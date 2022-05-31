Buy Swedbank on Attractive Valuation, Nordea Says in Upgrade
(PLX AI) – Swedbank's valuation is attractive and its discount to the sector is set to shrink, analysts at Nordea said, raising their recommendation on the stock to buy from hold. Price target SEK 174Swedbank is trading at a 7% discount to Nordic …
- (PLX AI) – Swedbank's valuation is attractive and its discount to the sector is set to shrink, analysts at Nordea said, raising their recommendation on the stock to buy from hold.
- Price target SEK 174
- Swedbank is trading at a 7% discount to Nordic peers, and if higher rate scenarios materialize, the discount would increase to 15%, Nordea said
- Swedbank is down 0.9% at SEK 150.15 in early trading
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0