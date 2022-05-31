HusCompagniet Discount to Peers Is Unwarranted, Carnegie Says, Initiating with Buy
- (PLX AI) – HusCompagniet discount to peers in the Nordic residential development and construction market is not warranted, analysts at Carnegie said, initiating coverage of the stock with a buy recommendation.
- Price target DKK 110 implies 40% upside
- Trading at a significant discount to peers, HusCompagniet should appeal to investors looking for strong cash generation and great margin resilience among cyclical small cap names, Carnegie said
- The company offers an attractive mix of a flexible cost base, a slim balance sheet, a market leading position and best-in-class cash conversion: Carnegie
