checkAd

On course for growth Sedus Stoll Group ends the 2021 financial year on a clear positive note (FOTO)

Dogern (ots) - With a turnover of EUR 195.9 million, the Sedus Stoll Group was
able to record sales gains of 6.5% in the 2021 financial year. Despite the
continuing challenges of COVID-19 and extraordinary cost increases in the
energy, transport and material sectors, the Group's net profit for the year was
EUR 2.6 million.

The Sedus Stoll Group further expanded its position as a European player in
2021: With revenues of around EUR 88.6 million, the Group was able to record an
increase of 18.6% overseas. The group of companies further strengthened its
market position, in particular, with international business customers.

"2021 was a very good year for the entire office furniture industry as well as
for us," explains Christoph Kargruber, Director of Marketing and Sales at the
Sedus Stoll Group. "We have not yet been able to fully make up for the drop in
2020, however, we perceive 2022 as promising and are confident of achieving a
very good level of turnover. Should our plans continue on course, we will have
come through the Corona pandemic in very good shape overall."

The innovative and trend-oriented product developments are reflected in the
significant growth in revenue for the Sedus Stoll Group in 2021. The shift to
agile working, accelerated by the Corona pandemic, has further increased demand
for system programmes, such as se:lab, which was developed specifically for New
Work Environments. The demand for ergonomic furniture for mobile working also
continued to increase in 2021. Not only for end consumers, but also employers.
The awareness for employers that their home office employees also need ergonomic
office furniture has continued to grow.

In the coming years, the Sedus Stoll Group will continue to invest in original
solutions for New Work and modern workplace concepts. The innovation pipeline
for the next few years has already been well filled. Further launches are
planned for the second half of 2022.

Investments in all sectors

The investments of the Sedus Stoll Group in tangible and intangible assets came
to a total of EUR 14.0 million in the 2021 financial year.They were, therefore,
EUR 3.2 million above the previous year's value.

In 2021, around EUR 8.5 million was invested in the 9,000 m² expansion of the
production and storage halls and the FUTURA II production facility at the Geseke
production site in eastern Westphalia. The new halls are scheduled to be ready
for operation in autumn 2022.

Employees

The number of employees in the Sedus Stoll Group has remained nearly unchanged,
with a total of 926 to date.

Contact:

Sedus Press Office
Bernadette Trepte, +49 221 26136742, mailto:sedus@real-communications.com

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/43223/5235628
OTS: Sedus Stoll AG



0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
 |  26   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

On course for growth Sedus Stoll Group ends the 2021 financial year on a clear positive note (FOTO) With a turnover of EUR 195.9 million, the Sedus Stoll Group was able to record sales gains of 6.5% in the 2021 financial year. Despite the continuing challenges of COVID-19 and extraordinary cost increases in the energy, transport and material …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
SKODA AUTO legt Grundstein für den Laurin & Klement Kampus (FOTO)
Fachkräftemangel bedroht Energiewende / VDI-/IW-Ingenieurmonitor: 151.300 offene Stellen, Rekordwert auf dem Ingenieur*innen Arbeitsmarkt erneut gebrochen
DSM and Firmenich to merge, becoming the leading creation and innovation partner in nutrition, ...
Die Africa GreenTec AG startet ihre Series B für Impact-Investoren (FOTO)
Zukunftsorientierte Unternehmen fordern: Öffentliche Beschaffung wirksam auf Kreislaufwirtschaft ausrichten und Plastiksteuer ...
Die Fed lässt grüßen, Kommentar zur Inflation von Stefan Reccius
emerchantpay: Online-Händler im DACH-Raum erleiden Umsatzeinbußen durch unzureichende ...
vbw und Unternehmerverband Südtirol unterzeichnen gemeinsame Erklärung zum freien und ...
HARTING macht Connectivity+ auf der HANNOVER MESSE 2022 greifbar / Im Jubiläumsjahr der Leitmesse: Innovationen und Produkte als Brückenschlag zwischen den gesellschaftlichen und ...
Inflationsrate im Mai 2022 voraussichtlich +7,9 %
Titel
Norgine Announces Investment from Goldman Sachs Asset Management
Growatt stellt mit 19 von EUPD Research verliehenen Siegeln "Top Brand PV Inverter" einen ...
Bundesweite Störungen der EC- und Bank-Kartenzahlungen beflügeln das Bezahlen mit QR-Code
Sensation: Landgericht Stuttgart verurteilt auch Wohnmobil-Hersteller Knaus Tabbert im Abgasskandal von Fiat ...
Zensus 2022 erfolgreich gestartet: 7 Millionen Online-Fragebogen wurden beantwortet
BMO Financial Group Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results
VHV Gruppe mit starkem Geschäftsjahr 2021
Lyca Mobile setzt nach erfolgreichem Pilotproject die Flytxt CVM Accelerator Lösung in Europa ...
DeFi in Schockstarre, Kommentar zum Kryptomarkt von Alex Wehnert
BEDEUTENDER DURCHBRUCH BEI DER SUCHE NACH / ENERGIEQUELLE FÜR "SAUBERES GAS" (FOTO)
Titel
Neuer Ford Ranger Raptor ist ab sofort bestellbar (FOTO)
Anycubic setzt mit der Veröffentlichung von Anycubic LeviQ und Anycubic LighTurbo neue ...
Absturz der Adler Group: Was wusste die Bafin? / 2021 keine Dividende / Dr. Stoll & Sauer bietet Anlegern ...
Fairer Handel heißt Gerechtigkeit für alle - globale Lieferketten für ...
Auch Adler-Group-Tochter Consus Real Estate in schweren Turbulenzen / Dr. Stoll & Sauer bietet ...
Industrielles Internet der Dinge: PwC Deutschland erweitert Ökosystem durch Beteiligung an PerfectPattern GmbH
FUJI EUROPE CORPORATION expands activities in UK and Ireland
Norgine Announces Investment from Goldman Sachs Asset Management
Priority Software Acquires Softsolutions, A Leading Provider of ERP-Based Web Portals and Mobile ...
SNIPES enters a new market by acquiring the Croatian retailer "Shooster" (FOTO)
Titel
Neuer Ford Ranger Raptor ist ab sofort bestellbar (FOTO)
Anycubic setzt mit der Veröffentlichung von Anycubic LeviQ und Anycubic LighTurbo neue ...
Mineralien und Kapitalstruktur - Erfolgsgaranten der TH Mining AG / Corporate Mission: Lebensqualität der Menschen verbessern! (VIDEO)
Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co: Steuerfalle Kryptowährung (FOTO)
Nayax Acquires Israeli Tech Start-up Weezmo
Deutsche Vermögensberatung AG (DVAG) auf dem Siegertreppchen / DVAG als bester ...
NORMA nimmt bayerisches HOPFENSEER Hell-Bier deutschlandweit ins Sortiment auf / Bayerischer ...
Absturz der Adler Group: Was wusste die Bafin? / 2021 keine Dividende / Dr. Stoll & Sauer bietet Anlegern ...
Sardinien - Waldbrände und Covid verunsichern Urlauber
Postbank Wohnatlas 2022 / Immobilienpreise fliegen 2021 zu neuen Höhen (FOTO)