or indirectly (in whole or in
part) in, into, or from any jurisdiction where to do so would constitute a
violation of the relevant laws or regulations of such jurisdiction, including
the United States, Canada, South Africa, Australia and Japan.
NO OFFERING IS BEING MADE TO ANY PERSON IN ANY JURISDICTION. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT
MAY NOT BE USED FOR, OR IN CONNECTION WITH, AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE, OR FORM
PART OF, AN OFFER BY, OR INVITATION BY OR ON BEHALF OF, DSM, FIRMENICH OR ANY
REPRESENTATIVE OF DSM OR FIRMENICH, TO PURCHASE ANY SECURITIES OR AN OFFER TO
SELL OR ISSUE, OR THE SOLICITATION TO BUY SECURITIES BY ANY PERSON IN ANY
JURISDICTION. NO ACTION HAS BEEN OR WILL BE TAKEN IN ANY JURISDICTION BY DSM OR
FIRMENICH THAT WOULD PERMIT AN OFFERING OF THE ORDINARY SHARES OR POSSESSION OR
DISTRIBUTION OF A PROSPECTUS IN ANY JURISDICTION, EXCEPT TO THE EXTENT
EXPLICITLY DISCLOSED BY DSM OR FIRMENICH.
This announcement is for information purposes only it is not a recommendation to
engage in investment activities and is provided "as is", without representation
or warranty of any kind. While all reasonable care has been taken to ensure the
accuracy of the content, DSM, Firmenich and DSM-Firmenich do not guarantee its
accuracy or completeness and DSM, Firmenich and DSM-Firmenich will not be held
liable for any loss or damages of any nature ensuing from using, trusting or
acting on information provided. No information set out or referred to in this
publication may be regarded as creating any right or obligation and DSM,
Firmenich and DSM-Firmenich expressly disclaim liability for any errors or
omissions.
This announcement contains materials produced by third parties and this content
has been created solely by such third parties with no input from the DSM Group
or Firmenich International SA. It is not intended to be, and shall not
constitute in any way a binding or legal agreement, or impose any legal
obligation on the DSM Group or Firmenich International SA. All proprietary
rights and interest in or connected with this announcement shall vest in the DSM
Group or Firmenich International SA, as the case may be. No part of it may be
redistributed or reproduced without the prior written permission of the DSM
Group and Firmenich Group. All proprietary rights and interest in or connected
with this publication shall vest in DSM or Firmenich, as the case may be. This
announcement speaks only as of this date.
Additional information for US holders This announcement relates to the proposed
combination of a Dutch public company and a privately-held Swiss corporation.
This announcement, the Offering Circular and other documents relating to the
proposed combination have been, or will be, prepared in accordance with European
and Dutch law and European and Dutch disclosure requirements, format and style,
all of which differ from those in the United States. The proposed transactions
referred to herein and the information to be distributed in connection
therewith, including the proposed Offer and related shareholder vote and any
related corporate transactions, are subject to disclosure, timing and procedural
requirements and practices applicable in Europe and the Netherlands, which
differ from the disclosure requirements of the US tender offer and proxy
solicitation rules, provided that the Offer will comply with the relevant US
tender offer rules set out in Regulation 14E under the Securities Exchange Act
of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act") and the rules thereunder
The securities referred to herein and to be issued pursuant to the proposed
Offer have not been, and are not presently intended to be, registered under the
Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") or under any laws or
with any securities regulatory authority of any state, district or other
jurisdiction, of the United States, and unless so registered may only be offered
or sold pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the
registration requirements of the Securities Act and in compliance with any
applicable state and other securities laws. There is not presently expected to
be any public offer of any securities in the United States. The information
contained herein does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an
offer to buy any securities in the United States. Further details of which US
holders are eligible to receive the securities referred to herein, and the
procedural steps required to be taken by such persons to so receive such
securities, as well as the procedures for those US holders who do not so qualify
to receive such securities (if any), will be set forth in the Offering Circular.
Neither the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) nor any US state
securities commission has approved or disapproved of the securities referred to
herein to be issued in connection with the proposed Offer or any related
corporate transaction, or determined if the information contained herein or in
the Offering Circular to be prepared in connection with the proposed exchange
offer is accurate or complete. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal
offence in the United States.
The securities referred to herein have not been and are not presently expected
to be listed on any US securities exchange or quoted on any inter-dealer
quotation system in the United States. None of DSM-Firmenich, DSM or Firmenich
presently intends to take any action to facilitate a market in such securities
in the United States.
Financial statements, and all financial information that is included in the
information contained herein or that may be included in the Offering Circular
and any other documents relating to the securities referred to herein, have been
or will be prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting
Standards (IFRS) or other reporting standards or accounting practice which may
not be comparable to financial statements of companies in the United States or
other companies whose financial statements are prepared in accordance with
generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (US GAAP).
It may be difficult for US holders to enforce their rights and claims arising
out of the US federal securities laws, since DSM is incorporated under the laws
of the Netherlands and DSM-Firmenich and Firmenich are incorporated under the
laws of Switzerland, and in each case the majority or all of their respective
officers and directors are residents of non-US jurisdictions. Judgments of US
courts are generally not enforceable in either the Netherlands or Switzerland.
US holders may not be able to sue a non-US company or its officers or directors
in a non-US court for violations of US securities laws. Further, it may be
difficult to compel a non-US company and its affiliates to subject themselves to
a US court's judgment. In addition, original actions, or actions for the
enforcement of judgments of US courts, based on the civil liability provisions
of the US federal securities laws, may not be enforceable in the Netherlands or
Switzerland.
Information Regarding Forward-Looking Statements . This announcement includes
forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a
number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the DSM Group's,
Firmenich International SA's and the Combined Group's control and all of which
are based on the DSM Group's, Firmenich International SA's or the Combined
Group's current beliefs and expectations about future events. Forward-looking
statements are sometimes identified by the use of forward-looking terminology
such as "aim", "annualized", "anticipate", "assume", "believe", "continue",
"could", "estimate", "expect", "goal", "hope", "intend", "may", "objective",
"plan", "position", "potential", "predict", "project", "risk", "seek", "should",
"target", "will" or "would" or the highlights or the negatives thereof, other
variations thereon or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements
include all matters that are not historical facts. They appear in a number of
places throughout this publication and include statements that reflect the DSM
Group's, Firmenich International SA's or the Combined Group's intentions,
beliefs or current expectations and projections about the their respective
future results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, performance,
prospects, anticipated growth, targets, strategies and opportunities and the
markets in which they respectively operate, and the anticipated timing of the
Proposed Combination. These forward-looking statements and other statements
contained in this announcement regarding matters that are not historical facts
involve predictions. No assurance can be given that such future results will be
achieved; actual events or results may differ materially as a result of risks
and uncertainties facing the DSM Group, Firmenich International SA or the
Combined Group. Such risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to vary
materially from the future results indicated, expressed or implied in such
forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this announcement
speak only as of the date of this announcement. Except as required by applicable
laws and regulations, DSM and Firmenich expressly disclaim any obligation or
undertaking to update or revise the forward-looking statements contained in this
announcement to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events,
conditions or circumstances on which such statements are based.
Financial Information . Financial objectives are internal objectives of DSM,
Firmenich and the Combined Group to measure its operational performance and
should not be read as indicating that DSM, Firmenich or the Combined Group is
targeting such metrics for any particular financial year. The ability of DSM,
Firmenich and the Combined Group to achieve these financial objectives is
inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive
uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of DSM,
Firmenich and the Combined Group, and upon assumptions with respect to future
business decisions that are subject to change. As a result, the actual results
of DSM, Firmenich and the Combined Group may vary from these financial
objectives, and those variations may be material.
Transaction conditions . Completion of the Proposed Combination is subject to
the satisfaction of a number of conditions as more fully described in this
announcement. Consequently, there can be no certainty that completion of the
Proposed Combination will be forthcoming.
DSM refers to DSM N.V. and the DSM Group refers to DSM and its subsidiaries.
Firmenich refers to Firmenich International SA and its subsidiaries. The
Combined Group refers to DSM-Firmenich and its subsidiaries following completion
of the Proposed Combination (including the DSM Group and Firmenich International
SA).
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1828928/Logo_Combined_Logo.jpg
Contact:
FTI Consulting LLP,
Edward Bridges or Alex Le May,
Email: scdsm@fticonsulting.com,
Telephone: +44 20 3727 1017; DSM Investor Relations enquiries: Dave Huizing,
Email: investor.relations@dsm.com,
Telephone: +31 45 578 2864; Firmenich media enquiries: Brunswick Group,
Joseph Chi Lo or Edward Brown,
Email: firmenich@brunswickgroup.com,
Telephone: +44 20 7404 5959; Firmenich Investor Relations enquiries: Diego
Chantrain,
Email: investor_relations@firmenich.com,
Telephone: +41 75 429 45 93
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/133181/5235366
OTS: Firmenich
